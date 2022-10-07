Read full article on original website
It's already end of the road for Google Maps Assistant Driving Mode
Thankfully Google is better at navigating actual roads than its own product roadmap
'Immersive View' in Google Maps expands to 250 landmarks globally
Google is also making Live View more useful with search functionality. The home security hogging all the awards. If you recently traveled to a new city, there’s a good chance you used Maps to plan your trip. Google wants to make that process easier. Over the next few months, you can expect Google to expand the availability of its 3D “Immersive View” feature. As of today, you can use Maps to see photorealistic aerial views of more than 250 global landmarks, including Tokyo Tower and the Acropolis of Athens.
“Made By Google 2022” Event Unveils New Pixel Devices
Google unleashed an array of devices at its “Made by Google” launch event, with everything from its first smartwatch to several new Pixel phones.
No sound when sharing screen on Discord? try this
Discord It is currently the most widely used voice communication tool in the world. Free, light and easy to use, millions of users use it daily, and this also means that there are many problems that you can find. One of them is that if you’re chatting quietly with your friends, and while sharing your screen to show them something, you’re suddenly left no sound on Discordwe teach you what you must do to solve it.
Google’s getting rid of its standalone Driving Mode dashboard
Google’s shutting down Driving Mode, its standalone Assistant-powered dashboard that offers quick access to audio controls, contacts, navigation, and other shortcuts while you’re on the road, according to a report from 9to5Google. The feature, which Google first announced at I / O in 2019, wasn’t officially launched until last year, but now Google’s sunsetting it on November 21st.
'World's most advanced' humanoid robot Ameca mimics a researcher's facial expressions in real time with eerie precision in creepy new video
New footage shows Ameca the British humanoid robot mimicking a researcher's facial expressions in real time with eerie precision. Ameca, created by Falmouth, Cornwall-based firm Engineered Arts, is seen copying several of the human's expressions, including blinking, grimacing and smiling. The researcher is looking at an iPhone 12 running a...
Scientists Successfully Sent A Particle Back in Time, Is Human Time Travel Next?
Slide 1 of 11: What is time? Well, that's a good question that may be impossible to answer because time may not even exist. It's mostly an illusion or a concept we've come up with to make sense of the world around us. Science keeps trying to make sense of the universe and experiment with how much control we have over it. Every new discovery defies the laws of physics that we have relied upon so far. Most recently, the arrow of time that we assumed we experienced may be put into question. Scientists have just proven that time travel is theoretically possible. Here's what that means for the world as we know it. Click HERE to learn what Numerology says about your life using only your Birth Date.
Rarest Thing Ever Detected –“One Trillion Times Age of the Universe”
“We actually saw this decay happen. It’s the longest, slowest process that has ever been directly observed, and our dark matter detector was sensitive enough to measure it,” said Ethan Brown, an assistant professor of physics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute about a process that takes more than one trillion times longer than the age of the universe. “It’s amazing to have witnessed this process, and it says that our detector can measure the rarest thing ever recorded.”
5 alternative office suites for Android
The office suites have been, at least until the explosion of the Internet through the World Wide Web, the most essential set of applications that most end users had on their computers, something that is evident in the fact that the couple they formed and they continue to form Windows and Microsoft Office was for many years the flagship of the Redmond giant, which in the last decade has diversified its business model to focus more on services.
MCPRO Pills (CXLXII): Transputers, Ten Software, Web5
The history of computing is full of incredible events: small-big technological milestones that had the potential to completely change the world, but for various reasons ended up being almost nothing. One of the least known and most notorious of the 1980s is that of the transputers, probably the first SoC that is remembered.
The Pixels 7 finally unveiled, TF1 audiences are collapsing, this is the recap ‘of the week
Google lifts the veil on its new flagships, the conflict between Canal+ and TF1 drives down audiences for the group’s channels, simpler logos for the various USB cables, that’s the recap of the week. While Google lifts the veil on the new Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Huawei...
How to delete all YouTube video history
When we talk about Internet browsers on PCs, it is quite common to clear history, cache and cookies, both to solve possible problems and for privacy. Now even if you do that, the video history of Youtube it will still be there, and if you want to remove it you will have to do it manually, so in this article we are going to tell you how to do it.
Google finally made a smartwatch. Here’s a look!
It’s been nearly eight years since Apple first introduced their smartwatch, and now, Google users have a watch of their own. It’s called the Pixel watch, and it’s actually a pretty slick looking device with the power of Fitbit built in. Google unveiled the device at an intimate event in Brooklyn, New York, alongside their […]
Amazon's new Fire TV Omni QLED Series TVs are Samsung The Frame rivals
Amazon's new QLED TV range supports Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10+ Adaptive, and features 96 local dimming zones.
Google expands its reach with Pixel 7 series, to be available in 17 countries
For a while now a big crutch for Google fans around the world has been the limited availability of Pixel devices. But European fans, among others, will be happy to know that things are finally changing for the better. Starting with the Google Pixel 7 series, which were just announced...
Scientists discover shape-shifting material that could revolutionise robotics
Engineers have discovered a new kind of shape-shifting memory material that they claim could transform everything from jet engines to robotics.A team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology created the “smart material” using a special type of ceramic, which can withstand vast temperatures and intense wear and tear.When triggered – either by temperature, mechanical stress, or electric or magnetic fields – the material can change its shape by up to 10 per cent.Shape-memory materials made of metal have previously been developed, however their applications remain limited in high-temperature settings and at micro scales.“The shape-memory materials that are out there in the...
RS Recommends: The Secret Hack to Get a Canon Digital Camera Right Now for Just $259
If you want to get into photography this year, are going on a trip, or are looking for a reliable camera to shoot content on, you’ll want to take advantage of this new Amazon deal, which gets you the best-selling Canon PowerShot SX420 on sale for just $259. It’s regularly priced at $399+ on other sites, so the current deal saves you a whopping $140 off one of Canon’s signature digital cameras. Buy: Canon PowerShot SX420 The trick to scoring this Amazon camera deal is to take advantage of Amazon’s “open box” stock. While Amazon offers a number of “renewed”...
Improve your videos with these 5 phone stabilizers
In recent days there has been a lot of talk about the video stabilization of the iPhone 14 Pro. The new Apple smartphone seems to have improved substantially in terms of video stabilization, with a system that combines lifelong optics with powerful algorithms that stabilize the image at the expense of cutting the ends of the video . If your thing is video recording and you want to get good results with your smartphone, whatever you have, here we show you some of the best gimbals that is currently on the market.
The best contents of the week in MC (CCCXXXI)
We close the news of the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you for the last seven days. This week there is a lot and good as you will see. Movie premieres (10/22). Black Adam,...
MIT And IBM Researchers Present A New Technique That Enables Machine Learning Models To Continually Learn From New Data On Intelligent Edge Devices Using Only 256KB Of Memory
Studies have shown that it is possible to adjust the pre-trained model for newly collected sensory data after deployment for on-device training. The model can learn to improve its predictions over time, learn new skills and adapt to new users by training and adapting locally at the edge. Protecting users’ privacy when dealing with sensitive data is another benefit of bringing training closer to the sensors.
