Indianapolis, IN

247Sports

Davante Adams cameraman files police report, claims he went to hospital after being injured by Raiders WR

A bad night for the Las Vegas Raiders got worse after star wide receiver Davante Adams pushed a photographer to the ground while exiting the field after a 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Already under consideration for disciplinary action and potentially a suspension for the incident, Adams is now being investigated by the authorities after the cameraman filed a police report that claimed he suffered "non-life threatening" injuries.
LAS VEGAS, NV
247Sports

Dan Lanning on secondary: 'I thought our guys played maybe our most complete game'

Oregon's defensive backfield has taken some hits along the way, beginning with an opening-game rout by No. 1 Georgia, losing 49-3. After losing their top two cornerbacks to the transfer portal and NFL, Oregon replenished their group by converting Trikweze Bridges back to corner and adding Christian Gonzalez through the transfer portal. The results have been mixed, but the Ducks' secondary is beginning to turn a page over the last few games.
NFL
247Sports

Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei expresses excitement for Tigers' road game at Florida State

Coming off a blowout, 31-3 win over Boston College last week, No. 4 Clemson looks to move to 7-0 on the season and further its stranglehold on the ACC Atlantic with a win over Florida State on the road Saturday. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei continues to put last year's struggles behind him and completed 18-of-32 passes for 220 yards, three touchdowns and one interception against the Eagles. Earlier this week, Uiagalelei expressed excitement about the opportunity to play in a hostile environment in Tallahassee.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Whipple likes how Husker offense has flipped it in practices after 'worst week' before Rutgers

Mark Whipple said the best thing about Friday's game was what he saw at halftime. "The look in the eyes on offense – and we played terrible and I did a bad job coaching, all that, and we were bad on third down. But there wasn't like 'woe is me.' It was, hey, I said, 'We're going to take the ball second half, we're going to go down and score, the game will be changed right there, and we're going to win the game.' And that's it. And they all believed in it. And that's a credit to Mickey and the offensive coaches – all the guys that way."
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Busch discusses getting a tight-knit Husker defense ready for a 'ridiculously gifted football team'

The GPS trackers are confirming what Bill Busch is seeing in practices. "One things are kids are doing is practicing at a very high level with effort, so that carries over to the GPS that they wear," said Nebraska's defensive coordinator on Wednesday. "So the numbers that we get back on the information and what we see on the player – kids are practicing and playing very hard."
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Arch Manning remains No. 1 in 247Sports' latest ranking, recruiting analyst explains why

Arch Manning is still the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023 after 247Sports updated its rankings Wednesday. The New Orleans Isidore five-star quarterback and Texas Longhorns football commit, who has never been ranked lower than No. 5, has held the top spot since last November. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning committed to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian in June over Alabama and Georgia, ending one of the most high-profile recruitments in recent history. On the 247Sports Football Recruiting Podcast, Cooper Petagna shared insight into why Manning got the nod over top-five recruits such as Oregon-bound Dante Moore, Tennessee commit Nico Iamaleava and USC pledge Malachi Nelson.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
