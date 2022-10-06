ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

NewsTimes

Hugh Bailey: Teachers walking an increasingly fraught path

Meet the Teacher night had a special resonance this year. For the first time since 2019, we could meet the teachers. There’s nothing wrong with a video conference, the technology that helped keep the world running through the worst of the pandemic. But there’s also something missing when it comes to teachers, who spend more time with your children than anyone outside the home. Getting to see the inside of the classroom and sitting in the same seat as your child for a minute are just a few of the countless small things we missed out on for two and a half years.
cbia.com

How Can Manufacturing Solve the Labor Crisis? Think Differently.

The manufacturing workforce today is different than the workforce of just a few years ago. And if manufacturers want to attract and retain employees, they must adapt. That was the resounding message from a panel of manufacturing leaders speaking at the Oct. 6 Connecticut Workforce Summit, hosted by CBIA, affiliates ReadyCT and CONNSTEP, and Social Venture Partners Connecticut, and sponsored by General Dynamics Electric Boat.
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Ahead of the Curve on Marijuana Possession Pardons

President Biden announced he's taking executive action to pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, and it's something Connecticut has had in the works for about a year now. “No one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana. Too many lives have been upended because...
ctnewsjunkie.com

State Rewards Early Child Care Workers With Bonuses

An estimated 34,000 early child care workers in Connecticut will receive $70 million over the next few months from the state for working through the pandemic. Gov. Ned Lamont Lamont announced the funding Thursday. It was approved as part of the 2023 budget. The individual bonuses for full-time workers will amount to $1,000 and $400 for part-time workers.
ctnewsjunkie.com

Alcohol-Fueled Incidents Triple in Connecticut Prisons Since Pandemic

Incidents involving pruno, a kind of improvised alcohol, have roughly tripled inside Connecticut prisons since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in a problem officials say is an unintended consequence of operational changes meant to mitigate spread of the virus. Across the state’s prison system, incidents involving intoxicated incarcerated people...
Yale Daily News

Connecticut increases SNAP eligibility, benefits

44,000 Connecticut residents may now be eligible for food assistance benefits under a state change to SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which went into effect on Saturday. SNAP is a federal program that provides low-income families with monthly additional money for food in the form of an electronic benefits...
stamfordplus.com

Governor Lamont directs flags to half-staff Sunday for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, October 9, 2022, in recognition of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, an observance honoring the sacrifices of firefighters who have died in the line of duty. The nationwide recognition occurs annually during Fire Prevention Week.
WTNH

Connecticut towns rejecting ‘mega warehouses’

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A so-called “mega warehouse” will not be built in Cromwell after the town rejected it. Mega warehouses are an e-commerce phenomenon that developers are trying to get established in the central part of the state. Cromwell town officials voted down the warehouse proposal in a 4-3 vote. They were mostly concerned […]
hwy.co

10 Famous People From Connecticut

You might know Connecticut as one of the country’s first states, home to a rich section of early American history. However, you may not know how many famous people are from Connecticut. In this article, we dig a little deeper into what the state is known for and see which famous people call it home.
