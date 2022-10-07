Read full article on original website
The Pixels 7 finally unveiled, TF1 audiences are collapsing, this is the recap ‘of the week
Google lifts the veil on its new flagships, the conflict between Canal+ and TF1 drives down audiences for the group’s channels, simpler logos for the various USB cables, that’s the recap of the week. While Google lifts the veil on the new Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Huawei...
Where to buy PS5: Stock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console
UPDATE (6 OCTOBER 2022): As of 09:40 BST, the PS5 is currently in stock at nine different retailers in the UK, having restocked at Very, Currys, Amazon, Argos, PlayStation Direct, Scan, EE, BT Shop and ShopTo. Read on for more information. The PS5 is almost two years old now, but you still can’t buy the console off the shelf. Despite launching all the way back in 2020, the console has been plagued with restock issues. While the situation has improved in recent months, you’ll be hard pressed to find the PS5 being sold on its own, without any extra add-ons. What’s worse is that Sony has recently increased the price of the...
Google takes the colors out of Meta with its video creator AI
We are in an unprecedented historical moment. Some artificial intelligence applications they are developing so fast that there is barely time to process a new technology when the next one has already arrived to surpass it. Just over a month ago stable diffusion It was presented as a free and open source AI. A real revolution.
Cheaper alternatives to the official Steam Deck dock
The stock of the Steam Deck has finally normalized. After several weeks in which Valve has been delivering many of its reservations, the portable console You can now buy directly without waiting lists. The same has happened with your connection base. The Dock for Steam Deck is now available for purchase. If you are also interested in this peripheral to be able to play with your Steam Deck on TV, but you do not want to spend the 99 euros it costs, here are a few alternatives that can serve you.
The best contents of the week in MC (CCCXXXI)
We close the news of the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you for the last seven days. This week there is a lot and good as you will see. Movie premieres (10/22). Black Adam,...
If you like to read, these are the best eReaders you can buy
It is said that reading is the source of all culture and in its day the Internet was the new Library of Alexandria. However, with the advancement of technology today it is possible to take an entire bookstore with you and read the books you want, whenever you want. All this without dozens of trees being felled, which is why it is also extremely ecological. That is why we are going to give you tips for choosing a good eReader.
This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon
Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
What maximum speed can I have for Wi-Fi with my operator
Having a good internet speed is a very important factor. In addition, today it is convenient that the wireless speed is as good as if we connect by cable, since we use more and more compatible devices. In this article we are going to talk about what is the maximum speed you can have Wi-Fi even if you hire the most. We will also talk about what limitations you might have and why you will not always get what you hire.
What power supply do I need to power a GeForce RTX 4090?
Rumors about the consumption of the GeForce RTX 40 sowed many doubts. Some rumors said that the GeForce RTX 4090 was going to have a consumption of more than 600 watts, and that in order to move it we were going to need a power supply of more than 1,000 watts. In the end all this has been denied, although as a result of the confirmation of the TGP of said graphics card, a new story has emerged that, frankly, there is nowhere to take it either.
The NVIDIA RTX 4080 costs 1469 Euros, will its performance be worth it?
In recent days, it seems that the great protagonist of the news about graphics cards is being the RTX 4090, since it is the one that will be launched first on the market. However, the RTX4080 it is located just below in terms of performance, but also in price because it is still a graphics card that will cost 1,469 euros in its 16 GB model, and 1,099 euros in the 12 GB model. Now they have been leaked performance dataso we can discern whether or not it will be worth paying that fortune for it.
save and pay only when you need it
The aforementioned modality that Amazon offers us is a subscription that we can take advantage of and that provides us with a good amount of benefits. Starting with free shipping on a good number of its available products. In addition, we can also have electronic books at no cost, a cloud storage service for photos, or a platform streaming videos, among other things. But of course, as you can imagine, this subscription that we are talking about brings with it a cost.
Our readers speak: What graphics card do you use to play? Do you plan to upgrade?
Buy a graphics card it is no longer impossible. In recent weeks, prices have improved a lot thanks to the normalization of the market, and it is already possible to find even some interesting offers in both the AMD and NVIDIA catalogs. We hope that in the coming weeks things will improve even more, although I also understand that we find ourselves in a complicated situation because, in the end, the new generations are just around the corner.
This is how I save when buying online
In fact, everything related to electronic commerce does not stop growing over time and more and more people are benefiting from all this. However, we must buy wisely and in stores that guarantee us a certain security. Although most of the current proposals maintain their own privacy and protection measures, it is always preferable to use well-known stores. In addition, we must also follow a series of measures so as not to spend more than necessary.
Mac mini M1 for professionals, does it really work?
When I bought the Mac mini M1 I bought it for its value for money, since I have a Magic Mouse, Apple Keyboard and a 4K monitor, so it didn’t make any sense to buy an iMac. Also, with the price of the iMac, you can buy a Mac mini and two monitors, so it’s the best option because it allowed me to get the Mac mini with the highest performance.
The Witcher 4: the Polaris project will not be revealed before 2025 minimum
The Witcher 4, codenamed Polaris, won’t be unveiled until at least 2025. This is in any case what assured Adam Kicinski, co-CEO of CD Projekt RED, to the investors of the company during a call. As you may know, CD Projekt RED made a major announcement this October 5,...
Samsung decreases its quarterly profit by 32%
On October 27, Samsung will officially release its profit accounts for the last quarter. However, it is already advancing that these are not going to be as positive as the technological giant would like. In fact, it is estimated that profits could have decreased by up to 32% due to...
These are the reasons why the TV WiFi is cut, learn how to avoid it
Today most televisions have a wireless connection. It is very useful to be able to view content over the Internet, connect other devices, navigate… However, this does not always work well. Normally we will be able to fix it. Therefore, in this article we will explain why the Wi-Fi of the TV cuts out and what can we do to try to make it work as well as possible, with good speed and stability.
HP Instant Ink makes your life easier: ink, home delivery and recycling from 0.99 euros
Going back to routine is never easy. We get up early again, to have responsibilities that we had “forgotten” during the holidays, and also expenses that in the end accumulate and can become a problem. Fortunately, with the HP Instant Ink service ink will no longer be one of those problems.
EA launches a brand new application for Windows 10 and 11, goodbye Origin!
EA has just announced the official launch of EA App, its new platform optimized for Windows. Unsurprisingly, this new application will replace Origin, the much-maligned launcher from the American publisher. Players will soon receive an invitation to migrate to the EA App. To say that Origin has never really been...
Electronic Arts has almost ready its new app, which will replace Origin
Electronic Arts has announced that its new application is almost ready, which will soon replace the Origin client. After being in public beta for a while, the company hopes to be able to deploy it soon. Regarding the new application, which will be linked to its gaming platform, Electronic Arts...
