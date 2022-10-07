ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

historiccity

St Augustine responds to frequent questions

The City of St. Augustine has published responses to post-Hurricane Ian recovery questions frequently asked by Historic City News subscribers. The information provides key insights into topics ranging from debris cleanup to flooding to financial assistance. The compilation of responses to Hurricane Ian frequent questions can be viewed on the...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
historiccity

You can not vote in November if you are not registered by Tuesday

Almost all Historic City News subscribers are registered and eager to vote in the General Mid-term Election to be held on November 8, 2022. However, you cannot vote in November if you are not registered by Tuesday. Unlike the August Primary Election, all registered St Johns County voters will vote in November – even if the seat is only contested by a “write-in” candidate, whom many consider nothing more than a “spoiler”.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
historiccity

Businesses asked to complete damage assessment

St Johns County Department of Emergency Management is requesting all county business owners who suffered loss or damage during Hurricane Ian to complete an online survey at https://floridadisaster.biz/BusinessDamageAssessments. The county explained to Historic City News that the survey is intended to gauge the depth of disaster impact in Florida and...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
historiccity

City announces end to water restrictions

The City of St. Augustine has announced to Historic City News the end to water usage restrictions and the return to normal sewer service operations following Hurricane Ian. On September 30th, the city asked residents to help speed up recovery of the wastewater system by cutting down on the amount of wastewater pouring into the system. Customers were asked to limit the length of showers, delay laundry use or only wash essential items, not to run water while brushing teeth, shaving, or rinsing dishes, and to minimize the number of toilet flushes.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
historiccity

Department of Health in St Johns County reopens for mission-essential services

Florida Department of Health spokesperson Noreen Nickola-Williams reported to Historic City News that the local Department of Health office in St Johns County will re-open for mission-essential services on Monday, October 3, 2022. The Department’s environmental health team remains engaged in post-storm assessments which began on Friday, September 30th, and...
historiccity

Fort Matanzas reopens for visitors

Fort Matanzas National Monument is now officially and immediately resuming its visitor services, including access to nature trails, the park visitor center, and the ferry service to-and-from historic Fort Matanzas. The National Park Service told Historic City News that the oceanside parking lot, boardwalk, and beach access at Fort Matanzas,...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
historiccity

There are 58 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian with 5 in the 7th Judicial Circuit

Dana Kelly, the spokesperson for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Office of Public Information, confirmed for Historic City News that Florida district medical examiners are reporting hurricane deaths across the state now total 58, with 5 of those being confirmed in the 7th Judicial Circuit. St Johns County has so far been spared from the death toll, as has Putnam and Flagler.
historiccity

Public Notice of Pollution – City of St Augustine

Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Florida Department of Environmental Protection informed local Historic City News reporters that they have received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release that occurred within the City of St Augustine within St Johns County. City of St Augustine Environmental Program Supervisor...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
historiccity

St Johns is under a hurricane watch as Ian intensifies

Coastal St. Johns County is now under a “hurricane watch” as winds are expected to reach a peak of 35-45 mph and there is a potential for storm surge flooding greater than three feet above ground in some areas. This comes as Hurricane Ian is approaching Category 5 strength and landfall is expected to hit the Sunshine State beginning in southwest Florida today.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
historiccity

Sunshine Bus service is being temporarily suspended

Carolyn Karger informed local Historic City News reporters that Sunshine Bus service will be suspended Thursday and Friday, September 29 and 30, 2022, due to conditions related to tropical storm Ian. For Sunshine Bus updates, and to verify when regularly scheduled routes will resume, visit www.sunshinebus.net or call customer service...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
historiccity

Division of Emergency Management warns Floridians to prepare

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is monitoring the trajectory of Tropical Depression Nine and any potential impact it may have on Florida. Director Kevin Guthrie reported to Historic City News that he is communicating with the National Hurricane Center, the National Weather Service and emergency management directors at the county level.
FLORIDA STATE
historiccity

Blue-Green Algae found in St Johns River

The Florida Department of Health in St. Johns County reported to Historic City News that it has issued a health alert after harmful blue-green algae toxins were detected in the St. Johns River near Shands Bridge. Residents are encouraged to take precautions as blue-green algae can have harmful effects on humans, pets, and other animals.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
historiccity

New zoning to promote the development of mobility initiatives gets a public hearing

On Monday, September 26, 2022, Historic City News subscribers are expected to participate in the regularly scheduled St Augustine city commission meeting when two ordinances will be heard on second reading that would create a new land use category and a new zoning district, ultimately allowing for higher density and transit-oriented development in the city limits.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
historiccity

Cathy Brown memorial at River House

The Council on Aging of St. Johns County is inviting Historic City News subscribers to attend a memorial for Cathy Brown, the organization’s former executive director, who passed away last month. The memorial will take place on Thursday, October 6, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at COA’s...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
historiccity

Public Invited to Bird Walk at Fort Matanzas

The National Park Service has invited Historic City News subscribers to participate in an informative bird walk on Saturday, October 1 at Fort Matanzas National Monument. Park Ranger Chris Leverett announced that the walk is being led by Volunteer Veronica and Ranger Caroline who will present participants with the opportunity to explore the park’s diverse habitat.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
historiccity

