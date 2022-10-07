Read full article on original website
Ragin’ Cajuns football game at Southern Miss to air on ESPN2
NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana football’s game at Southern Miss on Oct. 27 will air nationally on ESPN2 at 6:30 p.m., ESPN and the Sun Belt Conference announced Friday. The game was previously scheduled to air on ESPNU. The Ragin’ Cajuns return to the gridiron Oct. 12 as they...
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss Powwow returns to USM campus Saturday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An annual Pine Belt event celebrating Native-American culture and tradition returns to its roots at the University of Southern Mississippi this weekend. The Southern Miss Powwow will once again be held on the Hattiesburg USM campus on Saturday. The free event, featuring traditional dancing and lots...
WDAM-TV
USM hosts first Powwow in nearly a decade
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An event celebrating traditional Native-American culture returned to the USM campus Saturday. The Southern Miss Powwow was held at Spirit Park Saturday. It was the first time in nearly 10 years that the university had hosted the event. For several years, it took place at Hinton...
WDAM-TV
Worship service held as lead-up to Carey inauguration
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An inaugural worship service was held Sunday night for William Carey University President Ben Burnett. The service included several sings performed by the William Carey University Worship Choir and Band, as well as scripture readings, a sermon and benediction. Many students, faculty and alumni came out...
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Oct. 7-9
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 7-9) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Olde Towne Market – Saturday – Clinton Kick off the Fall season by shopping handcrafted items including woodwork, jewelry, candles, […]
Father in Hattiesburg, Mississippi hands out Fentanyl testing strips
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in many Southern states. According to the television station WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a local business owner and father is passing out Fentanyl testing strips even though they are illegal in Mississippi.
WDAM-TV
Carey welcomes back alumni with ‘Celebrate Carey Rally’
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Once a Crusader, always a Crusader. William Carey University welcomed alumni back for a day of fun with the ‘Celebrate Carey Rally,’ an afternoon with food, music, games and door prizes. “It is so great to see our alums come out,” said Pam...
WDAM-TV
Laurel church delivers $10,000 worth of supplies for Hurricane Ian victims
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A local church rallied to support the victims of Hurricane Ian, returning to the Magnolia State Sunday after delivering about $10,000 worth of supplies over the weekend. Members of Trinity Baptist Church in Laurel donated money and supplies to a Fort Myers, Fla.-area church, including items...
WDAM-TV
WDAM 7 set to air first episode of ‘Made in Mississippi’ series Sunday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - What’s it like to be “Made in Mississippi?” This weekend, two Pine Belt artists will show us. Glassblower and sculptor Jeremy Thomley of Oak Grove and carpenter Eric Williams of Bay Springs are featured in a new show premiering on Sunday, Oct. 9, on WDAM 7. The show highlights artists in the Pine Belt and what makes them unique.
WDAM-TV
Voter registration deadline for midterm elections is quickly approaching
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Midterm elections are just one month away, and time is running out to register. Typically, voters must be registered 30 days prior to be eligible to vote, but since Oct. 8 falls on a weekend, voters have until 5 p.m. on Oct. 10, the following Monday, to register.
WDAM-TV
Laurel church on the road to Florida with hurricane relief supplies
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of a Laurel church left Friday afternoon to deliver relief supplies to victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida. Members of Trinity Baptist Church took a truckload of donated supplies to Citygate Ministries in Ft. Myers, FL. Residents donated water, non-perishable foods, baby supplies, insect repellent...
WDAM-TV
Laurel Gardens’ 2nd annual ‘Fall Festival’ reaches out to community
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Raising awareness and educating others was the goal for one Pine Belt community. Bouncy houses, popcorn stands, dance offs, and an array of booths set Saturday’s scene at the Laurel Gardens second annual Fall Festival. Kids enjoyed playing ball, meeting first responders and learning about...
impact601.com
Owens honored as Fire Station 4 rededicated and renamed for long-time educator
Community leaders, family, and friends gathered at Fire Station #4 Friday afternoon as the fire station held a rededication ceremony in honor of Dr. Eugene Owens, renaming it, “John W. Spriggs/Dr. Eugene D. Owens, Jr. Fire Station No. 4.”. Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown, Rev. Anne Clayton, Ward 7...
WDAM-TV
2 injured in 3-vehicle wreck on I-59 Sunday
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were taken for emergency treatment Sunday afternoon after being injured during a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 59. Volunteer fire departments from Moselle, Boggy, South Jones and Southwest as well as the Mississippi HIghway Patrol responded shortly after 1 p.m. Witnesses said an 18-wheeler involved...
WDAM-TV
Fire Prevention Week celebrates 100th anniversary
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This year marks the 100th anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week and Pine Belt firefighters are equipping the community with the right tools and tips in case of an emergency. Across the nation, people are learning about fire safety and the important role that first...
WDAM-TV
Moselle VFD hosts 3rd annual Octoberfest
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Festivals continued throughout the Pine Belt Saturday. The Moselle Volunteer Fire Department hosted its third annual Octoberfest Saturday afternoon. Vendors and food trucks lined the grassy patch behind the department’s station, offering crafts and lunch for attendees. The event also offered many events for the...
WDAM-TV
200 impacted by Mt. Gilead Improve Water Assn boil water notice
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Over 200 customers with the Mt. Gilead Improve Water Association are under a boil water notice until further notice. According to officials with the association, the impacted area includes anyone located from the intersection of Hwy 44 and Hutson Morris Road to the intersection of Hutson Morris Road and Gates Road, as well as anyone located from the intersection of Hutson Morris Road and Gates Road to the intersection of Gates Road and Blue Springs Road. The affected area also includes residences and businesses along adjacent roads.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg library hosted 1st ever children’s ComiCon
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) -The Hattiesburg Public Library hosted its first ComiCon Saturday. The event highlighted the library’s “Will Eisner & The History of the Graphic Novel” exhibit. Children from across the Pine Belt came out to enjoy looking at the novels, while participating in superhero-themed activities. Library...
WDAM-TV
French ambassador to the US to host lecture at USM Friday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s College of Arts and Sciences and School of Social Science and Global Studies are hosting the French Ambassador to the United States, Philippe Étienne, and Consul General of France in Atlanta, Anne-Laure Desjonquère, for a lecture. The lecture...
WDAM-TV
NAMI Walks event focuses attention on those living with mental illness
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 100 people took a walk around Kamper Park Saturday to focus attention on those living with mental illness. It was part of the NAMI Walks Your Way event. It was hosted by the Pine Belt Chapter of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness). Several vendors...
