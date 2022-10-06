Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
These CT candidates likely have no shot at winning an election. They're running anyway.
Sixty days before Election Day, Ken Krayeske jumped into the state's race for attorney general in an attempt to unseat Democrat William Tong. Krayeske is running on the Green Party ticket, has no plans to start his own candidate...
NewsTimes
In Connecticut, young voters have rosier outlook on economy, crime — but will they turn out to vote?
Young voters in Connecticut have a somewhat rosier outlook on the state and their own finances headed into this fall’s elections, according to a recent survey which showed that Gov. Ned Lamont enjoys his strongest support among voters under age 40. Nearly one-quarter of younger voters surveyed in a...
NewsTimes
Hugh Bailey: Teachers walking an increasingly fraught path
Meet the Teacher night had a special resonance this year. For the first time since 2019, we could meet the teachers. There’s nothing wrong with a video conference, the technology that helped keep the world running through the worst of the pandemic. But there’s also something missing when it comes to teachers, who spend more time with your children than anyone outside the home. Getting to see the inside of the classroom and sitting in the same seat as your child for a minute are just a few of the countless small things we missed out on for two and a half years.
With tight midterms predicted, political ads in Connecticut won’t stop soon
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tired of political ads? Experts predict they won’t stop anytime soon. The ads are likely to run until Election Day, according to Erika Franklin-Fowler, a professor with the Wesleyan Media Project. “What you’re seeing is just a sheer, like a real, quantifiable indicator that these races are hotly contested,” she said. […]
cbia.com
How Can Manufacturing Solve the Labor Crisis? Think Differently.
The manufacturing workforce today is different than the workforce of just a few years ago. And if manufacturers want to attract and retain employees, they must adapt. That was the resounding message from a panel of manufacturing leaders speaking at the Oct. 6 Connecticut Workforce Summit, hosted by CBIA, affiliates ReadyCT and CONNSTEP, and Social Venture Partners Connecticut, and sponsored by General Dynamics Electric Boat.
Connecticut NAACP launches program to help those formerly incarcerated
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut chapter of the NAACP is on a mission here in Connecticut with its One Million Jobs Campaign. "What we're trying to do is create real opportunities, meaning the NAACP, for individuals to get up, get on track, and get back engaged and getting their lives back on track," said Scot X. Esdaile, CT NAACP President.
Report shows where prison gerrymandering in CT hurt the most
A new report shows how CT's biggest cities were hurt by a decades-old practice that considered incarcerated people residents of prison towns.
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Ahead of the Curve on Marijuana Possession Pardons
President Biden announced he's taking executive action to pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, and it's something Connecticut has had in the works for about a year now. “No one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana. Too many lives have been upended because...
milfordmirror.com
Where are CT's incarcerated from? New data shows prison and jail population by ZIP code
People incarcerated in Connecticut come mostly from large cities, new data shows, though nearly every town in the state has at least some portion of its population in jail or prison. According to a report released this week by the Prison Policy Initiative, more than half of those incarcerated in...
Connecticut Teacher of the Year announced
Connecticut’s Teacher of the Year for 2023 is an instructor at Bristol Eastern High School. Science teacher Carolyn Kielma learned of the honor this morning during a surprise assembly at the school.
CT homeless population rises for first time in years
Experts attributed the rise to Connecticut's lack of affordable, vacant housing units and economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
ctnewsjunkie.com
State Rewards Early Child Care Workers With Bonuses
An estimated 34,000 early child care workers in Connecticut will receive $70 million over the next few months from the state for working through the pandemic. Gov. Ned Lamont Lamont announced the funding Thursday. It was approved as part of the 2023 budget. The individual bonuses for full-time workers will amount to $1,000 and $400 for part-time workers.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Alcohol-Fueled Incidents Triple in Connecticut Prisons Since Pandemic
Incidents involving pruno, a kind of improvised alcohol, have roughly tripled inside Connecticut prisons since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in a problem officials say is an unintended consequence of operational changes meant to mitigate spread of the virus. Across the state’s prison system, incidents involving intoxicated incarcerated people...
Yale Daily News
Connecticut increases SNAP eligibility, benefits
44,000 Connecticut residents may now be eligible for food assistance benefits under a state change to SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which went into effect on Saturday. SNAP is a federal program that provides low-income families with monthly additional money for food in the form of an electronic benefits...
stamfordplus.com
Governor Lamont directs flags to half-staff Sunday for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, October 9, 2022, in recognition of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, an observance honoring the sacrifices of firefighters who have died in the line of duty. The nationwide recognition occurs annually during Fire Prevention Week.
Food Stamps: Connecticut Expands SNAP Eligibility to Better Address Food Insecurity
A move by Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont to expand the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will result in an additional 44,000 residents becoming eligible for help paying their food...
NHPR
Cannabis business left in the lurch as Connecticut regulators give second chances for licenses
After giving hope to denied cannabis companies last week, Connecticut regulators said they sent feedback on Monday that would allow applicants another chance at licensure — at least one company is left waiting as the state’s marijuana industry grows. The Connecticut Social Equity Council tasked itself with notifying...
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Connecticut towns rejecting ‘mega warehouses’
CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A so-called “mega warehouse” will not be built in Cromwell after the town rejected it. Mega warehouses are an e-commerce phenomenon that developers are trying to get established in the central part of the state. Cromwell town officials voted down the warehouse proposal in a 4-3 vote. They were mostly concerned […]
hwy.co
10 Famous People From Connecticut
You might know Connecticut as one of the country’s first states, home to a rich section of early American history. However, you may not know how many famous people are from Connecticut. In this article, we dig a little deeper into what the state is known for and see which famous people call it home.
