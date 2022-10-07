That Macs don’t have viruses, by now you know that it’s not true. What it is, is to say that it is a little more difficult than other operating systems due to the macOS architecture. But that difficulty is a plus for those who like challenges and enjoy attacking and finding vulnerabilities within software. Various malwares are usually found on Macs, and end up being repaired. The case at hand is a perfect example of how we can get rid of bad consequences if we keep our equipment updated to the latest versions. The bug in Gatekeeper it is fixed by installing the latest macOS updates.

