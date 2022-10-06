ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
coingeek.com

Asus ventures into Web 3 space with new NFT platform

Taiwanese multinational laptop and phone maker Asus has made a significant foray into the Web 3 ecosystem with the unveiling of a non-fungible token (NFT) platform. In an official announcement on October 4, Asus said that the platform would leverage its cloud computing capabilities in addition to the immutable design of distributed ledgers.
Benzinga

Tesla, Nio Battery-Supplier CATL Expects Q3 Net Profit To Triple, Shares Jump 6%

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL), a battery supplier to Tesla Inc TSLA and Nio Inc NIO, has estimated its net profit during the July-September quarter to nearly triple from a year earlier, supported by significant expansion in production, reported Reuters. What Happened: The world’s biggest battery maker, which accounts...
coingeek.com

Estinated $4B laundered via DEXs, coin swaps and bridges: report

Criminals are now turning to decentralized applications to launder money and obfuscate their criminal activities, a new report by blockchain analytics firm Elliptic has revealed. These criminals laundered over $4 billion through decentralized exchanges (DEXs), coin swaps, and cross-chain bridges, the report, titled “The state of cross-chain crime,” found. The...
The Independent

Survey finds foreign travel nearly doubled after Covid rules were lifted

Foreign travel from the UK nearly doubled after coronavirus restrictions were lifted, according to new research.Travel trade organisation Abta said a survey indicates that 38% of people travelled abroad between March and August, compared with 21% during the previous six months.The UK scrapped its remaining pandemic travel restrictions in March, including the requirement for all arrivals to complete passenger locator forms, and those who were not fully vaccinated to take a coronavirus test.We now face an uncertain year aheadMark Tanzer, AbtaAbta said the poll of 2,000 consumers suggests overseas travel for the 12 months to the end of August was...
coingeek.com

Introducing sCrypt Playground

This post was first published on Medium. We are thrilled to introduce the sCrypt Playground, a browser based comprehensive IDE for sCrypt smart contracts. Desktop IDE: a Visual Studio Code Extension. It comes with advanced language features and is intended for professional development. It requires installing VS Code and the sCrypt extension.
coingeek.com

Celsius bankruptcy filing leaks tens of thousands of user details

When someone runs off with your money, to say it’s a major slap in the face is an understatement. However, when their sheer incompetence leaks your personal details so that your family, friends, and colleagues find out you fell for a Ponzi scheme, it’s a double whammy. Such...
