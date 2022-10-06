ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Baseball World Reacts To The Bob Costas News

For the first time in 22 years, Bob Costas will return to the broadcast booth for a full MLB playoff series. Per Jimmy Traina, "TBS announced that [Costas] and Ron Darling will call the Yankees-Guardians [ALDS] series." The baseball world reacted to the news on Monday. "Bob Costas will be...
Mets Reportedly Make Decision On Buck Showalter

The Mets have reportedly made a decision on manager Buck Showalter. Despite losing the division in brutal fashion, and falling in the first round of the MLB playoffs, the New York Mets will bring Showalter back in 2023. The Mets won 101 games in the regular season, but failed in...
Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors

Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
Game cut-ups and scouting report of '24 QB Ryan Puglisi

AVON, Conn. – Class of 2024 quarterback Ryan Puglisi is settling into a new offense at a new school, but the strides he made from his sophomore season are evident. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Puglisi has Georgia, Ole Miss, Boston College, Alabama and Michigan State high on his list ahead of a weekend unofficial visit to Georgia, and 247Sports was out to see him play earlier this month to get a live evaluation.
VIDEO: Mario Cristobal final comments before Virginia Tech

Watch head coach Mario Cristobal speak to reporters after practice on Wednesday. Miami (2-3, 0-1 ACC) plays at Virginia Tech (2-4, 1-2) on Saturday (12:30 p.m., RSN). Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com and on Twitter @InsideTheU.
