FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Christiana Murder Suspect Accused of Killing Neighbor to Appear in Court Next Month
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – WGNS has an update regarding a murder investigation that is under the direction of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, 54-Year-old Jeffery Hayden Burris of Christiana is accused of killing 58-year-old Clarence “Bluker” Rowden, III on July 6, 2022. Rutherford County District Attorney Jennings Jones told WGNS…
wgnsradio.com
Authorities Make Arrest in Shelbyville Murder
(SHELBYVILLE, Tenn.) Just 15 to 20-minutes down Highway 231 South in Shelbyville, a month long murder investigation has come to a close with the arrest of a Davidson County man. The Shelbyville Police Criminal Investigation Division has arrested Mohamed Miray of Nashville, Tennessee. The 31-year-old was arrested this past week...
WSMV
Packages of fentanyl-laced crystal meth seized in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Narcotics detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation made a pair of arrests this weekend during an exchange of dangerous drugs in Nashville. According to police, 54-year-old Raymondo Contrenas from Calilvornia and 46-year-old Zujey Serna-Mendoza were arrested with a large...
Man allegedly threatens Trousdale County woman at knifepoint, forces her to take off clothes
A man was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after allegedly threatening to kill a woman in Trousdale County.
Shelbyville Murder Trial set for May 2023
Steven Andrew Lokey, 32, is accused of first-degree murder and is set for trial May 8-12, 2023. Lokey is accused of the killing of 29-year-old Adrienne Cox in Shelbyville on June 19, 2020. Lokey went on the run and was later captured in Manchester after failing to jump on an...
2 brothers killed in Nashville shooting
Metro police are investigating a shooting that left two brothers dead at Parkwood Park Sunday night.
whopam.com
Clarksville woman charged in death of teen
A Clarksville woman has been indicted for first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 13-year-old in July. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, the charge stems from evidence that was presented to the Montgomery County Grand Jury that resulted in the indictment against Cheyenne Maddox.
wilsonpost.com
Retired Judge David Durham dies at 66
The Wilson County legal community is mourning the passing of retired Criminal Court Judge David Earl Durham. Known as “Bubba” by his immediate family and friends, Durham, 66, of Lebanon passed away peacefully in his home Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
WSMV
Detectives search for group of teens responsible for at least 12 car break-ins
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police detectives are working to identify a group of young men who they believe are responsible for at least 12 vehicle break-ins early Sunday morning in the Shelby Avenue corridor between 11th and 19th Streets. In security camera video obtained by Metro Police, four...
clarksvillenow.com
Couple sentenced to probation in death of medically disabled woman left on floor mattress
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A couple convicted of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a medically disabled woman were sentenced to probation this week at the Montgomery County Courts Center. William “Bill” Norris Greene, 61, and his wife, Deadra Tidwell Greene, 56, both of Cumberland Furnace, had...
WSMV
Clarksville PD investigate two falsified crime reports, results in felony charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) recently investigated two separate reported violent crimes that were determined to be false. On Sept. 18, at approximately 8:15 a.m., Heather Majors, 41, contacted CPD and stated that she was carjacked at around 5:30 a.m. by a black male. Majors told...
fox17.com
Man shot to death in Antioch after being approached by group of men
ANTIOCH, Tenn. -- A man is killed in an apparent targeted shooting in Antioch. Adrian Johnson II is shot multiple times after a brief encounter with a group of men when they approached him on the sidewalk at the 1100 block of Bell Road at 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to Metro Nashville police. The 32-year-old died at the scene.
WSMV
Man killed while stopped at north Nashville intersection
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard, police reported. Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard. Sidney Stewart, 42,...
fox17.com
Speed, alcohol being investigated as factors in S. Nashville deadly hit-and-run
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A deadly hit-and-run is being investigated in South Nashville. A witness tells Metro Nashville police that a pedestrian, for some reason, fell into the roadway at Wallace Road near Nolensville Pike at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Before he could turn around to help, a dark-colored sedan hit and killed him.
Active Rutherford County missing persons cases
The disappearances of two teenagers from Rutherford County have investigators seeking more information - one old case, one new.
Hendersonville caretaker arrested after allegedly stealing patient’s medication
A caretaker was arrested after reportedly stealing a patient's medication.
Cold Case: 17 years later, the family of Victoria Ochoa is hopeful police are close to an arrest
The family of Victoria Ochoa has renewed hope after she was found dead 17 years ago.
Police identify victim in Cockrill Street shooting
Police are investigating after a shooting that took place near the DB Todd Smoke & Vape shop in North Nashville Saturday night.
More than a dozen car break-ins reported in Nashville’s Shelby Avenue corridor Sunday
Metro Police say the thieves hit multiple streets between 11th and 19th streets.
parentherald.com
Mother and Daughter Team Up To Tackle Lack Of Affordable Housing For Senior Citizens in Nashville
Stacks of furniture and cardboard boxes crowd 71-year-old Frances Jones' new apartment in Madison. It is the same price as her old one in the North Park Village senior citizen community, but far less comfortable and half the size. Jones told WZTV her former home was convenient and neighborly and...
