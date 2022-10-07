Despite trailing 13-0 at halftime, Nebraska scored its first road win in nearly two years on Friday. The Huskers outscored Rutgers 14-0 in the second half to claim a 14-13 win over the Scarlet Knights. It was Nebraska's first win away from Lincoln since beating Rutgers on Dec. 18, 2020. It was also the last time Nebraska had won a one-possession game. The Huskers had lost their last 10 games decided by eight points or fewer.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO