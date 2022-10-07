ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

TheStreet

A Tesla Chinese Rival Has Bad News About EVs

Electric-vehicle demand continues to grow as more and more consumers cross the psychological barrier and buy their first EVs. This shift is fueled by carmakers' efforts to bring EVs into the mainstream. It is the rare major car manufacturer that does not offer an electric model. Also helping the switch...
ECONOMY
InsideClimate News

An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close

CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
CARS
Slate

Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries

Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
RENO, NV
TheStreet

Ford Has Good EV News for Investors (but Tesla Is Laughing)

Manufacturer recalls of electric vehicles aren't discouraging consumers from continuing to buy EVs as sales continue to rise. Tesla in February recalled 817,000 vehicles because a seatbelt warning might not work properly, and on Sept. 19, Tesla recalled 1.1 million EVs because the power windows may close too fast and could pinch a driver or passengers. The earlier recall hasn't affected Tesla sales, and the latest one mostly likely won't hurt either.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Electric Power#Copper#Vehicles#Linus Business#Ev#Fitch Ratings
The Conversation U.S.

Surging sales of large gasoline pickups and SUVs are undermining carbon reductions from electric cars

Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation – the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles are making great progress, with their share of U.S. car and light truck sales jumping from 2% to 4% in 2020-2021 and projected to exceed 6% by the end of 2022. But sales of gas-guzzling pickups and SUVs are also surging. This other face of the market...
ECONOMY
POLITICO

Potholes on the road to electric cars

The Biden administration is betting heavily on electric vehicles as part of its efforts to slash the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. But for the United States to make that generational switch from gasoline, a lot has to go right. Instead, the road to an EV-laden future continues to get more...
POLITICS
CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla Semi production could kick battery cell production into overdrive

The Tesla Semi could face battery production limits as cell production fights already high demand. Tesla has long faced an overarching problem, too much demand, and too little supply. No other car maker on the planet can say that there are multi-month (and sometimes year) long waiting lists for every vehicle they manufacture. But as Tesla hopes to introduce the Tesla Semi by the end of the year, they may only exacerbate their already supply-constrained production numbers.
INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) China output increases to record 83,000 vehicles in a month

Tesla’s (TSLA) output in China increased to 83,000 electric vehicles in September – their new best month ever. Last week, Tesla reported deliveries of 343,000 vehicles and production of around 365,000 vehicles. Now China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) has released its results for September and confirmed that Tesla...
ECONOMY
Autoblog

EV battery demand drives first U.S. cobalt mine in decades

Booming demand for batteries powering the world’s shift into electric vehicles is rekindling U.S. cobalt production after a nearly 30-year hiatus. Jervois Global Ltd. is starting the first U.S. cobalt mine in Idaho on Friday, according to chief executive Bryce Crocker. The mineral sits “at the top of the table” in terms of national security, said Crocker. “There aren’t many new sources of supply, particularly in stable jurisdictions, which is why this mine in the U.S. is very important,” Crocker said. Cobalt hasn’t been produced in the U.S. since at least 1994, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
IDAHO STATE
getnews.info

Ron Bauer Thinks the Lithium Battery Shortage is the Greatest Barrier to the Expansion of the EV Market

Nowadays, the electrification of personal transportation is accelerating at a rate that even its most enthusiastic proponents could not have imagined a few short years ago. In several nations, government requirements will expedite progress. According to Facts and Factors, the Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Market is expected to surpass $980 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 24.5% from 2022 to 2028.
ECONOMY
Carscoops

Chinese Battery Maker Getting $715 Million In Incentives For $2.4 Billion Michigan Plant

Officials in Michigan have green-lighted $715 million worth of incentives for a $2.4 billion electric vehicle battery plant set to be established in the state. The plant will be opened by Gotion, a Chinese battery manufacturer that is partially owned by the Volkswagen Group. The incentives will include $175 million of funding from the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve as well as a 30-year Renaissance Zone property tax abatement valued at $540 million.
MICHIGAN STATE
Benzinga

Tesla Set to Prove It's More Than an Automaker

Unlike SolarEdge SEDG which used to be one of its collaborators and the world’s largest utility company, NextEra Energy NEE, Tesla TSLA is still very much an automaker despite its ambition to become a “global decentralized electric utility”. CEO Elon Musk always insists on Tesla being a tech company, or more recently, an AI-company with its energy division eventually being an equal or exceeding its automotive division.
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

EPA could make EVs eligible for Renewable Fuel Standard credit, boosting incentives

Electric Vehicles could be eligible for the Renewable Fuel Standard Credit, which would add yet another incentive to an EV purchase. The EPA is reportedly considering adding EVs to the list of eligible vehicles, and the idea could be confirmed in an upcoming proposal dealing with biofuel blending mandates. Reuters,...
ECONOMY
Fairfield Sun Times

Using Old Electric Car Batteries as Grid Storage Might Not Work

As electric vehicles (EVs) rapidly rise in popularity, many people are understandably wondering what will happen to all of their spent batteries. After perhaps twenty or so years of driving, vehicle batteries will not be able to accept charge as quickly and might only have 70% of their initial capacity. So what then?
CARS

