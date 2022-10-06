ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

Lafferty Joins Nanooks Athletics Department as Assistant AD for Marketing, Sponsorships and Fan Engagement

FAIRBANKS - The Alaska Nanooks athletic department and Director of Athletics, Brock Anundson, have announced Kellie Lafferty as the newest Assistant AD for Marketing, Sponsorships and Fan Engagement. Lafferty's first day is Monday, Oct. 10. "We are excited to announce Kellie Lafferty as our new Assistant Athletic Director for Marketing,...
FAIRBANKS, AK
The best Alaska Native experiences

Watch live singing and dance performances and explore artistic expression of Alaska Native culture at the annual Festival of Native Arts © Patrick J Endres / Getty Images. Although well-known for its snowy mountains, lush rain forests and incredible wildlife like bears, moose and humpback whales, Alaska is also rich in the cultures of Alaska Native peoples. Their worldviews, language, singing and dancing traditions, and ways of life have been shaped by these lands – and indeed shape how visitors experience them.
ALASKA STATE
Fairbanks voter group seeks increased access to ballot process

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - At Shoppers Forum mall Monday, the Fairbanks North Star Borough (FNSB) Canvass Board worked to process 1,586 absentee and questioned ballots for the 2022 municipal election. Appointed by the borough assembly, this team of seven determines whether these ballots meet the requirements to be counted. Ballots...
FAIRBANKS, AK
UAF researchers develop method for increasing oil extraction on North Slope

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - New processes for extracting oil on the North Slope are expected to yield billions of new barrels in the coming years. Starting in 2018, the University of Alaska Fairbanks, using funding from the Department of Energy, researched a polymer that can get oil out of the ground that used to be too difficult to extract.
FAIRBANKS, AK
Fairbanks pilot dies in crash

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Fairbanks resident was pronounced deceased at an area hospital Wednesday after the plane he was piloting flipped over. On Wednesday at about 4:00 pm, Alaska State Troopers received a report of a plane crash at the Chena Marina Airstrip in West Fairbanks. Eye witness accounts...
Fairbanks wilderness guide killed in floatplane crash

Alaska State Troopers say a 75-year-old Fairbanks wilderness guide died Wednesday after his floatplane flipped while taxiing on water. Troopers got report of the incident at the Chena Marina Airstrip in west Fairbanks at about 4 p.m. Wednesday. According to troopers, witnesses reported seeing the plane flip over forward while taxiing at a slow speed.
FAIRBANKS, AK

