goblueraiders.com
NOTEBOOK: Football back to work for homecoming rivalry against WKU
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — If this week's point of emphasis for Middle Tennessee football wasn't obvious after Saturday, it was certainly apparent after Rick Stockstill's game week press conference ahead of Western Kentucky's trip down to Murfreesboro this Saturday. Facing an explosive passing attack from the Hilltoppers that averages over...
goblueraiders.com
Lee leads Blue Raiders on first day of Dale McNamara Invitational
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - Middle Tennessee women's golf ended the first day of the Dale McNamara Invitational tied for 11th. Abbie Lee ended the day tied for 17th through two rounds with a score of 148 (+4). Dealing with thunderstorms in the Tulsa area, the Blue Raiders finished the first...
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders in sixth through two rounds
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee men's golf improved on its first round score Monday, posting a 284 (-4) in the second round of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate. Owen Stamper and Kevin Jegers carded matching scores of 69 (-3) Monday to lead the Blue Raiders. MTSU is in sixth...
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raider Softball Continues Winning Ways this Weekend
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders moved to 6-0 this fall with wins over the Columbia State Community College Chargers on Saturday and Snead State Community College on Sunday. Both matchups took place at 2 p.m. at Blue Raider Softball Field. MTSU has just two more games...
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders falter out of the gate, fall to UAB
Box Score BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Middle Tennessee football fell behind early and stayed behind the rest of the way, allowing UAB to score on their first six possessions en route to a 41-14 loss at Protective Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Raiders (3-3, 0-2 C-USA) showed few signs...
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders Welcome Louisiana Tech for Sunday Matinee
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – In each of their past two matches, the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders have erased a one-goal halftime deficits to earn draws. Against the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters on Sunday, MTSU will look to continue its point-earning streak while seeking its first win this season in Conference USA play.
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders head to Tulsa for Dale McNamara Invitational
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee women's golf is back in action this week at the Dale McNamara Invitational. The tournament will be hosted by Tulsa at the par 72, 6,233-yard Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow, Okla. The first two rounds will be played Monday, followed by Tuesday's third and final round.
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders finish strong in first round of Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee men's golf finished the first round of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate with 13 birdies on its final nine holes, ending the day tied for fifth at 286 (-2). Owen Stamper, Carter Maneth and Michael Barnard led MTSU with scores of 71 (-1) in the first round.
