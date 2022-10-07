A group of male university students have been condemned in Spain after footage showed them yelling misogynistic threats at a neighbouring all-girls college residence.Spanish prosecutors have launched a criminal hate crime investigation over the viral video, which prime minister Pedro Sanchez denounced as demonstrating “inexplicable, unjustified and absolutely repugnant behaviour”.In the footage, a man can be seen shouting from a sole unshuttered window at Madrid’s Elias Ahuja residence, in the direction of the nearby Santa Monica female-only dorm: “Wh***s, come out of your holes like rabbits, you are f****ing nymphomaniacs.”The individual threatened to make the women submit at a...

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO