Science

Medical News Today

How can Parkinson's disease affect vision?

People with Parkinson’s disease (PD) may experience a change in vision as the condition progresses. They may experience dry eyes, double vision, and eye movement problems. The most common symptoms of vision changes relating to PD include double vision, blurry vision, watery eyes, and visual hallucinations. This article provides...
Deseret News

Trouble sleeping? Try this ancient technique

Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
scitechdaily.com

A Common Medicine Causes Hearing Loss – Scientists Finally Might Know Why

Researchers identify possible treatment targets to prevent antibiotic-induced hearing loss. Researchers at Indiana University School of Medicine are exploring new methods to investigate why an antibiotic causes hair cell death and permanent hearing loss in humans. In a study that was published in the journal Developmental Cell, the researchers described...
msn.com

Best Sleeping Positions to Improve Sleep Apnea

The occasional insomniac knows the torture of a missed night of sleep. Now imagine if every morning you woke up groggy and exhausted. For the up to 1 in 3 adults estimated to have obstructive sleep apnea – a condition in which the person momentarily stops breathing at intervals during the night – daytime sleepiness and brain fog is a constant reminder that, even though you might be going to sleep and spending an appropriate amount of time in bed, you aren't getting good quality rest. And it's all because those with sleep apnea struggle to breathe properly while asleep.
Medical News Today

Parkinson’s gait: What to know

Changes in the brain as a result of Parkinson’s disease can cause changes in gait, which refers to the way a person walks. People may take small, shuffling steps or experience freezing when they cannot move their feet at all. Changes in the brain that occur with Parkinson’s disease...
Diabetes
Science
msn.com

Why You Might Want To Think Twice Before Giving Melatonin To Your Kids To Help Them Sleep

Use of the sleep-aid supplement melatonin for children has grown over the course of the last nine years, reports the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. While thought to be a more natural alternative to prescription sleep-aids, this doesn't mean supplements don't come without potential risks. "A lot of people don't view herbal supplements or vitamins as having any potential danger," pediatrician Dr. Gina Robinson tells the Cleveland Clinic. "Because things are natural or because things aren't prescription medications doesn't mean that there can't be some complications or dangers involved with using them."
studyfinds.org

Far more women develop Alzheimer’s disease than men. Scientists may have finally figured out why

CLEVELAND — Far more women are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease than men. In fact, close to two-thirds of the over five million Americans living with the most common form of dementia are female. The reasons behind this gender disparity are still unknown, but one prominent theory states women exhibit significantly higher depositions of the tau protein in their brains.
beingpatient.com

Blue Pee Fiasco: Alzheimer’s Pill Has Colorful, Complicating Side Effect

TauRx’s Alzheimer’s anti-tau drug, HMTM, appears to slow cognitive decline and reduce brain atrophy. There’s just one problem — and it involves blue pee. TauRx is currently running a Phase 3 trial called LUCIDITY for what they hope will become the first ever Alzheimer’s pill. But they’ve had to grapple with an interesting twist: The drug turns your pee blue.
EverydayHealth.com

We All Have Something to Teach Our MS Doctors

Now and again, when I go to visit my local general practitioner’s office, I meet with a doctor I’ve never seen before. This private practice in my town is run by a husband-and-wife team who have three young children. They like to take the occasional holiday together (which no one would begrudge a family), so to keep the doors open for patients, they use the services of a locum tenens — Latin for “placeholder,” which in the medical profession is often shortened to “locum,” and meaning “replacement doc.”
HEALTH

