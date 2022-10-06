The Powercat Questions Podcast is back with the first of two editions this week, addressing Kansas State's off week, the Wildcats' injury situation, the forecast for the Big 12 race, and there's even a little basketball talk to wrap up the first half of this podcast. The Powercat Questions Podcast features GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald and the insights of GPC's Zac Carlson, Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody, and streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm. And, as always, the Powercat Podcast is sponsored by Fridge Wholesale Liquor.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO