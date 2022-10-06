Read full article on original website
247Sports
P.J. Fleck sends message to Michigan football, Jim Harbaugh after RBs coach Mike Hart's seizure
Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck extended well wishes to Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart after Saturday's sideline collapse and hospitalization during the Indiana game due to what FOX's broadcast reported as a seizure. Fleck opened his news conference Monday with a message for Hart and the Wolverines. "I...
Busch discusses getting a tight-knit Husker defense ready for a 'ridiculously gifted football team'
The GPS trackers are confirming what Bill Busch is seeing in practices. "One things are kids are doing is practicing at a very high level with effort, so that carries over to the GPS that they wear," said Nebraska's defensive coordinator on Wednesday. "So the numbers that we get back on the information and what we see on the player – kids are practicing and playing very hard."
Ryan Fitzgerald speaks on Early Season Struggles, Big Kick at NC State, Team Support
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State football returned to the practice fields on Wednesday for its second practice of Clemson game week. After practice, kicker Ryan Fitzgerald spoke to the media. Fitzgerald spoke on his early season struggles and how he’s worked to get his consistency back. He mentioned that he changed his kicking approach from a two-step to a three-step. Fitzgerald also talked about the support from his teammates and coaches and the reaction from the sideline after making a 47-yard field goal at NC State. See the full interview below:
Johnson, Bulldog backs 'a really talented group' for State's surprising ground game
Nah, he isn’t surprised. Reminded that his name shows up in the list of top-ten Southeastern Conference running backs this week, well, Dillon Johnson says sure he expects this. “Oh yeah definitely!”. Now to be sure there’s more’n a little laughter in Johnson’s response. The idea that an...
Browns designate Deion Jones for return from injured reserve, waive Thomas Graham and add TE to practice squad
BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns are wasting no time in getting newly acquired linebacker Deion Jones ready to help fortify the rushing defense. The Browns have designated Jones for return from injured reserve after acquiring him in a trade with the Falcons on Monday. In addition, the Browns have...
247Sports
Davante Adams cameraman files police report, claims he went to hospital after being injured by Raiders WR
A bad night for the Las Vegas Raiders got worse after star wide receiver Davante Adams pushed a photographer to the ground while exiting the field after a 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Already under consideration for disciplinary action and potentially a suspension for the incident, Adams is now being investigated by the authorities after the cameraman filed a police report that claimed he suffered "non-life threatening" injuries.
Stetson Bennett injury update from Georgia football coach Kirby Smart
On the surface, the passing stats from Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the 42-10 victory over Auburn, 22-of-32 (68.75%) for 208 yards, do not appear notable in any way. But included in those incompletions were several missed opportunities due to throws being off the mark, and several quick strike and screen attempts appeared to be a struggle for the sixth-year signal caller. During the CBS broadcast, it was noted that Bennett was dealing with a shoulder issue. While Smart did not mention anything in his postgame press conference, on Monday he did indicate his starting quarterback was dinged up but not necessarily injured.
Four-star running back Roderick Robinson II flips to Georgia
San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln four-star running back Roderick Robinson II II has flipped his commitment to Georgia from UCLA following a weekend visit to Athens, highlighted by the Bulldogs win over Auburn. Robinson ranks as the nation's No. 15 running back per the 247Sports Composite and adds to a UGA...
Whipple likes how Husker offense has flipped it in practices after 'worst week' before Rutgers
Mark Whipple said the best thing about Friday's game was what he saw at halftime. "The look in the eyes on offense – and we played terrible and I did a bad job coaching, all that, and we were bad on third down. But there wasn't like 'woe is me.' It was, hey, I said, 'We're going to take the ball second half, we're going to go down and score, the game will be changed right there, and we're going to win the game.' And that's it. And they all believed in it. And that's a credit to Mickey and the offensive coaches – all the guys that way."
Late Kick: Clemson will get the job done on the road against Florida State
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate previews the week seven matchup between Clemson and Florida State.
Husker247 Podcast: Huskers keep it rolling at Rutgers and coaching search talk
Nebraska football finished off its second straight win over the weekend, winning an ugly 14-13 decision over Rutgers on the road. Michael Bruntz and Brian Christopherson discuss what's working for the Huskers, how they can fix what isn't and the job Mickey Joseph has done as interim head coach. The guys also discuss the ongoing coaching search, which got a bit more interesting this wee after the Carolina Panthers fired former Temple and Baylor head coach Matt Rhule. Listen in.
247Sports
Georgia football recruiting: Terrell Davis shouts out Bulldogs RB commit Roderick Robinson II
Terrell Davis took note of Georgia footbal securing a massive commitment on the recruiting trail from four-star running back Roderick Robinson II, flipping him from UCLA. Out of San Diego’s Lincoln High, Robinson is the No. 20 running back and No. 23 player from California for the Class of 2023. He took an official visit to Athens over the weekend to see the Bulldogs take on Auburn.
Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei expresses excitement for Tigers' road game at Florida State
Coming off a blowout, 31-3 win over Boston College last week, No. 4 Clemson looks to move to 7-0 on the season and further its stranglehold on the ACC Atlantic with a win over Florida State on the road Saturday. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei continues to put last year's struggles behind him and completed 18-of-32 passes for 220 yards, three touchdowns and one interception against the Eagles. Earlier this week, Uiagalelei expressed excitement about the opportunity to play in a hostile environment in Tallahassee.
Defensive Coordinator Al Golden: ‘I’ve Got to Do a Better Job’
Notre Dame held Ohio State to 21 points – a full 27 less per game than the Buckeyes are scoring this season. North Carolina and Marshall fell 10 points short of its customary output with seven of the Thundering Herd’s 26 points scored on a pick-six. BYU was a dozen points under its ’22 output. Cal was more than nine points below its average.
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says he interviewed for Tampa Bay Buccaneers job that went to Greg Schiano
Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy interviewed for head coach of NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers multiple times near the end of the 2011 football season, Gundy revealed to reporters Monday. Gundy was asked during a press conference if he ever had NFL interested before shedding light on his flirtation with Tampa Bay before the job ultimately went to current Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano, who left his first gig with the Scarlet Knights to take the job in time for the 2012 NFL season.
Offenses redefine the concept of a set of downs
You might want to revisit your game plan for bathroom breaks and trips to the concession stand Thursday night. The predictable might not apply when Baylor visits West Virginia.
JUCO offensive line commit Izavion Miller ready for official visit
Izavion Miller will finally take his official visit to Ole Miss this weekend. Miller committed to the Rebels on the last day of July and has not wavered. he and his.
Preps To Pros: 2022 5-star Connor Weigman might fix Texas A&M QB issues
In this excerpt of Preps To Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins explain how 2022 5-star QB Connor Weigman could be the answer to all of the Aggies issues on offense.
Kansas State QB commit Avery Johnson climbs newest Top247 rankings
With the most hyped Kansas State football recruit in over a decade playing his senior season at a sensational level, it's no surprise to see Avery Johnson once again on the rise in the latest Top247 recruiting rankings from 247Sports. Updated Wednesday for the ninth time in the past 11...
Matt Rhule's potential fits are Auburn, Texas A&M, Louisville if coach returns to college football: analysts
The Carolina Panthers firing Matt Rhule this week means one of college football's most successful coaches is back on the market, which leads most to believe the former Temple and Baylor coach could have his pick of various Power Five jobs this coaching cycle. Nebraska, Arizona State, Georgia Tech and Wisconsin are already open, but 247Sports national recruiting analysts Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins believe not-yet-open Auburn, Louisville and Texas A&M would be more attractive, higher-profile choices for Rhule if those programs make a move.
247Sports
