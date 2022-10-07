Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
When is the next Splatfest? | Splatoon x Pokémon Splatfest date
Splatoon 3 developer Nintendo recently revealed information about the game’s second post-launch Splatfest. It’s an event that fans have been waiting for since the first Splatfest, which gave players their first post-launch taste of Tricolor Turf War battles and the absurdity of having three teams on the same map. Just like its predecessor, Splatoon 3 wasted no time getting its biggest events started once again.
dotesports.com
How to buy Pokémon shirts for the Splatoon 3 Splatfest
Nintendo recently announced Splatoon 3’s second post-launch Splatfest—and it’s a doozy. To coincide with the upcoming launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the event will have players choosing between the three first partner Pokémon for their team. Squid kids everywhere can choose to be part of team Grass-type, team Water-type, or team Fire-type to splat their friends and get hyped for the Pokémon launch.
dotesports.com
The next Splatfest will determine the best Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starter
Splatoon 3 was released almost a month ago to a fan base that immediately began choosing their teams and spraying as much paint as they can. Now it appears Nintendo will finally settle the debate in its other game, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, about which starter Pokemon is the best during its next Splatfest.
dotesports.com
How to get Twitch drops for Overwatch 2
Players are still continuing to trickle onto the Overwatch 2 servers since the game was released a few days ago, and viewers are still trying to grab themselves some free loot through various different streamers. To commemorate the game’s debut, Overwatch fans have a chance to get a legendary Sukajan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
No Man’s Sky is now out on the Nintendo Switch
No Man’s Sky, Hello Games’ big turnaround game, is finally out on the Nintendo Switch, six years after its initial release on PC and PlayStation 4. No Man’s Sky Nintendo Switch Release Date: October 7, 2022. The No Man’s Sky Nintendo Switch release date was on October...
techaiapp.com
How To Play Nintendo 3DS Games On Your VR Headset
Nintendo’s one-of-a-kind 3D handheld returns from the grave with the help of VR. The Nintendo 3DS handheld blew us away when it was released back in 2011 with its ability to produce eye-popping stereoscopic 3D effects without the need for glasses. Like many other consoles, the 3DS is available to play as an emulator, but you won’t get to experience the 3D effect by emulating it on a regular screen.
Nintendo Switch Pro: Everything we know about Nintendo’s rumored console
All the Nintendo Switch Pro rumors and info in one place
dotesports.com
No Man’s Sky launches Waypoint v4.0 update alongside Switch version, Twitch drops
No Man’s Sky is a true story of redemption, starting as a game that launched without many of the promised features. But Hello Games has worked from that day onward to provide the highest-quality game it can with countless free updates. And the most recent update, which has launched alongside the Nintendo Switch version of the game, includes some of the coolest things yet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Sony PlayStation 5 Is Jailbroken 2 Years After the Launch; Playstation Stars Rumoured to Have a Hidden Diamond-Tier
After two whole years of the PlayStation 5 being released, it seems that the next generation console has finally been jailbroken. Essentially players will be able to hack the system and assume complete access over the console. The PS5 IPV6 Kernel exploit has been been released and played on version 4.03 can jailbreak their PlayStation 5. At the moment it isn't completely stable and works around 30% of the time, but the stability will increase over time. Players might take few tries before they can get through, check out how to jailbreak your PlayStation 5 here.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New N64 Game Release Date
Nintendo has announced that the latest and greatest Nintendo 64 video game to join the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription will officially arrive next week. Previously revealed during a Nintendo Direct in early September as joining the lineup of N64 titles available on the service, Pilotwings 64 will officially arrive on Nintendo Switch Online on October 13th for subscribers to the Expansion Pack tier.
dotesports.com
Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will come to modern consoles soon
Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable re-releases will hit modern consoles on Jan. 19, 2023, confirmed by developers Atlus on Twitter. The JRPG duo will be available across the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Persona 3 Portable will also debut on Steam, whereas Persona 4 is already available on the digital distribution platform.
IGN
Resident Evil Village on PSVR 2 Is Lady Dimitrescu’s Final Form
I knew it was a stunt as soon as I saw it, and yet it worked perfectly on me — Lady Dimitrescu in her eight-foot VR glory, towering over me as her vampiric daughters danced nearby. It’s the logical conclusion for Resident Evil Village’s legacy, which found fame in...
dotesports.com
When does the Twitch Rivals Fortnite Finale start?
TwitchCon San Diego 2022 will play host to the largest Fortnite Zero Build LAN competition ever held, bringing together some of the game’s most well-known creators to square off in the quickly popularized battle royale game mode. Released on Mar. 29, Fortnite’s no build mode stripped players of one...
yankodesign.com
The UDU CONSOLE opens a whole new world of mobile gaming
Video games have always been a lucrative business, but the past two years or so have seen that industry explode thanks to being cooped up indoors due to the pandemic. Now that most of the restrictions have been lifted, the boon and the bane of video games have been placed under a microscope once more. No matter the platform it’s played on, these games require players to stay put in one place, whether sitting or standing, for safety purposes. Of course, there are a few “active” titles that require people to move and sweat it out, but these are rare exceptions. That kind of lifestyle can be detrimental to the physical and social development of younger gamers, which is something that this novel console is trying to correct by making gaming a little bit more physical and a lot more engaging.
dotesports.com
When does the Overwatch 2 drop event end?
Blizzard and Twitch are teaming up to celebrate the launch of Overwatch 2 with—you guessed it—a Twitch drop event that will allow players to get a handful of in-game cosmetics. With the new version of the game, Overwatch is introducing a new support hero named Kiriko to the...
dotesports.com
Is Crash Bandicoot Wumpa League going to be announced at The Game Awards?
A new Crash Bandicoot game may be announced at The Game Awards. Gaming YouTuber Canadian Guy Eh received a package from Activision full of cryptic clues about the Crash Bandicoot franchise. The delivery from Aku Aku’s Steam-in Pizza Shack was packed with delicious morsels of information about the mutant eastern barred bandicoot.
dotesports.com
Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter part 73 brings details for new Manderville weapons, Beast Tribes, and more
As part of a larger 14-hour livestream, Final Fantasy XIV put on a Live Letter focused on Patch 6.25, which will house content like new relic weapons, new Beast Tribes, and some new dungeon content. Fans can expect to hear about and see more of the content in the patch....
dotesports.com
How long will Overwatch 2 servers be down?
After the tumultuous release of Overwatch 2 this week, the Blizzard developers are working to fix not only the servers but also the numerous bugs players have encountered as they dive into the long-awaited sequel for the first time. On Friday, Oct. 7, Blizzard initially announced that another round of...
dotesports.com
MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch
Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
dotesports.com
Apex Legends season 15 teaser all but confirms Boreas map
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has released its first teaser for the game’s upcoming season 15—and it appears to confirm something many fans already knew. Respawn posted an image on the official Apex Twitter account that appears to show two legends hard at work. Based on the accessories in the image, the two characters in question are Octane and Seer. Spread in between their snacks and tools is a map that appears to be of Boreas, Seer’s home planet. It seems as though the two are making plans for Boreas’ inclusion in the Apex Games. The tweet was accompanied by the text, “Hard work gets things done.”
Comments / 0