wxxv25.com
Mississippi Renaissance Festival taking place at the Harrison County Fairgrounds
Billed as ‘where fairy tales come to life,’ the Mississippi Renaissance Festival is coming to the Harrison County Fairgrounds this coming weekend. Guests will have the opportunity to explore ‘the year of our Lord 1306.’ The festival offers the chance to travel through time and culture.
wxxv25.com
Upcoming events at the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport
The Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport has an exciting line up of events this month!. First, the Mermaids and Pirates event is returning to the aquarium for the next two weekends. Starting Thursday, mermaids will be diving into the Aquatic Wonders exhibit where you can see them through the big windows....
wxxv25.com
Community wants justice for Gulfport teen Jaheim McMillian’s death
Following the tragic death of 15-year-old Gulfport High School freshmen Jaheim McMillan, tears, posters, condolences and prayers have surrounded his family. Last Thursday the teen was shot in the head during an officer-involved shooting at a Family Dollar in Gulfport. Jaheim was transferred to a hospital in Mobile for treatment...
wxxv25.com
Mobile man killed in weekend accident in Biloxi
A man from Mobile was killed in a weekend accident in Biloxi. According to Biloxi police, the accident happened just before 6 a.m. Saturday on the south side of Beach Boulevard near St. Charles Avenue. A car hit the curb, crossed the median, and struck a westbound vehicle before slamming...
wxxv25.com
Biloxi Police enforcement for Cruisin’ the Coast 2022
This year’s Cruisin’ the Coast also saw a higher number of law enforcement activities in Biloxi than the last two years. A total of 326 case numbers were issued over 100 more than last year. Twenty-nine incident offenses were also recorded. During the week, there were 22 arrests...
wxxv25.com
Harrison County Library System and CTA partnering to provide free Wi-Fi to transit riders
Thanks to a Cares Act Grant, the Harrison County Library System and Coast Transit Authority have partnered to provide free Wi-Fi on bus route 37 and route 38. Starting today, riders will be able to connect to the on-board hotspot during their ride. Signage on buses will direct users to the network where they can get online while they ride.
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Picayune Maroon Tide vs. East Central Hornets
Last week, the undefeated Picayune Maroon Tide was on the road against previously undefeated Vancleave. This week, the still undefeated Maroon Tide are at home against the undefeated East Central Hornets. Defending 5A state champs rolling out the welcome mat for the Hornets, the region 4 team that came the...
wxxv25.com
High School Football: Poplarville Hornets vs. Lawrence County Cougars
Poplarville Hornets steamrolling the competition by a combined 225 to 16 over their last five games. Different challenge this week though, hosting undefeated Lawrence County. The Hornets end the Cougars undefeated season with a final score of 47-18.
