Waverly takes down Pius 38-8
LINCOLN - Waverly earned its fifth win by putting in a dominant performance on Friday night. The Vikings bounced back from their loss against Scottsbluff last week with a 38-8 victory over Lincoln Pius. Trey Jackson passed for more than 170 yards and four touchdowns, two of them to Cooper...
Doane rallies to down Dakota Wesleyan on homecoming 16-13
CRETE - Doane used grit and determination to earn a homecoming victory. The Tigers eliminated a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat Dakota Wesleyan 16-13 on Saturday. Doane's comeback was sparked by a 91-yd kick return by Jeremiah Payne before a 52-yard pass from Cruz Kirwan to Joaquin Gutierrez gave the Tigers the lead for good.
NU Notes: Huskers Complete Michigan Sweep
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team won its seventh straight match with a 25-14, 26-24, 25-19 sweep at No. 24 Michigan in front of 3,566 at the Crisler Center on Saturday night. Lexi Rodriguez had a season-high 25 digs in the three-set match to go with...
Name that Tune
KWBE along with Lauby Plumbing, Heating, Air and Hardware of Blue Springs, and United Fidelity Funding Express serving Beatrice, Fairbury and the surrounding area invite you to play Name That Tune weekday mornings at 7:25!. It’s easy to play. We will play a short bit of a song, and if...
Axtell dominates in win over rival Hanover to stay undefeated
AXTELL, KS — The defending 8-man Division II champion Axtell Eagles stayed undefeated in its quest for a repeat with a 62-14 win over the Hanover Wildcats. Axtell finished with over 250 yards rushing with the team combining for 5 rushing scores. Quarterback Isaac Detweiler led the way, rushing...
Nebraska Football: Huskers’ coaching search power rankings Week 7
The Nebraska football team has been searching for a new head coach for about a month now and it doesn’t appear the program is any closer to announcing a choice. Of course, we all knew it was going to be a while before this thing ended. Trev Alberts was...
Huskers rally to beat Rutgers on the road
Despite trailing 13-0 at halftime, Nebraska scored its first road win in nearly two years on Friday. The Huskers outscored Rutgers 14-0 in the second half to claim a 14-13 win over the Scarlet Knights. It was Nebraska's first win away from Lincoln since beating Rutgers on Dec. 18, 2020. It was also the last time Nebraska had won a one-possession game. The Huskers had lost their last 10 games decided by eight points or fewer.
Four men reportedly robbed in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Four men told the Lincoln Police Department they were robbed by two unknown men. LPD said police were sent to the 1900 block of SW 7th St. around 10 p.m. on Oct.7 for a reported robbery. Officers said they were in the garage in the residence and...
ESPN Computer Predicts If Nebraska Will Make A Bowl
It's been a trying season for the Nebraska football program. The team started out with a 1-2 record, which led to Athletic Director Trev Alberts parting ways with head coach Scott Frost. Frost was under a lot of pressure to turn things around this season but wasn't able to get anything done.
Dan Sears, 61, of Sterling
Daniel James Sears, 61, of Sterling, passed away October 5, 2022 at his home in Sterling, Nebraska. He was the youngest of nine children born to Charles and Marie (Conradt) Sears on July 25, 1961. He was married on June 11, 1988 to Sarah Lade and raised three sons. Dan's...
Frakes says he’s leaving the Nebraska prison system in a better place
The 64-year-old leaves his $255,000-a-year post later this month for retirement in his home state after 40 years in corrections.
Beatrice logs multiple winners in Nebraska Main Street Excellence Program
BEATRICE – Main Street Beatrice, along with a Nebraska Main Street Network representative held special events Friday to recognize several local winners this past summer in the Nebraska Main Street 2022 Inspiring Excellence Awards competition. Vintage Venue at 620 Court Street was named a Best Adaptive Reuse Project winner....
Nebraska Completes Michigan Swing With Wolverine Sweep
The Huskers are the last remaining undefeated team in Big Ten volleyball play
klkntv.com
Flying classroom lands in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The flying classroom landed in Lincoln yesterday. The classroom hosted a special STEM based learning event with a world record holding guest speaker. The education-based program hosted by Duncan Aviation allowed local students to meet with Captain Barrington Irving to discuss possible careers in aviation and STEM sciences. Captain Irving spoke about the opportunities aviation and the STEM sciences gave him in addition to experiences he’s had in the field.
Nebraska Highway 67 work planned to begin October 17th
BEATRICE – In one week, motorists in Richardson County will be working their way around a road project south of Shubert. A construction project is scheduled to begin October 17th on Nebraska Highway 67. The Nebraska D-O-T says a Wahoo, Nebraska company has a contract for culvert construction and minor grading.
Take Time to Smile: Wienermobile, NutMobile pay Omaha a visit
You hope you were able to "ketchup" with the Oscar Meyer Weiner-Mobile or maybe you come out of your shell with the Planter's Nut-Mobile.
Lincoln man allegedly threatens to blow up building
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An argument led to a Lincoln man reportedly threatening to blow up a building. Officers said they went to the 8600 block of Leighton Ave. on Oct. 7 around 3:45 p.m. for a reported threats complaint. They talked to the 36-year-old female victim along with her 14- and 11-year-old children.
klkntv.com
Enjoy fall in Nebraska at these weekend events
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend will feel like fall, and there’s not a much better time to celebrate the season with these events. » Today is the First Friday of October, so head downtown and wander from gallery to gallery to see all different types of art.
KETV.com
Largest Boy Scout event in the Midwest draws thousands to Mahoney State Park
ASHLAND, Neb. — Cub Scouts to Life Scouts all the way to Eagle Scouts, the 9th Biannual Jubilee brought troops from every corner of the region. "There's a bunch of events, there's so many people to meet and there's good food and an all-around good atmosphere," said Life Scout, Alec, from Troop 22.
North Platte Telegraph
Historic 1929 Orleans hotel for sale: Boasts 22 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms
ORLEANS — David and Marilyn Snodgrass hope to sell the Orleans Hotel Bed and Breakfast to the right people. The couple purchased the hotel in south-central Nebraska in 2014. They remodeled the establishment to add 21st-century comforts, such as central air conditioning and a new roof, while preserving its historic charm. A map hangs on the wall in the hotel’s lobby, pinpointing the homes of all their visitors; they’ve had guests from over 40 states.
