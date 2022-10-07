ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Florida congressman on Hurricane Ian federal response

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation in Florida, and as the scope of the destruction becomes clearer, officials are estimating that it’ll likely go down as one of the costliest and deadliest storms in U.S. history. U.S. Rep....
A Week In Fort Myers, Hurricane Ian’s Wreckage

FORT MYERS, FL
Hurricane Ian: 102 Dead and 56K without Power

Also, the Coast Guard reopens the port of Fort Myers; some Floridians may be eligible for food assistance; disaster recovery centers open. At least 102 people in Florida are dead following Hurricane Ian, and as state and local officials release more about the victims, the information paints a striking picture of the storm’s disproportionate impact on older residents.
How healthy is Florida? See where the Sunshine State ranks in new ranking

Sun. Fun. Ample outdoors biking, running or walking exercise options So with all this, how healthy is Florida?. A recent study looks at the United States healthiest (and unhealthiest) states, and some of the findings are both interesting and surprising!. Historically known as one of the unhealthiest countries in the...
If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been

The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
Hurricane Ian wiped out jobs across Southwest Florida. Here's what you need to know

Hurricane Ian didn't just pummel homes and businesses across Southwest Florida. "It's too early to tell yet," said Amy Hanna-Eckenrode, communications director for CareerSource Southwest Florida. CareerSource matches job seekers with employers throughout the region. Those efforts are about to kick into overdrive. "Now we're ready to gear up and...
RV parks filling up with hurricane refugees, summer drawing near

Many Floridians sought refuge in Southeast Florida after Hurricane Ian destroyed their homes, but space to do so is becoming harder to find. Port Orange residents Gary and Trish Erhard rode out the storm in their RV at John Prince Park near Lake Worth Beach. They returned home Saturday morning,...
