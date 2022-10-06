ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

UPDATE: Christiana Murder Suspect Accused of Killing Neighbor to Appear in Court Next Month

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – WGNS has an update regarding a murder investigation that is under the direction of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, 54-Year-old Jeffery Hayden Burris of Christiana is accused of killing 58-year-old Clarence “Bluker” Rowden, III on July 6, 2022. Rutherford County District Attorney Jennings Jones told WGNS…
CHRISTIANA, TN
Authorities Make Arrest in Shelbyville Murder

(SHELBYVILLE, Tenn.) Just 15 to 20-minutes down Highway 231 South in Shelbyville, a month long murder investigation has come to a close with the arrest of a Davidson County man. The Shelbyville Police Criminal Investigation Division has arrested Mohamed Miray of Nashville, Tennessee. The 31-year-old was arrested this past week...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
Packages of fentanyl-laced crystal meth seized in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Narcotics detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation made a pair of arrests this weekend during an exchange of dangerous drugs in Nashville. According to police, 54-year-old Raymondo Contrenas from Calilvornia and 46-year-old Zujey Serna-Mendoza were arrested with a large...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County, TN
Nashville, TN
Shelbyville Murder Trial set for May 2023

Steven Andrew Lokey, 32, is accused of first-degree murder and is set for trial May 8-12, 2023. Lokey is accused of the killing of 29-year-old Adrienne Cox in Shelbyville on June 19, 2020. Lokey went on the run and was later captured in Manchester after failing to jump on an...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
Clarksville woman charged in death of teen

A Clarksville woman has been indicted for first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 13-year-old in July. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, the charge stems from evidence that was presented to the Montgomery County Grand Jury that resulted in the indictment against Cheyenne Maddox.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Retired Judge David Durham dies at 66

The Wilson County legal community is mourning the passing of retired Criminal Court Judge David Earl Durham. Known as “Bubba” by his immediate family and friends, Durham, 66, of Lebanon passed away peacefully in his home Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Man shot to death in Antioch after being approached by group of men

ANTIOCH, Tenn. -- A man is killed in an apparent targeted shooting in Antioch. Adrian Johnson II is shot multiple times after a brief encounter with a group of men when they approached him on the sidewalk at the 1100 block of Bell Road at 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to Metro Nashville police. The 32-year-old died at the scene.
NASHVILLE, TN
Man killed while stopped at north Nashville intersection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard, police reported. Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard. Sidney Stewart, 42,...
NASHVILLE, TN

