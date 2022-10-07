Top 5: What's happening in the area

Christian Bale as Burt, Margot Robbie as Valerie, and John David Washington as Harold in 20th Century Studios' AMSTERDAM. Photo by Merie Weismiller. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved. Submitted

Pumpkinfest returns this weekend: For its 26th year, the sights and sounds of Pumpkinfest return. Being held today through Sunday in front of the Pony Express Museum, 914 Penn St. and at neighboring Patee Park, the event will feature the lighting of Pumpkin Mountain, carnival rides, games, a petting zoo and live entertainment. Admission is free.

Northwest Missouri Street Rods to host final car show of the season: All good things must come to an end for the year, and the Northwest Missouri Street Rods' monthly Car Show Cruise is no exception. Being held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Hazel's in the East Ridge Village parking lot, 3829 Frederick Ave., it will include music, food and classic cars. It is free and open to all ages.