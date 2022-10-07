ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Salon

FBI witness in Mar-a-Lago case wounded in "midday attack"

In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) The case of the woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago by pretending to be a Rothschild family heiress took another bizarre turn after a shooting in Canada. The...
Daily Mail

'Drug dealer' who was ninth person arrested over murder of council worker Ashley Dale who was shot dead 'in case of mistaken identity' is released on bail

An alleged drug dealer who was arrested yesterday as part of an investigation into the murder of a council worker has been released on bail. The 22-year-old man, from Liverpool, was the ninth person arrested by police investigating the death of Ashley Dale, 28, who was found with gunshot wounds in the garden of her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, on August 21.
iheart.com

665 FBI Agents Quit To Avoid Punishment After Misconduct Investigations

Senator Chuck Grassley has revealed that 665 FBI agents facing misconduct investigations quit or retired from the bureau between 2004 and 2020 to avoid being punished. Grassley posted brief excerpts from two internal documents that were sent to him and the Senate Judiciary Committee by a whistleblower. One document, titled...
Black Enterprise

Two Rappers’ Murder Convictions Overturned After Judge Rules Lyrics Used as Evidence May Have Caused Racial Bias

Two rappers in California had their murder conviction overturned after a judge cited the Racial Justice Act as the reason to vacate the charges. According to CNN, Gary Bryant Jr. and Diallo Jackson were given a reprieve by a judge in Northern California after stating that the prosecutors’ introduction of rap lyrics and racialized rhetoric violated the Racial Justice Act.
The Independent

Survivor of fatal fire left ‘not wanting to live’ and will not forgive arsonist

A survivor of a fatal fire said the experience left him “not wanting to live” and he will not forgive arsonist Hakeem Kigundu, who was sentenced to a whole life order in jail on Friday.Bus driver Joel Richards, 55, lost two friends and suffered third degree burns in the blaze at Rowe Court in Reading, Berkshire, on December 15, after Kigundu, 32, who also lived in the block, conspired to kill his neighbours.Kigundu pleaded guilty at Reading Crown Court to two counts of murder, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm and one count of arson with intent to endanger life,...
Daily Mail

Stephen Lawrence murder suspect Jamie Acourt will be freed from prison in weeks after serving half of nine-year sentence for £3m drugs plot despite failing to pay back any of the £90,000 he made from it

A suspect in the racist murder of Stephen Lawrence will be freed from prison in weeks despite failing to pay back any of the £90,000 he made from a £3 million drugs plot. Jamie Acourt, 46, who spent more than two years on the run in Spain under the alias Simon Alfonzo, will be released on November 3 after serving half his nine-year sentence.
The Independent

As US pardons cannabis convictions Tories call for it to be classified the same as heroin

Tory police chiefs have called for cannabis to be classified the same as heroin – the same week US president Joe Biden pardoned thousands of people convicted of possessing the drug.While the US has led the way in legalising cannabis the UK has cracked down harder than ever, with penalties of five years in prison on the books for simple possession.But Conservative police and crime commissioners this week urged the government to go further and reclassify cannabis as a 'Class A' drug."There are so many crimes linked to drugs that, actually, by addressing this, by giving us this clarity, it...
komando.com

Criminals are using a new scam to steal home titles

Impersonation scams are getting more challenging to spot. Thieves are better at spoofing companies and government agencies than ever. Tap or click here for details of a recent scheme where crooks impersonated IRS agents. Losing a few bucks to a scammer is one thing. But imagine losing your entire home!...
The Independent

Man faces federal charges after smuggling three pythons in his pants across US-Canada border

A New York man who attempted to bring three “injurious” pythons in his pants while crossing the US-Canada border is now facing smuggling charges.Calvin Bautista, 36, was arraigned on Tuesday for a 18 July 2018 incident where he allegedly smuggled three Burmese pythons inside the legs of his pants, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York. He’d been making his way south into New York.The Burmese pythons, which are a species that has been banned in the US from import and sale because of the threat they pose to local wildlife, were reportedly...
TheDailyBeast

Texas Man Pleaded Guilty to Using a Drone to Smuggle Phones and Drugs Into a Prison

A man pleaded guilty to flying a drone loaded with drugs, prepaid phones, MP3 players, and other contraband materials into a Fort Worth prison yard, the Department of Justice said Thursday. Just before midnight on May 4, Bryant LeRay Henderson, 42, flew a DJI Inspire drone over Federal Medical Center Fort Worth. However, it crashed inside the yard, near the prison’s HVAC shop. Prison staff found the device loaded with methamphetamine, tobacco, THC, two prepaid smartphones, and nine mp3 players, the US Attorney for the Northern District of Texas said in court documents. Henderson now faces up to 20 years in federal prison. Last month, a man in Houston was charged for allegedly flying a drone over a prison in east Texas. In April, a 30-year-old former inmate in New Jersey pleaded guilty to get phones and tobacco into FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. And last fall, three men in Atlanta were sentenced to a year each in federal prison for using drones to sneak items into Telfair State Prison in Georgia, officials said.Read more at The Daily Beast.
