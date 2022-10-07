Read full article on original website
Related
At least 25 dead in horror plunge as bus carrying wedding party plummets 1,600ft into mountain gorge in India
AT least 25 people were killed after a bus carrying wedding guests plummeted 1600ft into a mountain gorge in India. The large group were travelling back from Laldhang in the Haridwar district before the coach hurtled off the road in Pauri Garhwal. According to officials, at least 45 people were...
Student splashed out on private jets, parties and designer clothes after being accidentally paid £850,000 food grant
A STUDENT splashed out on private jets, parties and designer clothes after a staggering £850,000 was paid into her account. The costly mixup happened when Sibongile Mani, 27 received the whopping sum instead of the usual £85 monthly food grant. The accountancy student at the Walter Sisulu University...
Discovery of Ancient Maya City with More Than 300 Buildings Halts Ongoing Railroad Project in Mexico
Efforts to construct the $8 billion Maya Train project have yet again been thwarted by the discovery of an ancient Maya archaeological site comprised of more than 300 buildings, according to Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). Construction in the Yucatán peninsula has been ongoing since 2020. Last Thursday, in a regular news briefing held by Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, INAH director Diego Prieto confirmed that an archaeological survey along section 5 of the project, between Playa del Carmen and Tulum, has uncovered a significant archeological site. More than 300 buildings have already been found in the...
At least 17 people are burned alive as inferno rips through restaurant during busy lunchtime service in China
At least 17 people were burned alive after an inferno ripped through a restaurant during busy lunchtime service in China. It started at about 12.40pm local time in the Hongyu Xiaoyoubing People's Restaurant in Changchun, the capital of Jilin province. According to China's state television channel CCTV, customers were inside...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Graveyards' filled with millions of oranges that have been marked from endless rain and hail pop up across Australia's east coast - as farmers say they're forced to dump the 'unattractive' fruit in paddocks
Farmers across the country have been forced to dump truckloads of healthy oranges, creating 'graveyards' of wasted fruit, all because consumers don't want blemished produce. Constant wet weather and hail caused by La Niña has wreaked havoc for fruitgrowers, producing orange skins that are 'bubbly' and pock-marked. Farmers say...
Wild videos show monster wind-driven dust storm envelop farm community outside San Diego - reducing driving visibility to zero on roads and crippling the area for hours
The National Weather Service issued a Dust Storm warning in San Diego County on Thursday afternoon. The warning was in effect from around 5.00pm until 8.00pm local time for the communities along Interstate 8, which links Yuma, Arizona to San Diego. The storm resulted in zero visibility. This prompted the...
Store owner forces employees to sign document sacrificing all breaks: 'I prefer to eat and drink at my station instead'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. In my early twenties, I worked at a busy liquor store. The store owner ruled with an iron fist. He immediately fired anyone who disagreed with him or failed to follow his stringent rules.
WATCH: Man left stranded after new $115K electric truck dies
A man was left stranded in the middle of the road after his brand-new Hummer electric truck died.
CARS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MotorTrend Magazine
Multimillion-Dollar Supercar Carried Away By Flood Waters Ends Up on Toilet
Imagine being fortunate enough to have a McLaren P1 hypercar and 2022 Rolls-Royce Phantom sitting in your garage free to drive when ever you want. Now imagine that just a short while after purchasing those cars, you watched both cars float away unceremoniously as your garage floods with water. Yes, let's get the world's-smallest-violin jokes out of the way, because one owner witnessed and chronicled in real time that every gut-cramping scenario as, apparently, Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida this week.
CARS・
Officials Take Action After Pack of Aggressive Coyotes Wreaks Havoc on City
Four coyotes have been euthanized by city officials in Burlington, Ontario, Canada after numerous attacks on citizens. Field & Stream reported these attacks started in late August. But we get more clarity about the outdoors situation thanks to the City of Burlington. It reported via Twitter that one of the coyotes was stalking and chasing people.
Passengers left stunned after boarding flight – only to find it completely empty
A MAN was stunned to find he was just one of three passengers on an entire flight - which still took off. Jak Scott was travelling with Jet2 from Edinburgh to Greece when he was told his flight would be nearly empty. Despite paying just £59 for his ticket, he...
How much do you bench?! Police release bizarre CCTV of man with grey hair flexing his biceps as he struggles to haul away hated wooden sun-lounger style seating from town centre
Police have released bizarre CCTV showing the moment a man 'in his 50s' appeared to steal a massive bench from a town's controversial new US-style seating area. The suspect was caught on camera rolling up his sleeves and flexing his muscles as he struggled to haul away the giant wooden sun-lounger in Louth, Lincolnshire.
Shocking discovery of 'black sludge' in a creek in pristine part of Australia's oldest national park is linked to $5billion US energy giant
A normally pristine creek in Australia's oldest national park has been turned black with a thick floating sludge after a US giant spilled coal mining waste into it. James McCormack, editor of adventure publication Wild Magazine, took the horrifying photos of Camp Gully creek in Sydney's Royal National Park while running last Wednesday.
Extraordinary moment pilot asks passengers to decide which airport they want to disembark with show of hands after delay
THIS is the extraordinary moment a pilot asks passengers to decide which airport they wanted to disembark at with a show of hands. The captain appears to have left it up to passengers to pick where they would leave the easyJet aircraft after being held up by delays. The plane...
Astonishing moment Italian helicopter pilot cheats death by regaining control at last second when copter looks set to crash after wind puts it in a spin
This is the incredible moment an Italian helicopter pilot came inches from death after veering towards a rocky mountain - before regaining control at the last second. The astonishing footage was captured in Merano during a training exercise for the Alpini, Italy's specialist Alpine army. The AB-205 chopper, from the...
Highways worker, 23, carrying out essential work during Storm Eunice was killed when 18 ton tree fell and crushed his van as it travelled at 30mph along road
A highways worker completing essential work during Storm Eunice was tragically killed when an 18 ton tree fell and crushed his van. Jack Bristow, 23, was in the passenger seat of a flatbed truck when it was 'crushed beyond recognition' by the huge tree in February as 70mph winds wreaked havoc across the UK, an inquest heard Tuesday.
BBC
Stagecoach launch 'urgent' investigation after racism claims
A bus operator has opened an "urgent investigation" after claims some of its drivers are racist, following reports they stopped asylum seekers boarding its buses. Stagecoach denied the claims but said in the past 24 hours they have been made aware of "new complaints". A spokesman said the company will...
Frightening video shows the moment a priest who had dozed off behind the wheel of a pickup truck in Brazil loses control of the vehicle and crash off of a highway into a lake
Shocking video footage captured a priest crash a pickup truck into a lake after he fell asleep behind the wheel in the northeastern Brazilian state of Ceará. Father Antonio José was driving the parish’s Ford Ranger on highway CE-179, which connects the cities of Sobral and Groaíras, moments before the frightening accident Tuesday.
Drivers could be fined £1,000 for letting ambulance pass - how to avoid it
Drivers are being warned they face a £1,000 fine if they break the Highway Code when allowing an ambulance to pass them on the road. The common motorist etiquette of allowing emergency services to pass is encouraged in the Code however, if drivers do an illegal manoeuvre or stop at an unsuitable place to facilitate this, they could pay a hefty price. The Highway Code states that motorists should give way to emergency service vehicles using flashing lights, including ambulances, fire engines and police vehicles.But in order to clear the way for ambulances and police cars, road users should be...
BBC
Ayr building firm boss killed worker with cable ties
A building firm boss has been jailed for a minimum of 21 years after killing one of his workers with cable ties. George McMillan choked Michael Thomson, 46, to death at his business in Ayr in July 2020 before dumping his body in a car in lay-by. The High Court...
Comments / 1