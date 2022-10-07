Imagine being fortunate enough to have a McLaren P1 hypercar and 2022 Rolls-Royce Phantom sitting in your garage free to drive when ever you want. Now imagine that just a short while after purchasing those cars, you watched both cars float away unceremoniously as your garage floods with water. Yes, let's get the world's-smallest-violin jokes out of the way, because one owner witnessed and chronicled in real time that every gut-cramping scenario as, apparently, Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida this week.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO