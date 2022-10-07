Oct. 6, 2022 VB Recaps: Mattera Leads Conneaut to WIn on Pink Night; Faes Records 500th Assist in Smethport Win

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
d9and10sports.com
Otto-Eldred’s Schenfield Named Week Seven District 9 Jim Kelly POW Powered by the Allegheny Grille
WARREN, Pa. – Some question marks surrounding Otto-Eldred’s playoff worthiness existed going into Week 7, but Andrew Schenfield and the Terrors offense put all of those to rest in a 39-18 win at Coudersport. Schenfield threw for a career-best 396 yards and six touchdowns in the win going...
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 8 Soccer: Clearfield Girls Blank Bald Eagle; Galeton Boys Edge Port Allegany
WINGATE, Pa. – Elle Smith recorded a hat trick as Clearfield blanked Bald Eagle Area, 3-0. Smith scored twice in the first half, once on an unassisted goal and the other on a penalty kick. She tacked on another unassisted goal in the second half. Cayleigh Walker had two...
Comments / 0