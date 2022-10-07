ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudspeth County, TX

cbs4local.com

2 American men plea guilty to smuggling firearms into Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two American men pleaded guilty to smuggling firearms into Mexico. Edwin Alejandro Rodriguez, 21, pleaded guilty this week and Martin Najera, 30, pleaded guilty last week to buying firearms and then smuggling them to Mexico. Both are U.S. citizens living in Mexico. According to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

15-year-old American teen accused of smuggling meth at Paso Del Norte bridge

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An American teen was arrested and accused of smuggling drugs at the downtown bridge in El Paso. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte bridge said they intercepted a methamphetamine smuggling attempt by a 15-year-old U.S. citizen. The incident...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Flatbed truck causes train derailment in Fabens, Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a stuck tractor-trailer on North Fabens Road Sunday around noon. The tractor-trailer was carrying an oversized load when it got stuck on the railway tracks in Fabens, Tx. The call for the stuck semi came in...
FABENS, TX
cbs4local.com

Your 2022 Texas Voter Election Guide

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This year's elections are the midterm elections. Election Day is November 8. Tuesday, October 11 - Last day to register to vote. Friday, October 28 - Last day to apply for ballot by mail (Must be received, not postmarked by this date.) Friday, November...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'most wanted' FURever Home

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Most Wanted FURever Home" program will feature animals in need of home each week, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office release. "All MOST WANTED" pets will come with their spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and registration. Pets will also be sent...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

Person suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crash in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcycle crash was reported in central El Paso on Friday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Piedras Street and Louisville Avenue. Officers the crash involves a motorcycle. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Sign up...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

University Medical Center to hold mammogram, vaccine clinic Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — University Medical Center will be hosting a mammogram and COVID-19 vaccination clinic at its westside clinic Saturday. The clinic, located at 6600 N. Desert Boulevard, will offer free 3D mammograms for those with insurance. Those without insurance will have to pay $50. UMC will...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Chihuahuas unveil new 2023 season logo designed by Marvel

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Chihuahuas will be donning a new logo next season that was created by Marvel. The new logo is part of “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond” program. All 96 participating Major League Baseball teams will wear full uniforms featuring...
EL PASO, TX

