FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5

These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

What Coach Tedford said after Fresno State's 40-20 loss at Boise State

The Fresno State Bulldogs fell to 1-4 on the season and 0-1 in Mountain West play in a conference-opening 40-20 loss at Boise State. The two teams were tied 20-20 in the third quarter before the Broncos dominated the final 22 minutes of action. After the game, Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford fielded questions from BarkBoard.com and other local media at Albertsons Stadium.
FRESNO, CA
247Sports

Georgia football recruiting: Terrell Davis shouts out Bulldogs RB commit Roderick Robinson II

Terrell Davis took note of Georgia footbal securing a massive commitment on the recruiting trail from four-star running back Roderick Robinson II, flipping him from UCLA. Out of San Diego’s Lincoln High, Robinson is the No. 20 running back and No. 23 player from California for the Class of 2023. He took an official visit to Athens over the weekend to see the Bulldogs take on Auburn.
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Saivion Smith taken to hospital with neck injury

Saivion Smith was taken to the hospital on Sunday after suffering a neck injury during his Detroit Lions’ game against the New England Patriots. Smith, who had just been elevated from the practice squad, was covering Hunter Henry a few minutes into the game. The Lions safety tried to jam Henry and lowered his head while engaging with the tight end. Smith went to the ground, which left Henry open for the catch.
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

Ryan Fitzgerald speaks on Early Season Struggles, Big Kick at NC State, Team Support

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State football returned to the practice fields on Wednesday for its second practice of Clemson game week. After practice, kicker Ryan Fitzgerald spoke to the media. Fitzgerald spoke on his early season struggles and how he’s worked to get his consistency back. He mentioned that he changed his kicking approach from a two-step to a three-step. Fitzgerald also talked about the support from his teammates and coaches and the reaction from the sideline after making a 47-yard field goal at NC State. See the full interview below:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Associated Press

Giants coach expects punter Gillan back from London soon

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A visa issue that forced New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan to remain in London after a game is on the verge of being cleared up and he may be back at practice on Thursday. Giants coach Brian Daboll said Gillan, who was born in Inverness, Scotland, was expected to leave the United Kingdom on Wednesday. Gillan was forced to remain in the U.K. after the Giants’ 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday because he entered the United States with his father with a NATO visa. His father was a member of the Royal Air Force. The younger Gillan never changed the visa to a work visa when he got a job in the NFL. Daboll said the Giants were aware of the problem and have been working to fix it.
NFL
247Sports

Hoiberg at B1G media days: This is a team fans will be able to rally behind

Fred Hoiberg knows his team has to prove it but he thinks fans are going to appreciate this Husker squad. While picked last in the preseason poll by media, this Husker men's basketball team is one the Nebraska men's basketball coach sees a lot of potential in, particularly if it can build confidence by winning the close games early in the season, which eluded last year's squad.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Beamer shares open week practice plans

It’s officially the open week for the South Carolina Gamecocks football players. Practices and meetings were scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Fall break for the university starts on Thursday, so players are off for the remainder of the week, with no game to play on Saturday. Coach Shane...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says he interviewed for Tampa Bay Buccaneers job that went to Greg Schiano

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy interviewed for head coach of NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers multiple times near the end of the 2011 football season, Gundy revealed to reporters Monday. Gundy was asked during a press conference if he ever had NFL interested before shedding light on his flirtation with Tampa Bay before the job ultimately went to current Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano, who left his first gig with the Scarlet Knights to take the job in time for the 2012 NFL season.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Husker247 Podcast: Huskers keep it rolling at Rutgers and coaching search talk

Nebraska football finished off its second straight win over the weekend, winning an ugly 14-13 decision over Rutgers on the road. Michael Bruntz and Brian Christopherson discuss what's working for the Huskers, how they can fix what isn't and the job Mickey Joseph has done as interim head coach. The guys also discuss the ongoing coaching search, which got a bit more interesting this wee after the Carolina Panthers fired former Temple and Baylor head coach Matt Rhule. Listen in.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Hoosiers in the NFL: Week 5 of the 2022 season

Each week Peegs.com checks in on the all the action in the NFL and how former Hoosier players are doing around the league. This week we take a look at how nine former Indiana players active in the NFL performed in week 5 of the 2022 season, and how each of their respective teams did.
NFL
