Read full article on original website
Related
The percentage of electric-vehicle owners in the US who switch back to gas is shrinking
The share of households who already owned an electric car and switched back to a gas vehicle shrank from 52% to almost 35% between 2021 and 2022.
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
POLITICO
Potholes on the road to electric cars
The Biden administration is betting heavily on electric vehicles as part of its efforts to slash the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. But for the United States to make that generational switch from gasoline, a lot has to go right. Instead, the road to an EV-laden future continues to get more...
daystech.org
Toyota’s CEO cautions against electric vehicles hype, views them as just one option in his ‘department store’ of powertrains
Toyota Motor Corp. plans to maintain gas-powered vehicles as a key a part of its lineup, rejecting efforts by rivals to go absolutely electrical amid considerations over how rapidly customers will embrace new applied sciences. While the world’s largest automaker will introduce extra electrical automobiles within the coming years, it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farm and Dairy
Ohio-made electric tractors could be a ‘game-changer’
The future of tractors is coming to Ohio. California-based Monarch Tractors announced in August that its MK-V all-electric tractor would be produced, in Lordstown, Ohio, at the former General Motors plant now owned by Foxconn. While the MK-V won’t work for all farming operations, it could be a game changer...
How Many Miles Before An Electric Car Is Greener Than A Gas Car
One of the most common arguments against EVs is that they don't start their lives as green options. How long does it take them to beat gas cars?
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
MTG Is Right—the U.S. Is Not Ready for a Surge in Electric Car Batteries
"Sooner or later, even now, we have to start to face a lot of issues with these retired batteries," Cornell's Fengqi You told Newsweek.
RELATED PEOPLE
California's ban on gas-powered vehicles: Huge victory in the 50-year war for the electric car
The California Air Resources Board's recent decision to phase out all sales of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 marked the culmination of a 50-year struggle by CARB to clean up California's vehicular pollution, which has long been the largest source of the state's infamous and sometimes horrendous smog syndrome, and is now its biggest contribution to the climate crisis.
Rivian recalling nearly all its vehicles over loose fastener
Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said Friday it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers' ability to steer.The company, which was founded in 2009, said it is recalling about 13,000 vehicles because a fastener connecting the vehicles' front upper-control arm and steering knuckle may not be torqued enough.There have been seven reports potentially related to the issue, but no injuries have been reported, Rivian said.“If you experience excessive noise, vibration or harshness from the front suspension, or a change in steering...
electrek.co
Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing
Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
energynow.ca
Visualizing the Range of Electric Cars vs. Gas-Powered Cars
This was originally posted on Elements. Sign up to the free mailing list to get beautiful visualizations on natural resource megatrends in your email every week. EV adoption has grown rapidly in recent years, but many prospective buyers still have doubts about electric car ranges. In fact, 33% of new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
insideevs.com
Tesla May Soon Expand Original Battery Gigafactory In Nevada
When we covered Tesla in the early days, much of the news surrounded the company's original automotive factory in Fremont, California, as well as its battery Gigafactory in partnership with Panasonic, which is located near Reno, Nevada, in Sparks. However, it seems construction and expansion efforts at the battery factory slowed years ago, leaving the factory much smaller than originally planned.
Autoweek.com
Electric Car Battery Life Explained
Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
Motley Fool
Is Rivian Automotive Stock a Buy Now?
Rivian remains on track to produce 25,000 vehicles this year. Its annual production could nearly quadruple next year, but it will remain deeply unprofitable. Its new partnership with Mercedes-Benz could pave the way toward similar deals with other automakers in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
John F. Floyd Commentary: Left fuels headlong plunge into all-electric vehicles
This is a follow-up to last week's discussion on total electric cars and trucks. As I stated in previous commentaries on the subject of electric vehicles, there seems to be no planning for the change from gasoline powered vehicles to all electric go-karts. Hybrid technology is developed, tested and is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Germany to pay December gas bills for households and businesses
One-off full reimbursement will be followed by subsidy scheme in spring to cap bills
Flying Magazine
ZeroAvia Acquires Hydrogen-Fuel Cell Developer HyPoint
U.K.-based hydrogen-electric aircraft powertrain developer ZeroAvia has acquired fuel cell manufacturer HyPoint in a move the company says will accelerate its development of zero-emission power systems for commercial aviation.[Courtesy: ZeroAvia]. U.K.-based hydrogen-electric aircraft powertrain developer ZeroAvia has acquired fuel cell manufacturer HyPoint in a move the company says will accelerate...
GM's Future Silicon Batteries Will Help It Win EV Race
Any automaker that can get a jumpstart on the next generation of EV batteries is going to have quite an edge over the competition, and that's what General Motors is aiming for after announcing a joint research development agreement with OneD Battery Sciences. This agreement focuses on the potential implementation of OneD's silicon nanotechnology in GM's Ultium battery cells.
Comments / 0