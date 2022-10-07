Read full article on original website
MCPRO Pills (CXLXII): Transputers, Ten Software, Web5
The history of computing is full of incredible events: small-big technological milestones that had the potential to completely change the world, but for various reasons ended up being almost nothing. One of the least known and most notorious of the 1980s is that of the transputers, probably the first SoC that is remembered.
Ontruck reinforces its management team with Ignacio Carnero and Iván Martínez
Ontruck has decided to strengthen its workforce in recent weeks with the appointment of two new managers. The digital company specialized in road freight transport is preparing to tackle its challenges in the medium term, which go through the diversification of services and the search for new markets. “Ontruck is...
Vivaldi 5.5 launches task panel, improves performance, adds support for Windows 11 Snaps and more
As I was saying the last couple of weeks, we are in the process of updating the main web browsers and those derived from Chromium (106), Vivaldi was one of the last expected to appear. And he is here, as usual, with a good number of novelties to his credit.
The cloud sector in Spain will be close to 3,000 million euros in 2022
Flexibility, competitiveness, comfort and greater security. There are many advantages for companies to work in the cloud, so it is not surprising that the cloud market reached a record figure of 2,875 million euros this year in Spain. According to study data “Empowering the cloud: how to extract the full...
5 alternative office suites for Android
The office suites have been, at least until the explosion of the Internet through the World Wide Web, the most essential set of applications that most end users had on their computers, something that is evident in the fact that the couple they formed and they continue to form Windows and Microsoft Office was for many years the flagship of the Redmond giant, which in the last decade has diversified its business model to focus more on services.
ThreatQuotient automates the detection of new cyber threats
Understand and stop cyber threats much more effectively. This is the purpose of ThreatQuotientan intelligent platform that, integrated into the range of security solutions of any company, allows companies to prepare effectively not only for the threats that are directly affecting them at the moment, but also those that may arise in a near future.
Microsoft kicks off third-party widgets in Windows 11
Do you miss a greater amount of widgets with which to enhance your brand new Windows 11? Well, don’t worry, a multitude of them are about to arrive, and that is because Microsoft has opened the ban to third-party developers. Not that this is any surprise, because it’s been...
What maximum speed can I have for Wi-Fi with my operator
Having a good internet speed is a very important factor. In addition, today it is convenient that the wireless speed is as good as if we connect by cable, since we use more and more compatible devices. In this article we are going to talk about what is the maximum speed you can have Wi-Fi even if you hire the most. We will also talk about what limitations you might have and why you will not always get what you hire.
Digital assets: this is how financial institutions guard them
The world of crypto assets had been ignored by financial institutions throughout its existence. Even when Bitcoin touched $17,000, most of them remained unfazed. Like us, they probably assumed it was just another fad. Nevertheless, as of 2020, this all changed. Since then, these types of institutions have paid special...
The best contents of the week in MC (CCCXXXI)
We close the news of the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you for the last seven days. This week there is a lot and good as you will see. Movie premieres (10/22). Black Adam,...
Google takes the colors out of Meta with its video creator AI
We are in an unprecedented historical moment. Some artificial intelligence applications they are developing so fast that there is barely time to process a new technology when the next one has already arrived to surpass it. Just over a month ago stable diffusion It was presented as a free and open source AI. A real revolution.
What power supply do I need to power a GeForce RTX 4090?
Rumors about the consumption of the GeForce RTX 40 sowed many doubts. Some rumors said that the GeForce RTX 4090 was going to have a consumption of more than 600 watts, and that in order to move it we were going to need a power supply of more than 1,000 watts. In the end all this has been denied, although as a result of the confirmation of the TGP of said graphics card, a new story has emerged that, frankly, there is nowhere to take it either.
19 Bosses And CEOs With Such Unrealistic Expectations Of Their Employees, It’s No Wonder People Are Quiet Quitting
If these bosses really think "weekends are for the weak," then call me a wimp.
Spotify restructures its podcast division and yes, there will be closures
No one is unaware that, for Spotify, the weight of podcasts in the final proposal of the service to the user is increasing. Just a few days ago we echoed that, in terms of musical offer, Apple Music had exceeded the threshold of 100 million songs. It is true, as I commented at the time, that Apple not only has a lot of muscle, but also a close relationship with the music industry for almost two decades, but it is no less true that, for a long time and still today, Spotify is the reference in the sector.
The Pixels 7 finally unveiled, TF1 audiences are collapsing, this is the recap ‘of the week
Google lifts the veil on its new flagships, the conflict between Canal+ and TF1 drives down audiences for the group’s channels, simpler logos for the various USB cables, that’s the recap of the week. While Google lifts the veil on the new Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Huawei...
The objectives of the Catalan Farside Ventures: promote 100 companies in four years
Farside Ventures is a venture builder, specialized in deep tech oriented base solutions, which plans to promote a hundred startups, in early stages or pre-series A, in four years. With the aspiration of positioning itself as a paradigmatic model at a European level, Farside calculates that the value of the shares of its startups will range between €75M and €100M in 2026.
5 YouTube channels to make learning to code easier than ever
Just by moving around the internet a bit from our favorite web browser, we find all kinds of books, courses, manuals or help forums. All these elements will serve to introduce us to the programming world or to further improve our knowledge in this regard. Despite all the content and...
The Witcher 4: the Polaris project will not be revealed before 2025 minimum
The Witcher 4, codenamed Polaris, won’t be unveiled until at least 2025. This is in any case what assured Adam Kicinski, co-CEO of CD Projekt RED, to the investors of the company during a call. As you may know, CD Projekt RED made a major announcement this October 5,...
Mac mini M1 for professionals, does it really work?
When I bought the Mac mini M1 I bought it for its value for money, since I have a Magic Mouse, Apple Keyboard and a 4K monitor, so it didn’t make any sense to buy an iMac. Also, with the price of the iMac, you can buy a Mac mini and two monitors, so it’s the best option because it allowed me to get the Mac mini with the highest performance.
EA launches a brand new application for Windows 10 and 11, goodbye Origin!
EA has just announced the official launch of EA App, its new platform optimized for Windows. Unsurprisingly, this new application will replace Origin, the much-maligned launcher from the American publisher. Players will soon receive an invitation to migrate to the EA App. To say that Origin has never really been...
