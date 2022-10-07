Read full article on original website
As ‘unprecedented’ crisis continues, workforce issues top 5 priorities for NCAL, executive director says
NASHVILLE, TN — As assisted living providers continue to experience an “unprecedented workforce crisis right now,” the issue tops the list of five priorities for the National Center for Assisted Living, the association’s executive director, LaShuan Bethea, JD, MEd, BSN, RN, said Sunday. “Our assisted living...
TLRY, SNDL, and CGC: One Small Step For Legalization, One Huge Leap For Cannabis Stocks
Cannabis stocks skyrocketed after news of President Biden pardoning pot offenders. Tilray, SNDL, and Canopy Growth, among other relevant players, were buoyed by hopes of legalization being in sight.
State support of hospice, home healthcare services in assisted living supports residents’ wishes to die in place
Residents living in states with supportive regulations around hospice and home healthcare were more likely to die in their assisted living “homes” rather than transition to skilled nursing care at end of life, according to the results of a new study. An examination of varying state regulations of...
