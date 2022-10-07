Read full article on original website
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
UnitedHealthcare unveils 2023 Medicare Advantage plans
UnitedHealthcare has introduced its 2023 Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and has promised improved benefits in 2023 for 95% of all individual MA members. The nation's largest insurer says the plans will provide improved core and ancillary benefits, as well as lower prescription drug prices. More than 8.2 million...
KevinMD.com
What is ambient clinical intelligence – and how is it transforming health care?
For decades, researchers have been working toward a vision of ambient intelligence, finding ways to harness cloud, advanced AI, and the Internet of Things to create more intelligent spaces that help people live and work more safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Perhaps the most important application of ambient intelligence is in health care, where AI-driven ambient clinical intelligence is transforming experiences for providers and their patients.
probuilder.com
Branka Minic’s Plan to Build and Retain a Talented Workforce
Branka Minic’s first glimpse into the world of construction was her grandfather’s family business in Europe, one which, as a woman, she was not allowed to join. In the U.S., her career path has led her to refilling the pool of skilled construction workers, ideally for generations to come, as CEO of the Building Talent Foundation (BTF), a nonprofit focused on strengthening the residential construction workforce.
getnews.info
FGA Partners Appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya Based Human Resources Platform Streamlive HR
FGA Partners aligns with Streamlive HR, an innovative human resources technology platform based in Kenya. It was announced today that FGA Partners, LLC “FGA” has been appointed Strategic Advisor for Kenya based human resources technology platform Streamlive HR and their parent company Mfanyakazi Online Limited. The appointment entails the provision of strategic business development advice, growth guidance and direction on strategic appointments that would be of value to the continued growth of the company.
seniorresource.com
Tips and Tools for Family Caregivers
Can you recommend any resources that offer help to family caregivers? I’ve been taking care of my 86-year-old mother and could use some help. Caring for an aging parent or other loved one over a period of time can be very challenging both physically and mentally. Fortunately, there are a number of tips and services you can turn to that can help lighten the load. Here are several to consider.
ajmc.com
Contributor: Advancing Health Care Consumerism Begins With Adopting a Retail Mindset
Adopting a retail mindset, where patients are the primary focus of innovations, could help advance health care consumerism in the future. “Get closer than ever to your customers. So close that you tell them what they need well before they realize it themselves.” In his quote, Apple founder Steve Jobs is defining the essence of the retail mindset. Just think about the positive impact that building this degree of customer intimacy can have on the health care industry. By adopting a consumer-centric approach, health care will be better positioned to improve quality, increase satisfaction, eliminate waste, and enhance the overall care experience.
VTDigger
Vermonters with disabilities and their families demand a safer system of care
Recent reports in the media have drawn attention to the issue of abuse, assault and neglect of people with a disability. Protection of all people with disabilities from mistreatment is a core concept of public policy in the United States. Any abuse of a person with a disability is wholly unacceptable.
National company now hiring 100,000 people for seasonal jobs, no interview required for most positions
If you or someone you know is looking for a way to make extra income for the holidays, you may be interested to know that a major national delivery company is now hiring more than 100,000 seasonal workers throughout the country. Best of all, applicants can apply online, and no interview is required for most positions. Read on to learn more.
MedicalXpress
Medical researchers and administrators discuss how to make US health care more sustainable
If you were being treated in a hospital, your immediate concerns probably wouldn't include plastic waste, but maybe they should. Growing awareness of the links between environmental and human health has some in the U.S. health care system wondering if the pledge they take to "do no harm" extends to the natural world.
WTOK-TV
Health care on the move with passage of MOBILE Health Care Act
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Congress is trying to close gaps in health care coverage across the country. Historically rural areas have struggled to receive adequate health care services. “I think it’s a great recognition of some of the equity challenges we’ve had in a lot of these communities,” said Carrie...
Businesses Get Creative to Offer Cash-Flow Crunch Solutions
Coming off a pandemic that upended business as usual across the board, the latest set of macroeconomic challenges is forcing financial executives to think hard about the “new normal.”. Perhaps nowhere is that more noticeable than at companies doing B2B sales, where margins are typically the tightest and legacy...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Defining Responsibilities Up-Front — The Bane of Turnover
Doing so creates the correct expectations on both sides. The mortgage industry is plagued with rampant turnover, especially on the sales side of the industry. While there are many causes for this condition, I have found that a pretty consistent violation of a basic premise of management and leadership contributes significantly to this turnover. Simply put, it is the lack of specific definition of the responsibilities of the “job.” This dearth of vital communication is essential for successful leadership, yet we rarely see it practiced the way it should be.
crowdfundinsider.com
ThriveDX, Exclusive Networks to Address Cybersecurity Talent Shortage, Skills Gap
ThriveDX, which claims to be the “premier” cybersecurity and digital skills provider, and Exclusive Networks, a globally “trusted” cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure, announced the expansion of their partnership “to deliver end-to-end cybersecurity training and talent solutions to its global network of more than 25,000 partners.”
Doula services now covered under Virginia Medicaid expansion
Doula Sequoi Phipps-Hawkins has heard plenty of stories about doctors brushing off the concerns of pregnant Black women. “I heard from some of my white colleagues and friends that they just never felt unsafe. They never questioned any of their recommendations for their doctors,” said Phipps-Hawkins. It’s a stark...
geteducated.com
Online Associate’s Degree in Human Services – The Top 5
There is an increasing demand for human service workers in the US today. Are you a recent high school graduate or an employee with some work experience? Are you aspiring to work with at-risk groups or as a dedicated social work assistant? If that defines you, then an Online Associate’s Degree in Human Services will serve your needs. In fact, you can become an advocate within your community by earning an associate’s academic certificate in human services.
Stimulus Money Of $266 Million To Build Public Health Workforce
The US government will use over $266 million from the American Rescue Plan. The aim is to expand the nation's community and public health workforce. The investments will total $1.1 billion. It will go to areas; such as community health, outreach, and health education workers periodically over a few years. The funding will help public and community health workers. These groups faced intense workloads, backlash, and burnout during the pandemic. The stress for healthcare workers remains high. Other health issues are increasing, and these professionals are the primary carers. (source)
advisory.com
The 2 paths that could shape the future of home-based care
There's a growing market for home-based care. The Covid-19 pandemic drove an initial boom in the market, and the United States' growing number of older adults has sustained—and at times accelerated—investment in models that can care for people in their homes. This market also is financially attractive because it can help reduce organizations' overall spending by creating a lower-cost site of care.
