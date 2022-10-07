Read full article on original website
Related
Big drop in price on the Galaxy Watch5 with a JBL speaker offered at Darty
Take advantage now at Darty of the Galaxy Watch5 with a JBL Bluetooth speaker for less than 300€! We explain everything about the offer below. Today at Darty, you can get a connected watch and a Bluetooth speaker at a mini price! The brand offers you a reduction of -40€ on a pack containing a Galaxy Watch5 and a black JBL Go 3 speaker. Without breaking the bank, you benefit from two exceptional brands!
I exchange my iPhone X for the iPhone 14 Pro, disappointed?
I recently acquired the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple’s new device for the remainder of 2022 and all of 2023. However, it did not come from a previous generation, but from several previous generations, specifically, from the iPhone X and today I come to give you my opinion on whether it has been a revolution or continuity between generations.
Cheaper alternatives to the official Steam Deck dock
The stock of the Steam Deck has finally normalized. After several weeks in which Valve has been delivering many of its reservations, the portable console You can now buy directly without waiting lists. The same has happened with your connection base. The Dock for Steam Deck is now available for purchase. If you are also interested in this peripheral to be able to play with your Steam Deck on TV, but you do not want to spend the 99 euros it costs, here are a few alternatives that can serve you.
The Pixels 7 finally unveiled, TF1 audiences are collapsing, this is the recap ‘of the week
Google lifts the veil on its new flagships, the conflict between Canal+ and TF1 drives down audiences for the group’s channels, simpler logos for the various USB cables, that’s the recap of the week. While Google lifts the veil on the new Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Huawei...
Google takes the colors out of Meta with its video creator AI
We are in an unprecedented historical moment. Some artificial intelligence applications they are developing so fast that there is barely time to process a new technology when the next one has already arrived to surpass it. Just over a month ago stable diffusion It was presented as a free and open source AI. A real revolution.
The best contents of the week in MC (CCCXXXI)
We close the news of the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you for the last seven days. This week there is a lot and good as you will see. Movie premieres (10/22). Black Adam,...
Our readers speak: What graphics card do you use to play? Do you plan to upgrade?
Buy a graphics card it is no longer impossible. In recent weeks, prices have improved a lot thanks to the normalization of the market, and it is already possible to find even some interesting offers in both the AMD and NVIDIA catalogs. We hope that in the coming weeks things will improve even more, although I also understand that we find ourselves in a complicated situation because, in the end, the new generations are just around the corner.
It costs 1000 euros and it is not good for sports. WTF?
Last September, Apple introduced the Apple Watch Ultra, an extremely expensive device designed for elite athletes looking for professional activity monitoring as well as geolocation and emergency features in the event of an accident. However, there are many aspects that make this Watch a device for semi-professional use rather than professional use and that we are going to analyze below.
What power supply do I need to power a GeForce RTX 4090?
Rumors about the consumption of the GeForce RTX 40 sowed many doubts. Some rumors said that the GeForce RTX 4090 was going to have a consumption of more than 600 watts, and that in order to move it we were going to need a power supply of more than 1,000 watts. In the end all this has been denied, although as a result of the confirmation of the TGP of said graphics card, a new story has emerged that, frankly, there is nowhere to take it either.
Mac mini M1 for professionals, does it really work?
When I bought the Mac mini M1 I bought it for its value for money, since I have a Magic Mouse, Apple Keyboard and a 4K monitor, so it didn’t make any sense to buy an iMac. Also, with the price of the iMac, you can buy a Mac mini and two monitors, so it’s the best option because it allowed me to get the Mac mini with the highest performance.
Huawei wants to circumvent US sanctions, Pixel 7 facial recognition is limited, the recap
Huawei could well circumvent the American embargo with the help of a new start-up, the facial recognition of Pixel 7 is only able to unlock smartphones, WhatsApp launches a paid subscription for its application, this is the recap . After enduring US sanctions since 2019, Huawei may well have found...
what to choose and buying advice
Let’s start with the sound bar. These are his best cards against the surround system:. There are sound bars of all prices. Depending on the brand and features, one may cost you more or less. The most advanced are worth more than 1,000 euros, but you don’t have to look too hard to find a device affordable that is not going to escape our budget.
It’s not on Netflix or HBO, where can I watch a series or movie online?
With an increasing number of streaming platforms available and not only is it more complicated to pay for each and every one of them, but it is also very difficult to know where are they the current or past series that we want to see. Fortunately, this problem has a very simple solution as we show you below.
Improve your videos with these 5 phone stabilizers
In recent days there has been a lot of talk about the video stabilization of the iPhone 14 Pro. The new Apple smartphone seems to have improved substantially in terms of video stabilization, with a system that combines lifelong optics with powerful algorithms that stabilize the image at the expense of cutting the ends of the video . If your thing is video recording and you want to get good results with your smartphone, whatever you have, here we show you some of the best gimbals that is currently on the market.
The official (and dangerous) Windows 11 trick to speed up games
The launch of Windows 11 was not liked at all, since it was said that Windows 10 would be the company’s last operating system. The reasons why you don’t like it is the short list of processors compatible with this operating system. In addition, the obligation to use TPM 2.0 has generated a lot of chaos and doubts among users and manufacturers.
These are the reasons why the TV WiFi is cut, learn how to avoid it
Today most televisions have a wireless connection. It is very useful to be able to view content over the Internet, connect other devices, navigate… However, this does not always work well. Normally we will be able to fix it. Therefore, in this article we will explain why the Wi-Fi of the TV cuts out and what can we do to try to make it work as well as possible, with good speed and stability.
New macOS Archive Utility Vulnerability But Easy Fix
That Macs don’t have viruses, by now you know that it’s not true. What it is, is to say that it is a little more difficult than other operating systems due to the macOS architecture. But that difficulty is a plus for those who like challenges and enjoy attacking and finding vulnerabilities within software. Various malwares are usually found on Macs, and end up being repaired. The case at hand is a perfect example of how we can get rid of bad consequences if we keep our equipment updated to the latest versions. The bug in Gatekeeper it is fixed by installing the latest macOS updates.
I refused to use them, but these programs changed my video calls forever
For some time now, everything related to virtual communications and video conference has been shot. The reasons for all this are quite obvious, despite the fact that the internet has provided us with all this for years. In order for the experience to be the best possible, it is recommended to have a series of hardware components, in addition to some programs that we will precisely talk about now.
MCPRO Pills (CXLXII): Transputers, Ten Software, Web5
The history of computing is full of incredible events: small-big technological milestones that had the potential to completely change the world, but for various reasons ended up being almost nothing. One of the least known and most notorious of the 1980s is that of the transputers, probably the first SoC that is remembered.
An old and slow PC or laptop: how to “revive” it before throwing it away
We have a habit of throwing away our PCs when we buy a new one when they are fully functional, however, the continued disuse of a system can lead to it suddenly seeming to have stopped working. And what happens many times when we turn it on again? Well, it looks like he’s completely dead. That is why we are going to teach you how to revive a pc to an old pc.
