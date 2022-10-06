Read full article on original website
247Sports
Davante Adams cameraman files police report, claims he went to hospital after being injured by Raiders WR
A bad night for the Las Vegas Raiders got worse after star wide receiver Davante Adams pushed a photographer to the ground while exiting the field after a 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Already under consideration for disciplinary action and potentially a suspension for the incident, Adams is now being investigated by the authorities after the cameraman filed a police report that claimed he suffered "non-life threatening" injuries.
Dan Lanning on secondary: 'I thought our guys played maybe our most complete game'
Oregon's defensive backfield has taken some hits along the way, beginning with an opening-game rout by No. 1 Georgia, losing 49-3. After losing their top two cornerbacks to the transfer portal and NFL, Oregon replenished their group by converting Trikweze Bridges back to corner and adding Christian Gonzalez through the transfer portal. The results have been mixed, but the Ducks' secondary is beginning to turn a page over the last few games.
NFL・
How NFL Cougs graded out in NFL Week 5 on PFF
One NFL Coug scored his highest grade of the season on Pro Football Focus this week while another continues to carve out a nice role for himself along the defensive line.
NFL・
Johnson, Bulldog backs 'a really talented group' for State's surprising ground game
Nah, he isn’t surprised. Reminded that his name shows up in the list of top-ten Southeastern Conference running backs this week, well, Dillon Johnson says sure he expects this. “Oh yeah definitely!”. Now to be sure there’s more’n a little laughter in Johnson’s response. The idea that an...
Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei expresses excitement for Tigers' road game at Florida State
Coming off a blowout, 31-3 win over Boston College last week, No. 4 Clemson looks to move to 7-0 on the season and further its stranglehold on the ACC Atlantic with a win over Florida State on the road Saturday. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei continues to put last year's struggles behind him and completed 18-of-32 passes for 220 yards, three touchdowns and one interception against the Eagles. Earlier this week, Uiagalelei expressed excitement about the opportunity to play in a hostile environment in Tallahassee.
Whipple likes how Husker offense has flipped it in practices after 'worst week' before Rutgers
Mark Whipple said the best thing about Friday's game was what he saw at halftime. "The look in the eyes on offense – and we played terrible and I did a bad job coaching, all that, and we were bad on third down. But there wasn't like 'woe is me.' It was, hey, I said, 'We're going to take the ball second half, we're going to go down and score, the game will be changed right there, and we're going to win the game.' And that's it. And they all believed in it. And that's a credit to Mickey and the offensive coaches – all the guys that way."
Busch discusses getting a tight-knit Husker defense ready for a 'ridiculously gifted football team'
The GPS trackers are confirming what Bill Busch is seeing in practices. "One things are kids are doing is practicing at a very high level with effort, so that carries over to the GPS that they wear," said Nebraska's defensive coordinator on Wednesday. "So the numbers that we get back on the information and what we see on the player – kids are practicing and playing very hard."
Kickoff time, television announced for Louisville vs. Pittsburgh
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday that Louisville's game against Pittsburgh in Cardinal Stadium will be played at 8 p.m. on Oct. 22. The U of L-Pittsburgh game will be on the ACC Network and will end a streak of three straight noon games for the Cardinals. Louisville is...
247Sports
Carolina Panthers fire Matt Rhule after blowout loss to 49ers
The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule following Sunday's 37-15 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the franchise announced. Rhule finishes his first NFL head-coaching stint 11-27 over three seasons with the Panthers and leaves Carolina with four years remaining on his long-term contract. Steve Wilks will serve as Carolina's interim coach as the search begins for Rhule's replacement.
College football Week 7 schedule: One key for each top game
Week 7 of the 2022 college football regular season is shaping up to be one of the most exciting weekends in recent history. There are six games between ranked opponents and two that feature top-10 teams facing off, each of which has major implications on the College Football Playoff race.
Ex-Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter charged with possession of cocaine, per report
Ex-Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter was charged with possession of cocaine in June by authorities in the Columbus, Ohio, suburb of Hilliard, according to a report from WSYX News. Schlichter starred for the Buckeyes from 1978 through 1981 and was selected No. 4 overall in the 1981 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Colts and spent most of his career as a backup. At Ohio State, Schlichter was a three-time All-Big Ten selection and won the Chicago Tribune's Silver Football award, which goes to the conference Player of the Year, in 1981.
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says he interviewed for Tampa Bay Buccaneers job that went to Greg Schiano
Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy interviewed for head coach of NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers multiple times near the end of the 2011 football season, Gundy revealed to reporters Monday. Gundy was asked during a press conference if he ever had NFL interested before shedding light on his flirtation with Tampa Bay before the job ultimately went to current Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano, who left his first gig with the Scarlet Knights to take the job in time for the 2012 NFL season.
Arch Manning remains No. 1 in 247Sports' latest ranking, recruiting analyst explains why
Arch Manning is still the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023 after 247Sports updated its rankings Wednesday. The New Orleans Isidore five-star quarterback and Texas Longhorns football commit, who has never been ranked lower than No. 5, has held the top spot since last November. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning committed to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian in June over Alabama and Georgia, ending one of the most high-profile recruitments in recent history. On the 247Sports Football Recruiting Podcast, Cooper Petagna shared insight into why Manning got the nod over top-five recruits such as Oregon-bound Dante Moore, Tennessee commit Nico Iamaleava and USC pledge Malachi Nelson.
Browns designate Deion Jones for return from injured reserve, waive Thomas Graham and add TE to practice squad
BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns are wasting no time in getting newly acquired linebacker Deion Jones ready to help fortify the rushing defense. The Browns have designated Jones for return from injured reserve after acquiring him in a trade with the Falcons on Monday. In addition, the Browns have...
Mario Cristobal updates the status of injured offensive linemen and CB Tyrique Stevenson
The Miami Hurricanes football team is on the mend coming off a 27-24 loss to North Carolina. Miami (2-3, 0-1) came out of Saturday’s game with the availability of key starters in question with starting offensive linemen Jakai Clark and Justice Oluwaseun and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson sustaining injuries. Offensive...
Why Kamo'i Latu's performance against Northwestern ranks among his favorite football memories
MADISON, Wis. — When Nick Herbig and Kamo'i Latu starred for the Saint Louis School in suburban Honolulu, Hawaii, a handful of years ago, this scenario played out more than a few times: Herbig applying pressure on a quarterback and Latu making a play on the back end. That...
Saban talks Hendon Hooker, uptempo offenses on SEC teleconference
Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Wednesday joined the seventh SEC teleconference of the 2022 football season. Below is a full transcript of everything Saban said as the sixth coach on the weekly teleconference ahead of the Crimson Tide’s upcoming game against Tennessee. “This is a great opportunity for...
Those calling for, even hinting at a HBC change at this early point, take a seat
NORMAN, Okla. — “First you lose big. Then you lose close. Then you win close. And finally, you win big.”. The late great Florida State legend Bobby Bowden coined that phrase about how to build a successful college football program. Sooners fans around then saw step one of...
Matt Rhule's potential fits are Auburn, Texas A&M, Louisville if coach returns to college football: analysts
The Carolina Panthers firing Matt Rhule this week means one of college football's most successful coaches is back on the market, which leads most to believe the former Temple and Baylor coach could have his pick of various Power Five jobs this coaching cycle. Nebraska, Arizona State, Georgia Tech and Wisconsin are already open, but 247Sports national recruiting analysts Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins believe not-yet-open Auburn, Louisville and Texas A&M would be more attractive, higher-profile choices for Rhule if those programs make a move.
