High Point, NC

Financing OK’d for affordable housing

By PAT KIMBROUGH ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 3 days ago

HIGH POINT — Federal tax credits and other financing has been approved for a proposed affordable apartment complex in High Point.

Walnut Ridge was one of 28 projects across the state to receive low-income housing tax credit awards that were announced this week by the N.C. Housing Finance Agency.

High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
