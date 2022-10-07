High Pointer medals at canoe competition

Shane Brown, of High Point, shows off the bronze medal he won Wednesday at an international canoeing competition in Columbus, Georgia. SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — Following his first canoeing and kayaking competition, Shane Brown found himself in an unexpected place Wednesday evening — on the winners’ podium.

The 44-year-old High Point man, who has paddled for 25 years but only as a hobby, won a bronze medal in the open canoe division at the 2022 ICF Canoe Freestyle World Cup. The competition, sanctioned by the International Canoe Federation, is taking place this week on the Chattahoochee River in Columbus, Georgia.