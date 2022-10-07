Read full article on original website
Jazz Preseason Hints at Will Hardy's Starting Five
Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy is closing in on a starting five.
Terry Taylor turning heads and earning minutes with camp play for Indiana Pacers
Pacers forward Terry Taylor continues to grow and impress in training camp.
Report: Jazz Waiving Seban Lee Ahead of Deadline
There was a roster reshuffle in Salt Lake City.
Look: UCLA's Crowd For Big Game vs. Utah Is Embarrassing
The UCLA football program has become infamous for its inability to draw a crowd at Rose Bowl Stadium. Despite being 5-0 on the season and ranked as the No. 18 team in the country, the Bruins fanbase failed to fill the stadium for a marquee home matchup against the No. 11 Utah Utes on Saturday.
How far did Utah and BYU football fall in the coaches poll?
The Utes and Cougars both lost to high-profile opponents during Week 6 of the 2022 season. Utah fell at UCLA, while BYU lost to Notre Dame in Las Vegas.
BYU Unveils Alternate Uniform for Arkansas Game
For the second consecutive week, BYU will wear an alternate uniform against Arkansas
What Went Wrong? Four Reasons Utah Lost to UCLA
For the first time since 2015, the Utes have fallen to UCLA, losing by a score of 42-32. A plethora of things led to this result, on both sides of the ball, and here are the four that stuck out most to me. Slow Start on Offense. What has been...
