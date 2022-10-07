Senior living, led by assisted living, sees highest occupancy rates since before pandemic

Read full article on original website
The cheapest states to buy a home right now
Up and moving to a new state might sound daunting, but it could save you some major cash. Some locations are obviously more expensive than others, but where are the cheapest places to live?
In Less Than 5 Years, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
The national average home value is $356,336 in the U.S., a figure that's expected to rise by 2.7% over the next year. In some cities, the average home costs less than that -- but not for long. In...
The Housing Market Is About to Be Hammered
The housing market has made a remarkable recovery from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices have surged nationally year over year most months by 20%, according to the carefully followed S&P Case Shiller price index. The rise was fired by low interest rates and the mobility of Americans helped by the “work from home” economy. Those days may be over, as the housing market moves onto shaky ground.
Best West Coast Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,100 a Month
A monthly budget of $2,100 will not get you far in the United States -- especially on the notoriously pricey West Coast. But there are still a handful of enclaves where you can get by on that kind of...
NBC Los Angeles
These Are the 10 States Where Renters Are Most Behind on Payments — and High-Cost California Didn't Make the List
Renters across the U.S. are feeling the sting of soaring inflation, rising housing costs and the end of the national eviction ban. Some 15% of American households, around 6 million, are behind on rent this fall, according to a recent report. South Dakota, Alabama and New Jersey renters are struggling...
Tenants offering 12 months rent in advance, 50% bids above asking price, paying deposits on-site to secure a flat: Welcome to London’s rental crisis
It’s the perfect storm. Renters are returning to London in droves as offices and universities return in person. Interest rates are rising, which in turn, pushes mortgage rates up for landlords. And everyone is poorer because of a cost-of-living and energy crisis. All of this has made renting in...
U.K.・
Homebuyers Are Backing Out of Purchases in This Area of the Country More Than Anywhere Else In The U.S.
States in the Sun Belt, which comprises the traditionally sunny southern tier of the U.S., attracted an influx of homebuyers during the pandemic, which ultimately drove up prices and competition. However, the market is shifting, and those once sought-after cities are seeing a significant slowdown. Data from Redfin found that...
Finally, there’s good news for renters in these major U.S. cities
After nearly two years of rising rent prices, there is finally some good news for apartment shoppers in these cities.
7 Cities Where the Cost of Living Could Be Dropping Soon
Inflation has caused the cost of living to become untenable for many Americans. Rising prices are almost impossible to dodge no matter where you live, but there are locations that, while not...
CNBC
The 5 states where Americans are working the longest hours—they aren’t New York or California
Americans are no strangers to working overtime. The United States has one of the longest workweeks in the world — 1,791 hours per year, or 34.44 hours per week — compared to their international counterparts, according to the World Economic Forum. But in some parts of the U.S.,...
Long-term renters evicted during housing boom face homelessness
Andy would rather remain as anonymous as possible because, “it’s kind of embarrassing people knowing how little you have.” He has been living in his home for 21 years. It is a postwar house in the Greater Hamilton, Ont. area with a covered front porch, postage stamp lawn and plaster that has begun to crack. His cat, who “isn’t as friendly as she looks,” likes to sleep in his TV chair in the front room. Andy is single and on a fixed income. And his landlord is selling the house. I spoke to Andy when I went to view the...
These Are the Best Jobs With Housing Included as Rent Keeps Rising
Living expenses in the U.S. are at an all-time high, and the cost of buying a home today has priced many people out of the market. Rent is also rising, which means that people struggle to make ends meet. But what if you could find a job that provided you with a place to live and a salary?
NBC San Diego
The 10 U.S. States Where Income Has Risen the Fastest Since 2019
Income growth in the U.S. was largely flat in 2021, but a handful of states made significant gains, according to the latest Census Bureau data. Overall, median household income nudged up only slightly since 2019, from $69,639 to $69,717, as measured in 2021 inflation-adjusted dollars. Data from 2020 was omitted from the report, partly because of disrupted data collection during the pandemic.
Elon Musk's New Home Is In The 7th Priciest Housing Market In The Country
This article was originally published on Aug. 23, 2022. New data analysis from First American Financial Corp FAF shows the $4.5 million home that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, Neuralink executive Shivon Zillis, and their twins share (at least part-time) in upscale Westlake, Texas — a suburb of Austin — is overvalued.
7 Best Side Gigs To Help With Rising Rent
With the cost of rent skyrocketing, more people are looking for additional ways to make ends meet. GOBankingRates recently surveyed renters to see what they are doing to combat the rising cost of...
3 reasons rent is starting to dip in some U.S. cities
The cost of renting an apartment is falling in some U.S. cities after reaching a record high in the first half of 2022. Between July and August, the national average asking price for a one-bedroom apartment fell 2.7% to $1,721, while rent for a two-bedroom dropped 2.4% to $2,054 according to Rent.com. The median rent in the nation's 50 largest cities fell to roughly $1,771 in August, according to Realtor.com.
Rising & Falling Gas Prices: Here Are the Latest Trends in These West Coast States
The average price per gallon of gas in America briefly dipped below $2 in April and May of 2020 when the world's highways were ghost roads. Then, as demand increased, prices rose -- and rose and...
Motley Fool
Living Abroad Means I Spend $3,000 a Month Less Than the Average American. Here's How
Would you live in another country to save $36,000 a year?. Living abroad can significantly reduce your cost of living, but it isn't always easy. The average American spends over $5,000 a month, but I spend around $2,000. I'm able to make bigger contributions toward my savings for old age,...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
As ‘unprecedented’ crisis continues, workforce issues top 5 priorities for NCAL, executive director says
NASHVILLE, TN — As assisted living providers continue to experience an “unprecedented workforce crisis right now,” the issue tops the list of five priorities for the National Center for Assisted Living, the association’s executive director, LaShuan Bethea, JD, MEd, BSN, RN, said Sunday. “Our assisted living...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
State support of hospice, home healthcare services in assisted living supports residents’ wishes to die in place
Residents living in states with supportive regulations around hospice and home healthcare were more likely to die in their assisted living “homes” rather than transition to skilled nursing care at end of life, according to the results of a new study. An examination of varying state regulations of...
