MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee women's golf is back in action this week at the Dale McNamara Invitational. The tournament will be hosted by Tulsa at the par 72, 6,233-yard Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow, Okla. The first two rounds will be played Monday, followed by Tuesday's third and final round.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO