Watch live singing and dance performances and explore artistic expression of Alaska Native culture at the annual Festival of Native Arts © Patrick J Endres / Getty Images. Although well-known for its snowy mountains, lush rain forests and incredible wildlife like bears, moose and humpback whales, Alaska is also rich in the cultures of Alaska Native peoples. Their worldviews, language, singing and dancing traditions, and ways of life have been shaped by these lands – and indeed shape how visitors experience them.

ALASKA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO