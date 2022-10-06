ECU sits at 3-3 at the midway point of the 2022 season and the Pirates face anything but an easy second half of the schedule. Host Stephen Igoe and guest co-host Sean (NoVaPirate) break down where the team is at the midway point of the season, and how the Pirates can get over the hump and defeat winning teams the second half of the year.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO