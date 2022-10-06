Read full article on original website
Mets Head Into Offseason With Major Roster Decisions
Jim Bowden joins Zach Aldridge to discuss the Mets heading into the offseason with major roster decisions.
Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei expresses excitement for Tigers' road game at Florida State
Coming off a blowout, 31-3 win over Boston College last week, No. 4 Clemson looks to move to 7-0 on the season and further its stranglehold on the ACC Atlantic with a win over Florida State on the road Saturday. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei continues to put last year's struggles behind him and completed 18-of-32 passes for 220 yards, three touchdowns and one interception against the Eagles. Earlier this week, Uiagalelei expressed excitement about the opportunity to play in a hostile environment in Tallahassee.
How NFL Cougs graded out in NFL Week 5 on PFF
One NFL Coug scored his highest grade of the season on Pro Football Focus this week while another continues to carve out a nice role for himself along the defensive line.
NFL
NFL: Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens
Aug 27, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) runs across the field during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium.
Kickoff time, television announced for Louisville vs. Pittsburgh
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday that Louisville's game against Pittsburgh in Cardinal Stadium will be played at 8 p.m. on Oct. 22. The U of L-Pittsburgh game will be on the ACC Network and will end a streak of three straight noon games for the Cardinals. Louisville is...
David Ojabo, Tyus Bowser practice in boost to Ravens LBs corps
Baltimore Ravens rookie David Ojabo practiced with his teammates for the first time Wednesday, recovered from the torn Achilles he sustained during his pro day in March. A projected first-round pick from Michigan, the 22-year-old Ojabo likely fell to the second round because of the injury. He had 11 sacks and 35 tackles in 13 games last season for the Wolverines, where he played for Mike Macdonald, now the Ravens defensive coordinator. The Ravens said outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, who tore an Achilles in the final game of the 2021 season, returned to practice Wednesday. Bowser, 27, was a second-round pick of the Ravens in 2017. In 80 games (19 starts) with the franchise, he has 139 tackles, 17.5 sacks, 14 passes defensed, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and a touchdown. The Ravens (3-2) face the New York Giants (4-1) on the road Sunday. --Field Level Media
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says he interviewed for Tampa Bay Buccaneers job that went to Greg Schiano
Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy interviewed for head coach of NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers multiple times near the end of the 2011 football season, Gundy revealed to reporters Monday. Gundy was asked during a press conference if he ever had NFL interested before shedding light on his flirtation with Tampa Bay before the job ultimately went to current Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano, who left his first gig with the Scarlet Knights to take the job in time for the 2012 NFL season.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 10/11: Watson Meets, Defense Stinks, and Loudly Chewing Gum
Alright, let’s get to it. I have to show up at the Mentor BMV at 8AM to get my license renewed, or I run the risk of having to sit in there for three hours while they process people in front of me. It’s just the way it is. I love dank fluorescent lights, though, so I’ll be all set while I wait.
