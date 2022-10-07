Read full article on original website
Related
techunwrapped.com
Digital assets: this is how financial institutions guard them
The world of crypto assets had been ignored by financial institutions throughout its existence. Even when Bitcoin touched $17,000, most of them remained unfazed. Like us, they probably assumed it was just another fad. Nevertheless, as of 2020, this all changed. Since then, these types of institutions have paid special...
techunwrapped.com
Now you can ask for the Minimum Vital Income even if you work: this is how you request it
And there are certain situations related to our work and the like in which we can receive help. In addition, we must take into account that, on these, new features and changes are added from time to time that sometimes do not reach us or we simply do not know about them. This is precisely the case that we are going to talk about now with the Minimum Vital Income. Next, we will tell you what it is, how to request it and what requirements we must meet.
techunwrapped.com
What maximum speed can I have for Wi-Fi with my operator
Having a good internet speed is a very important factor. In addition, today it is convenient that the wireless speed is as good as if we connect by cable, since we use more and more compatible devices. In this article we are going to talk about what is the maximum speed you can have Wi-Fi even if you hire the most. We will also talk about what limitations you might have and why you will not always get what you hire.
techunwrapped.com
The cloud sector in Spain will be close to 3,000 million euros in 2022
Flexibility, competitiveness, comfort and greater security. There are many advantages for companies to work in the cloud, so it is not surprising that the cloud market reached a record figure of 2,875 million euros this year in Spain. According to study data “Empowering the cloud: how to extract the full...
IN THIS ARTICLE
techunwrapped.com
The air, an unnecessary packaging that increases the price of ecommerce
According to a study by the sustainable packaging company, DS Smith, more than 41 million cubic meters of air reach Spanish homes each year due to unnecessary packaging, which would be equivalent to almost 11,000 Olympic swimming pools. As the price of raw materials increases across industries, oversized boxes and...
techunwrapped.com
MCPRO Pills (CXLXII): Transputers, Ten Software, Web5
The history of computing is full of incredible events: small-big technological milestones that had the potential to completely change the world, but for various reasons ended up being almost nothing. One of the least known and most notorious of the 1980s is that of the transputers, probably the first SoC that is remembered.
Germany to pay December gas bills for households and businesses
One-off full reimbursement will be followed by subsidy scheme in spring to cap bills
techunwrapped.com
The objectives of the Catalan Farside Ventures: promote 100 companies in four years
Farside Ventures is a venture builder, specialized in deep tech oriented base solutions, which plans to promote a hundred startups, in early stages or pre-series A, in four years. With the aspiration of positioning itself as a paradigmatic model at a European level, Farside calculates that the value of the shares of its startups will range between €75M and €100M in 2026.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
techunwrapped.com
5 alternative office suites for Android
The office suites have been, at least until the explosion of the Internet through the World Wide Web, the most essential set of applications that most end users had on their computers, something that is evident in the fact that the couple they formed and they continue to form Windows and Microsoft Office was for many years the flagship of the Redmond giant, which in the last decade has diversified its business model to focus more on services.
techunwrapped.com
ThreatQuotient automates the detection of new cyber threats
Understand and stop cyber threats much more effectively. This is the purpose of ThreatQuotientan intelligent platform that, integrated into the range of security solutions of any company, allows companies to prepare effectively not only for the threats that are directly affecting them at the moment, but also those that may arise in a near future.
techunwrapped.com
How to backup your data to a USB hard drive
Many times we have talked about the importance of making backup copies of your documents and files that you do not want to lose, since after all a PC can fail or be infected with viruses, and there are things that you do not want to lose under any circumstances. concept. One of the best ways to make a backup of your data is using a usb hard drive, but many users “get lost” when it comes to knowing how and what to save on them. In this article, we are going to tell you everything you need to know.
techunwrapped.com
Companies destroy hard drives in perfect condition and it is a serious problem
When a large technology company upgrades its workers’ computers or its servers, it always destroys the old systems. They especially physically destroy their hard drives with industrial shredders for fear of data leakage. Many experts cry out against this practice, since they could erase the data in a safe way and that the hard drives, in perfect condition, can continue to be used.
techunwrapped.com
Why PLCs will never replace router WiFi
Having a good Internet connection is important and for this we can use some devices that help us. An example is using PLCs, which are very useful to take the connection from one place to another. However, it is also necessary to take into account the limitations and the possible problems that they can cause. In this article we are going to talk about why devices PLC are never going to be a real replacement for Wi-Fi of the router.
Comments / 0