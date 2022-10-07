Read full article on original website
philomathnews.com
Philomath High runners continue to beat all comers
A glance up and down Philomath High’s varsity lineups in Saturday’s Paul Mariman Invitational reveals a vast difference between the boys and girls cross-country teams. The boys have an experienced crew on the course with five seniors among their top seven runners — including the top three in Ben Hernandez, Mateo Candanoza and Brody Bushnell. Meanwhile, the girls compete with a much-younger squad with Ingrid Hellesto as the only senior along with four sophomores and two freshmen.
philomathnews.com
Philomath High’s Joe Fulton wins prestigious award
Philomath High School’s Joe Fulton received a prestigious honor recently when the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association named him as its Oregon Coach of the Year for girls track and field. The organization chooses only one coach as its winner from each state. Central Catholic’s...
elisportsnetwork.com
Oregon State's Tre'Shaun Harrison makes an unreal catch to score the game-winning touchdown against Stanford
Three of the four wild-card match-ups ended in two-game sweeps, setting the stage for the Mets and Padres to battle alone on Sunday night. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
buildingthedam.com
JUCO Defensive Back William Lee Decommits From Oregon State
While most attention will be focused on the action on the field today, the Beavers have suffered a loss off the field. This afternoon Defensive Back William Lee announced he had decided to decommit from Oregon State. Lee currently attends Iowa Western Community College, and was expected to join the...
kezi.com
Ducks dominate Arizona in the desert
TUCSON, Ariz--- The Ducks went to the desert on Saturday and took care of business. No. 12 Oregon beat Arizona, 49-22, and improved to 5-1 and 3-1 in Pac 12 play. Oregon was once again led by quarterback Bo Nix. Nix finished 20-25 for 265 yards. He didn't throw any passing touchdowns, but rushed for three.
750thegame.com
OSN: What Grade Should Dan Lanning Receive So Far As Oregon Football’s Coach?
We are five weeks into the Dan Lanning era in Eugene, and it feels like it’s time to hand out some grades. Just as we would in school, you get a grade at the end of the semester, which is the true grade, but around the half-point, you’re sent home with your midterm grade, which will either delight your parents or make them absolutely furious.
thatoregonlife.com
An Exciting Giant Pumpkin Race Across an Oregon Lake Is Happening in October
Have you ever seen a giant pumpkin and thought to yourself, that thing’s so big I could just climb inside it? As it turns out people have been coming to Oregon since 2004 to climb inside gigantic pumpkins each October and paddle them in a one-of-a-kind race across a lake. The West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta is one fall event you don’t want to miss this year in Oregon!
Channel 6000
October record Oregon warmth expected to finish up weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – All things come to an end…except what seems to be this warm October. Record warmth will last through the weekend as temperatures jump to the 80s for another day. This weekend will go down as one of the warmest in October. Many locations picked up a record high on Saturday, with many in sight again on Sunday. Portland hit 87 on Saturday, which topped the record of 82 (1971).
opb.org
Oregon is facing a teacher shortage. This program is training the next generation of bilingual and diverse educators
Your browser does not support the audio element. With the fall semester underway, schools across Oregon are facing a shortage of teachers. That shortage is especially severe when it comes to bilingual teachers, even as the demographics of some communities continue to change. According to the Oregon Department of Education’s 2022 Oregon Educator Equity Report, 42% of Oregon students identify as ethnically and linguistically diverse, as opposed to only 13% of teachers.
Why is Hillsboro threatening to sue Oregon?
Hillsboro is one of four cities in Washington County opposed to new climate rules. The coalition seems to be growing. While no lawsuit has yet been filed, Hillsboro and other metro-area communities say that the coalition of cities that oppose Oregon's new zoning and transportation rules — and have threatened to sue the state over them — is growing, and they expect it to continue to. But what do the new rules do, and why are a growing number of communities so opposed to them? The statewide rules came about after a 2020 executive order from Gov. Kate Brown,...
WWEEK
Christine Drazan’s Strategic Masterstroke Started With a Case of FOMO
For the first time in 40 years, a Republican might be elected Oregon’s governor. I know, young radicals, just breathe through it. It’s OK to feel nervous. Portland is a weird liberal city, and it has been for as long as a lot of us have been alive, but Oregon’s rural counties are often quite conservative and it makes for an uncomfortable dichotomy.
The 4 largest recorded earthquakes to strike around the Willamette Valley
Friday’s 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Linn County was a reminder that, although rare, the Willamette Valley and surrounding areas are capable of producing some powerful quakes.
KXL
4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Northwest Oregon
Portland, Ore. — The USGS says the earthquake hit at 5:52 A.M. about 14 miles from Sweet Home. There are no early reports of damage or injuries. This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.
Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
thatoregonlife.com
Finders Keepers to Drop 50 Glow-In-The-Dark Floats on Oregon Coast
This may top all the glass floats we have seen in Lincoln City. If this treasure hunt wasn’t already fun enough, now Finders Keepers just upped their game with special glow-in-the-dark glass floats on Oregon beaches, just in time for Halloween. The launch for glow-in-the-dark glass floats is slated...
salkeiz.k12.or.us
No School Days
Leslie Lions, this is a friendly reminder that we have no school days coming up to plan accordingly. On Thursday, October 13, 2022, Leslie will be closed for the day to allow staff to participate in a required training. This non-student contact day will affect only Salem-Keizer schools listed below. Because we meet the required instructional hours, your student will not have to make up that day:
Readers respond: Portland needs help now
I tuned into the debate last month. (“3 candidates for governor differ sharply in Bend debate,” Sept. 28) I disagree with Christine Drazan’s pro-life views, and I disagree with Betsy Johnson on gun rights, but Drazan and Johnson are clearly tuned into the major discontent that people are feeling right now. I hear Tina Kotek talking in “policy wonk” speech about 10-year plans. I want to hear Kotek say, “I hear you. Things are really bad right now. This is what I am going to do on Day 1 to make Oregon more livable.”
Pamplin Media Group
Two restaurants in Lake Oswego development set to close
A year after Mercato Grove opened, Lac St. Jacks and FILLS Donuts announce closures in coming months. Two Lake Oswego eateries that opened in the new Mercato Grove mixed-use development in 2021 announced their imminent closures this week. Lac St. Jack, the French restaurant that also has a location in...
Record-challenging warmth to persist across West, but a big cooldown looms
The Northwest has had a very warm start to fall, as summerlike warmth has resulted in numerous daily record highs over the past week. AccuWeather meteorologists say residents who are fond of the warmer weather should enjoy it while they can, as the warmth will come to an abrupt end early next week.
Behind the Meaning and History of “Portland Oregon” by Loretta Lynn and Jack White
As music fans likely know by now, the great songwriter Loretta Lynn passed away on Tuesday (Oct. 4) at the age of 90. American Songwriter wanted to continue to honor her memory with a Meaning Behind the Song piece of one of her more recent hits, “Portland Oregon,” which the groundbreaking artist worked on with Jack White.
