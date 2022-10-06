Read full article on original website
P.J. Fleck sends message to Michigan football, Jim Harbaugh after RBs coach Mike Hart's seizure
Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck extended well wishes to Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart after Saturday's sideline collapse and hospitalization during the Indiana game due to what FOX's broadcast reported as a seizure. Fleck opened his news conference Monday with a message for Hart and the Wolverines. "I...
What Coach Tedford said after Fresno State's 40-20 loss at Boise State
The Fresno State Bulldogs fell to 1-4 on the season and 0-1 in Mountain West play in a conference-opening 40-20 loss at Boise State. The two teams were tied 20-20 in the third quarter before the Broncos dominated the final 22 minutes of action. After the game, Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford fielded questions from BarkBoard.com and other local media at Albertsons Stadium.
Baylor offense brings new pieces but a familiar challenge for WVU
When West Virginia had its starting quarterback go to the transfer portal following the 2021 season, it wasn't much of a surprise. Baylor, on the other hand, had a good thing going when it chose to go in another direction.
Ryan Fitzgerald speaks on Early Season Struggles, Big Kick at NC State, Team Support
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State football returned to the practice fields on Wednesday for its second practice of Clemson game week. After practice, kicker Ryan Fitzgerald spoke to the media. Fitzgerald spoke on his early season struggles and how he’s worked to get his consistency back. He mentioned that he changed his kicking approach from a two-step to a three-step. Fitzgerald also talked about the support from his teammates and coaches and the reaction from the sideline after making a 47-yard field goal at NC State. See the full interview below:
Hoosiers in the NFL: Week 5 of the 2022 season
Each week Peegs.com checks in on the all the action in the NFL and how former Hoosier players are doing around the league. This week we take a look at how nine former Indiana players active in the NFL performed in week 5 of the 2022 season, and how each of their respective teams did.
Davante Adams cameraman files police report, claims he went to hospital after being injured by Raiders WR
A bad night for the Las Vegas Raiders got worse after star wide receiver Davante Adams pushed a photographer to the ground while exiting the field after a 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Already under consideration for disciplinary action and potentially a suspension for the incident, Adams is now being investigated by the authorities after the cameraman filed a police report that claimed he suffered "non-life threatening" injuries.
Stetson Bennett injury update from Georgia football coach Kirby Smart
On the surface, the passing stats from Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the 42-10 victory over Auburn, 22-of-32 (68.75%) for 208 yards, do not appear notable in any way. But included in those incompletions were several missed opportunities due to throws being off the mark, and several quick strike and screen attempts appeared to be a struggle for the sixth-year signal caller. During the CBS broadcast, it was noted that Bennett was dealing with a shoulder issue. While Smart did not mention anything in his postgame press conference, on Monday he did indicate his starting quarterback was dinged up but not necessarily injured.
Four-star running back Roderick Robinson II flips to Georgia
San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln four-star running back Roderick Robinson II II has flipped his commitment to Georgia from UCLA following a weekend visit to Athens, highlighted by the Bulldogs win over Auburn. Robinson ranks as the nation's No. 15 running back per the 247Sports Composite and adds to a UGA...
Johnson, Bulldog backs 'a really talented group' for State's surprising ground game
Nah, he isn’t surprised. Reminded that his name shows up in the list of top-ten Southeastern Conference running backs this week, well, Dillon Johnson says sure he expects this. “Oh yeah definitely!”. Now to be sure there’s more’n a little laughter in Johnson’s response. The idea that an...
Mario Cristobal updates the status of injured offensive linemen and CB Tyrique Stevenson
The Miami Hurricanes football team is on the mend coming off a 27-24 loss to North Carolina. Miami (2-3, 0-1) came out of Saturday’s game with the availability of key starters in question with starting offensive linemen Jakai Clark and Justice Oluwaseun and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson sustaining injuries. Offensive...
Husker247 Podcast: Huskers keep it rolling at Rutgers and coaching search talk
Nebraska football finished off its second straight win over the weekend, winning an ugly 14-13 decision over Rutgers on the road. Michael Bruntz and Brian Christopherson discuss what's working for the Huskers, how they can fix what isn't and the job Mickey Joseph has done as interim head coach. The guys also discuss the ongoing coaching search, which got a bit more interesting this wee after the Carolina Panthers fired former Temple and Baylor head coach Matt Rhule. Listen in.
Browns designate Deion Jones for return from injured reserve, waive Thomas Graham and add TE to practice squad
BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns are wasting no time in getting newly acquired linebacker Deion Jones ready to help fortify the rushing defense. The Browns have designated Jones for return from injured reserve after acquiring him in a trade with the Falcons on Monday. In addition, the Browns have...
Georgia football recruiting: Terrell Davis shouts out Bulldogs RB commit Roderick Robinson II
Terrell Davis took note of Georgia footbal securing a massive commitment on the recruiting trail from four-star running back Roderick Robinson II, flipping him from UCLA. Out of San Diego’s Lincoln High, Robinson is the No. 20 running back and No. 23 player from California for the Class of 2023. He took an official visit to Athens over the weekend to see the Bulldogs take on Auburn.
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says he interviewed for Tampa Bay Buccaneers job that went to Greg Schiano
Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy interviewed for head coach of NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers multiple times near the end of the 2011 football season, Gundy revealed to reporters Monday. Gundy was asked during a press conference if he ever had NFL interested before shedding light on his flirtation with Tampa Bay before the job ultimately went to current Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano, who left his first gig with the Scarlet Knights to take the job in time for the 2012 NFL season.
Everything Marcus Freeman said Monday before Notre Dame - Stanford
Notre Dame returns to South Bend after notching its third straight victory to move to 3-2 on the year. The Fighting Irish will take on Stanford Saturday night. On Monday, head coach Marcus Freeman spoke with the media for nearly 30 minutes. Here is everything he had to say. On...
Pack Pride Weekly Podcast: Devin Leary injury, Syracuse & Hoops Talk
NC State found a way to pull out a tough win over Florida State in 19-17 fashion, but has to get ready with a new quarterback likely under center against Syracuse. Cory and James break down where things stand for Devin Leary -- and several other injuries -- along with a look at the potential for Jack Chambers under center.
GPC 3-2-1: Kansas State pauses to take on final six weeks
Rolling along with three consecutive victories, a bye week puts a halt on momentum around Vanier Football Complex. In many ways, though, it couldn’t have come at a more.
Lance Leipold breaks down KU football's recent uptick in penalties
After committing the least amount of penalties in the Big 12 last season, KU football is being flagged much more frequently as the 2022 season progresses. The Jayhawks committed 12 penalties through their first four games with many coaches and players preaching discipline, but the issue has yet to improve at the mid-way point of the season.
ATH Jonathan Pennix previews Thursday decision
Appomattox (Va.) County athlete Jonathan Pennix will announce his college decision Thursday in unique fashion. In celebrating his 18th birthday, he told 247Sports he will use cupcakes to unveil his pick. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Pennix, who is being recruited as a receiver and cornerback, has an offer list that includes...
Carolina Panthers fire Matt Rhule after blowout loss to 49ers
The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule following Sunday's 37-15 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the franchise announced. Rhule finishes his first NFL head-coaching stint 11-27 over three seasons with the Panthers and leaves Carolina with four years remaining on his long-term contract. Steve Wilks will serve as Carolina's interim coach as the search begins for Rhule's replacement.
