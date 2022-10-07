ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

8 Fun Things to do in Mount Vernon, Ohio

Mount Vernon, Ohio is just around 1 hour from Columbus has a super cute downtown, a really unique park and the coolest Dog Fountain around!. If you’re looking for a super fun day trip from Columbus, Ohio, look no further than Mt. Vernon, Ohio! The downtown area is so cute and easy to walk around! There lots of things to do in downtown Mount Vernon that will appeal to families with kids of all different ages!
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

There is no doubt that Ohio is a wonderful state and that it has a lot to offer. Besides charming cities and lots of outdoor activities to choose from, there are also a lot of amazing restaurants to choose from. If you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four fantastic seafood places in Ohio that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
WKBN

Why are flags flying at half-staff Sunday in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across Ohio will be flying at half-staff in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. President Joe Biden has issued an order observing the day, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state to […]
Lima News

Cost to clean up salt pile spikes

CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s going to cost another $2.97 million to clean up the infamous “salt fill site” that contaminated Mentor Marsh decades ago and created a major environmental disaster that is still being dealt with today. The additional funds will increase the amount allocated for...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

Then you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio. If you find yourself in the southwestern part of Ohio and like your Chinese food spicy, you should check out this restaurant. They offer Chinese-American staples like sweet and sour chicken and fried rice, but they also serve authentic Sichuan-style dishes. Customer recommendations include the spicy red dry chili fish filets, dan dan noodles, spicy sizzling lamb, and mapo tofu.
CINCINNATI, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Explore the Highlights of Ohio’s New Hocking Hills State Park Lodge

When Mary Mertz started as the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ new director in January 2019, she faced a major decision. The previous administration had already publicly announced a plan to rebuild the Hocking Hills State Park dining lodge (which was destroyed in a December 2016 fire) and add a lodging component, but Mertz now needed to make the final call on the idea after the completion of an economic study.
OHIO STATE
newsnet5

Ohio utilities ranked among the worst on fossil fuel use

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. Three Ohio electricity companies are among the worst in the United States when it comes to weaning themselves off of fossil fuels, according to a major Sierra Club report released this week. And it’s possible that a culprit is huge coal subsidies passed as part of one of the biggest bribery scandals in state history.
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, and more?. If so, then you should visit these bakeries in Ohio. Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Co. If you're looking for high-quality loaves of bread, you should check out this bakery in the western part of Ohio. Their bread is hand-shaped and made with all-natural ingredients. Customers love their baguettes, sourdough, and challah. Bakehouse also offers excellent cookies and muffins. Their raspberry and white chocolate muffin is a customer favorite, and they have delicious chocolate chunk, snickerdoodle, peanut butter & white chocolate, ginger molasses, and oatmeal raisin cookies.
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Ohio Wildlife Council Approves Change to Three Fishing Lines Statewide

COLUMBUS, Ohio – October 6, 2022 – During its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Ohio Wildlife Council voted to approve a proposal to allow a maximum of three fishing lines statewide, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The rule will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Mobile meat slaughter in Ohio

From small-scale start-ups to large operations, there is not a shortage of people in Ohio interested in producing more livestock. There is, however, a well-documented shortage of meat processing capacity in Ohio. A possible solution to this perpetual meat production bottleneck is mobile meat slaughter, which can offer a number...
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Mount Vernon appeals Ohio EPA's lime sludge removal order

MOUNT VERNON – An appeal has been filed by the city of Mount Vernon to overturn the Ohio EPA director’s order to remove lime sludge from property adjacent to the water treatment plant, which could cost the city up to $3 million. The appeal to the Environmental Review...
MOUNT VERNON, OH

