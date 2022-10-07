ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

The end is near for Putin's war against Ukraine

The end is near. For Putin’s military options in Ukraine, that is. Wednesday in Moscow, Putin said he will call up reservists and hold political referenda in captured Ukrainian territory. And yet again, he threatened to use nuclear weapons if Russian territory is in danger. Despite the scary language,...
POLITICS
Newsweek

China Calls for Peace Talks After Vladimir Putin Mobilizes for Ukraine War

Beijing renewed its calls for peace talks in Ukraine on Wednesday, hours after President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to mobilize a portion of Russia's armed forces. In a televised address from Moscow, the Russian leader said he would support defense chief Sergei Shoigu's mobilization proposal in order to achieve operational goals in Ukraine.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Petr Fiala
BBC

Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin gets a tractor for his 70th birthday

A tractor is one of the odder gifts for Vladimir Putin, as Russia's president, a pariah in the West since his invasion of Ukraine, turns 70. It was given him by his Belarusian ally, Alexander Lukashenko, whose country boasts a tractor works. Mr Lukashenko confirmed the news as he visited...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu Leaders#Kosovo#European#French#Czech#Eu#The European Union
The Associated Press

Armenia, Azerbaijan hold talks in efforts to ease tensions

PRAGUE (AP) — The leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia have held talks in Prague in efforts to ease tensions between the two longtime adversaries. Armenia agreed to “facilitate a civilian EU mission alongside the border with Azerbaijan,” according to a joint statement released early Friday, following a meeting on the margins of a European summit in the presence of the EU Council President Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron. Azerbaijan “agreed to cooperate with this mission as far as it is concerned,” the statement said. Last month, Armenia and Azerbaijan negotiated a cease-fire to end a flare-up of fighting that killed 155 soldiers from both sides.
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin warns of further Russian attacks on Ukraine after cities bombarded with missiles

Vladimir Putin pledged to react forcefully to Ukrainian attacks on Russian targets, hours after the Kremlin launched a series of strikes on cities across Ukraine.The Russian president said the strikes, which hit targets in Kyiv including a public park, children’s play area and a pedestrian bridge, were in response to an attack on a bridge in Crimea over the weekend.An explosion damaged the Kerch Bridge, a key supply route for Russian troops fighting to hold onto territorial gains in southern Ukraine, in what Mr Putin said was a “terrorist act” by Kyiv.In a televised meeting of the Kremlin’s security...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine news live: Moscow praises Musk tweets as Zelensky says no Putin talks

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has ruled out holding talks with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and has signed a decree, declaring any talks between Kyiv and Mr Putin “impossible.”The decree formalised comments made by Mr Zelensky about Mr Putin on Friday.Meanwhile, Ukraine’s soldiers have ripped through Russian defences in the country’s south and recaptured several villages along the Dnipro river on Monday, Ukrainian officials and Moscow’s leaders in the area said.This marks Kyiv’s biggest breakthrough in the south in the seven-month course of the war in Ukraine.Meanwhile, the Kremlin has praised Elon Musk for his much-derided Twitter intervention in which he...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Azerbaijan
Country
Egypt
The Independent

Europe's leaders gather in Prague but Russia isn't invited

Leaders from around 44 countries are gathering Thursday to launch a “European Political Community” aimed at boosting security and economic prosperity across the continent, with Russia the one major European power not invited. The meeting in the Czech capital Prague is the brainchild of French President Emmanuel Macron...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Russia seeks secret UN vote on condemning Ukraine annexation

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia called for a secret ballot vote next week on a Western-backed resolution that would condemn its “attempted illegal annexation” of part of four Ukrainian regions and demand that Moscow immediately reverse its actions. Russia apparently hopes it would get more support from the 193 nations in the General Assembly if their votes are not public.
POLITICS
Reuters

Europe's new 44-nation club underlines Russia's isolation

PRAGUE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Leaders of the European Union and neighbours from Britain to Turkey met on Thursday to discuss security and energy emergencies plaguing them all since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a symbolic summit that underlined Moscow's isolation.
ECONOMY
The Independent

German consulate in Kyiv hit by Russian missile strike

The building that houses a German consulate in Kyiv was hit during Russian missile strikes, Berlin’s foreign ministry said on Monday.A ministry spokesman added that the building has not been in use since war broke out.Separately at the same government briefing, the defence ministry said Germany expected to deliver an air defence system to Ukraine very soon and deliver three more next year.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy