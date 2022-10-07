ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

DENVER EAT & DRINK

DENVER THINGS TO DO

The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Denver Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Photo Went Viral

On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime by a final score of 12-9. It was an abysmal effort from both teams as they failed to score a touchdown in regulation or overtime. Unfortunately, there wasn't much to cheer for from the home team fans and cheerleading squad.
DENVER, CO
Daily Mail

'I don't know what else the NFL can do': Aaron Rodgers defends the league amid Tua Tagovailoa concussion controversy and insists players must self-police: 'Be smart... we need to think about our long-term health'

Aaron Rodgers turned on the charm and showcased his dry humour and support of Manchester City as he faced British media for the first time. And the 38-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback, a four-time MVP, also said he is happy with the level of protection provided against concussion by the NFL - but urged players to self-police.
NFL
ESPN

Aaron Rodgers not happy with talk in Packers' locker room

LONDON -- Aaron Rodgers heard the talk even before someone relayed what Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander said in the locker room after Sunday's upset loss to the New York Giants. And he didn't like. Alexander, the Pro Bowl cornerback, said he wasn't worried about the defense despite its...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Broncos Wide Receiver Furious With Russell Wilson After Loss

Thursday was a frustrating night for everyone involved with the Denver Broncos organization. K.J. Hamler was particularly upset after the ugly 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts came to a close. The third-year wide receiver was wide open on a slant for what could have been the game-winning touchdown on...
NFL
NBC Sports

What’s wrong with Russell Wilson?

Yes, Russell Wilson is struggling. Spotting that is the easy part. The hard part is understanding what’s wrong, and figuring out whether it can be fixed. It’s become obvious over the past couple of years that Wilson lacks the mobility that he once deployed on a regular basis. Either he no longer has it, or he has become reluctant to use it.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

