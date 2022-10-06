ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Leger Douzable
247Sports

Questions Podcast: Where does Kansas State sit heading into its bye week?

The Powercat Questions Podcast is back with the first of two editions this week, addressing Kansas State's off week, the Wildcats' injury situation, the forecast for the Big 12 race, and there's even a little basketball talk to wrap up the first half of this podcast. The Powercat Questions Podcast features GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald and the insights of GPC's Zac Carlson, Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody, and streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm. And, as always, the Powercat Podcast is sponsored by Fridge Wholesale Liquor.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Dan Lanning has seen growth from Ty Thompson this season

Redshirt freshman quarterback Ty Thompson has received an uptick in playing time this season over last. At the midway point of the regular season, he's already entered more games and thrown more passes than in all of the 2021 season. Thompson's play has been up and down. He's completed 10-of-18...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Defensive Coordinator Al Golden: 'I've Got to Do a Better Job'

Notre Dame held Ohio State to 21 points – a full 27 less per game than the Buckeyes are scoring this season. North Carolina and Marshall fell 10 points short of its customary output with seven of the Thundering Herd’s 26 points scored on a pick-six. BYU was a dozen points under its ’22 output. Cal was more than nine points below its average.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

VIDEO: James Williams and Corey Flagg after practice

Watch safety James Williams and linebacker Corey Flagg after practice on Wednesday. Miami (2-3, 0-1 ACC) plays at Virginia Tech (2-4, 1-2) on Saturday (12:30 p.m., RSN). Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com and on Twitter @InsideTheU.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

VIDEO: Mario Cristobal final comments before Virginia Tech

Watch head coach Mario Cristobal speak to reporters after practice on Wednesday. Miami (2-3, 0-1 ACC) plays at Virginia Tech (2-4, 1-2) on Saturday (12:30 p.m., RSN). Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com and on Twitter @InsideTheU.
BLACKSBURG, VA
