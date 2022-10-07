Related
St Augustine responds to frequent questions
You can not vote in November if you are not registered by Tuesday
Businesses asked to complete damage assessment
Top brass makes a personal visit to flood-prone Davis Shores after Hurricane Ian
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Financial assistance available to St Johns County residents affected by Hurricane Ian
City announces end to water restrictions
Department of Health in St Johns County reopens for mission-essential services
Fort Matanzas reopens for visitors
RELATED PEOPLE
Civic Roundtable hosts public meeting on sales tax increase
There are 58 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian with 5 in the 7th Judicial Circuit
Public Notice of Pollution – City of St Augustine
St Johns is under a hurricane watch as Ian intensifies
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sunshine Bus service is being temporarily suspended
St Johns County placed under Tropical Storm Warning
Division of Emergency Management warns Floridians to prepare
Blue-Green Algae found in St Johns River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New zoning to promote the development of mobility initiatives gets a public hearing
Cathy Brown memorial at River House
Seven Local Growers Awarded $860K for Water Conservation Projects
Public Invited to Bird Walk at Fort Matanzas
historiccity
Historic City News first appeared in March 2000 and now celebrates its 20th Anniversary of daily publication. We are your watchdog for an honest and open government in St Augustine and St Johns County, Florida. Our mission today is the same as it was 20-years ago; "Holding public figures accountable to the public." Citizen journalism, without candy-coating, is the foundation of an independent free press. Our audience is engaged, working in our community, and influential in both local business and politics. Leadership: Our editor-in-chief earned his undergraduate degree in Public Administration from Flagler College, with honors. He has been a Florida licensed private investigator for more than 20-years and served as State Editor at Franklin Center for Government and Public Integrity in Washington, D.C.https://historiccity.com/
Comments / 0