Study: New Alzheimer's diagnoses more common among seniors who have had COVID
MIAMI - A recent study of more than 6 million people 65 and older found that seniors who had Covid-19 had a substantially higher risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease within a year. The study does not show that Covid-19 causes Alzheimer's, but it adds to the growing body...
scitechdaily.com
Alzheimer’s Disease Risk 50–80% Higher in Older Adults Who Caught COVID-19
Older people who had a COVID-19 infection show a considerably higher risk—as much as 50% to 80% higher than a control group—of developing Alzheimer’s disease within a year. This is according to a new research study of more than 6 million patients aged 65 and older. Researchers...
Medical News Today
How can Parkinson's disease affect vision?
People with Parkinson’s disease (PD) may experience a change in vision as the condition progresses. They may experience dry eyes, double vision, and eye movement problems. The most common symptoms of vision changes relating to PD include double vision, blurry vision, watery eyes, and visual hallucinations. This article provides...
Trouble sleeping? Try this ancient technique
Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
MedicalXpress
Seven healthy lifestyle habits may reduce dementia risk for people with diabetes
A combination of seven healthy lifestyle habits including sleeping seven to nine hours daily, exercising regularly and having frequent social contact was associated with a lower risk of dementia in people with type 2 diabetes, according to a study published in the September 14, 2022, online issue of Neurology. "Type...
After their father and grandfather died of Alzheimer's, these brothers began exploring how functional and psychedelic mushrooms can impact brain health
Chris and Joe Claussen watched their grandfather, then their father, die of Alzheimer's disease. They did genetic testing that found they're at increased risk for the disease too. They founded First Person, a company focused on the medicinal power of mushrooms.
Going to bed too early or sleeping too much can increase dementia risk, study says
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- The time at which people go to bed and how long they sleep may affect their risk of developing dementia and cognitive decline, a new study suggests. The results were published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. A team of researchers from China,...
scitechdaily.com
A Common Medicine Causes Hearing Loss – Scientists Finally Might Know Why
Researchers identify possible treatment targets to prevent antibiotic-induced hearing loss. Researchers at Indiana University School of Medicine are exploring new methods to investigate why an antibiotic causes hair cell death and permanent hearing loss in humans. In a study that was published in the journal Developmental Cell, the researchers described...
msn.com
Best Sleeping Positions to Improve Sleep Apnea
The occasional insomniac knows the torture of a missed night of sleep. Now imagine if every morning you woke up groggy and exhausted. For the up to 1 in 3 adults estimated to have obstructive sleep apnea – a condition in which the person momentarily stops breathing at intervals during the night – daytime sleepiness and brain fog is a constant reminder that, even though you might be going to sleep and spending an appropriate amount of time in bed, you aren't getting good quality rest. And it's all because those with sleep apnea struggle to breathe properly while asleep.
How Dementia Presents Differently In Men Versus Women
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), close to six million Americans are currently experiencing some form of dementia. Those over 65 years old make up the largest group, at roughly 5.6 million. The experts at Alzheimer's Association describe dementia as an overall term, as opposed to...
Medical News Today
Parkinson’s gait: What to know
Changes in the brain as a result of Parkinson’s disease can cause changes in gait, which refers to the way a person walks. People may take small, shuffling steps or experience freezing when they cannot move their feet at all. Changes in the brain that occur with Parkinson’s disease...
ohmymag.co.uk
Long-term use of common drug taken by millions of Brits linked to heart disease
People who are prescribed antidepressants over a long-term could increase their risk of developing heart disease. A new study suggests that taking the drugs to treat and manage various mental health conditions over a ten-year period doubles risk of heart disease. ‘Concerning associations’. A team of researchers from the University...
Repeated Concussions Can Actually Thicken The Skull, New Evidence in Rats Shows
Past research in humans shows that damage to our squishy brain tissue is already done with even just one knock to the head. But repeated concussions can also thicken the skull bone, according to a new study looking at how multiple head injuries affect rats. Whereas severe brain injuries can...
News-Medical.net
Scientists find new piece of the puzzle in understanding how the brains of Alzheimer's patients work
Why does it become harder to concentrate when you have Alzheimer's disease? The explanation is perhaps that the signals transmitted from glial cells to nerve cells are disrupted. When you get Alzheimer's disease, the brain gets 'senile plaques'. Nerve cells are destroyed and brain functions fail. There is still a...
msn.com
Why You Might Want To Think Twice Before Giving Melatonin To Your Kids To Help Them Sleep
Use of the sleep-aid supplement melatonin for children has grown over the course of the last nine years, reports the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. While thought to be a more natural alternative to prescription sleep-aids, this doesn't mean supplements don't come without potential risks. "A lot of people don't view herbal supplements or vitamins as having any potential danger," pediatrician Dr. Gina Robinson tells the Cleveland Clinic. "Because things are natural or because things aren't prescription medications doesn't mean that there can't be some complications or dangers involved with using them."
Herald & Review
Study: Lower your dementia risk by watching what you eat
You can help lower your dementia risk by watching what you eat. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
studyfinds.org
Far more women develop Alzheimer’s disease than men. Scientists may have finally figured out why
CLEVELAND — Far more women are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease than men. In fact, close to two-thirds of the over five million Americans living with the most common form of dementia are female. The reasons behind this gender disparity are still unknown, but one prominent theory states women exhibit significantly higher depositions of the tau protein in their brains.
beingpatient.com
Blue Pee Fiasco: Alzheimer’s Pill Has Colorful, Complicating Side Effect
TauRx’s Alzheimer’s anti-tau drug, HMTM, appears to slow cognitive decline and reduce brain atrophy. There’s just one problem — and it involves blue pee. TauRx is currently running a Phase 3 trial called LUCIDITY for what they hope will become the first ever Alzheimer’s pill. But they’ve had to grapple with an interesting twist: The drug turns your pee blue.
EverydayHealth.com
We All Have Something to Teach Our MS Doctors
Now and again, when I go to visit my local general practitioner’s office, I meet with a doctor I’ve never seen before. This private practice in my town is run by a husband-and-wife team who have three young children. They like to take the occasional holiday together (which no one would begrudge a family), so to keep the doors open for patients, they use the services of a locum tenens — Latin for “placeholder,” which in the medical profession is often shortened to “locum,” and meaning “replacement doc.”
