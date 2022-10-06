Read full article on original website
Related
Mets Head Into Offseason With Major Roster Decisions
Jim Bowden joins Zach Aldridge to discuss the Mets heading into the offseason with major roster decisions.
Dan Lanning on secondary: 'I thought our guys played maybe our most complete game'
Oregon's defensive backfield has taken some hits along the way, beginning with an opening-game rout by No. 1 Georgia, losing 49-3. After losing their top two cornerbacks to the transfer portal and NFL, Oregon replenished their group by converting Trikweze Bridges back to corner and adding Christian Gonzalez through the transfer portal. The results have been mixed, but the Ducks' secondary is beginning to turn a page over the last few games.
NFL・
Game cut-ups and scouting report of '24 QB Ryan Puglisi
AVON, Conn. – Class of 2024 quarterback Ryan Puglisi is settling into a new offense at a new school, but the strides he made from his sophomore season are evident. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Puglisi has Georgia, Ole Miss, Boston College, Alabama and Michigan State high on his list ahead of a weekend unofficial visit to Georgia, and 247Sports was out to see him play earlier this month to get a live evaluation.
PODCAST: Breaking down where the Pirates are at the halfway point of the 2022 season
ECU sits at 3-3 at the midway point of the 2022 season and the Pirates face anything but an easy second half of the schedule. Host Stephen Igoe and guest co-host Sean (NoVaPirate) break down where the team is at the midway point of the season, and how the Pirates can get over the hump and defeat winning teams the second half of the year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UCLA Prospect Recap: Week Seven
Check out where UCLA prospects will be playing this weekend throughout the West as the fall season continues around the country...
VIDEO: Mario Cristobal final comments before Virginia Tech
Watch head coach Mario Cristobal speak to reporters after practice on Wednesday. Miami (2-3, 0-1 ACC) plays at Virginia Tech (2-4, 1-2) on Saturday (12:30 p.m., RSN). Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com and on Twitter @InsideTheU.
247Sports
54K+
Followers
382K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0