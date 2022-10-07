Read full article on original website
Related
cbs4local.com
2 American men plea guilty to smuggling firearms into Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two American men pleaded guilty to smuggling firearms into Mexico. Edwin Alejandro Rodriguez, 21, pleaded guilty this week and Martin Najera, 30, pleaded guilty last week to buying firearms and then smuggling them to Mexico. Both are U.S. citizens living in Mexico. According to...
cbs4local.com
15-year-old American teen accused of smuggling meth at Paso Del Norte bridge
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An American teen was arrested and accused of smuggling drugs at the downtown bridge in El Paso. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte bridge said they intercepted a methamphetamine smuggling attempt by a 15-year-old U.S. citizen. The incident...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso ignores NYC mayor; will continue sending migrant buses
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The City of El Paso issued a response Friday after New York City Mayor Eric Adams called on El Paso's mayor and city manager to stop sending buses of migrants to New York. "El Paso, the city manager, the mayor, they should stop sending...
cbs4local.com
Valley Farms New Mexico donates flowers to all residents at El Paso nursing home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Residents at an El Paso nursing and rehabilitation center got a surprise Thursday afternoon. The owners of Valley Farms New Mexico brought flowers for all the residents of the Cimarron Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northwest El Paso. The family-owned farm is based...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4local.com
Flatbed truck causes train derailment in Fabens, Texas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a stuck tractor-trailer on North Fabens Road Sunday around noon. The tractor-trailer was carrying an oversized load when it got stuck on the railway tracks in Fabens, Tx. The call for the stuck semi came in...
cbs4local.com
Your 2022 Texas Voter Election Guide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This year's elections are the midterm elections. Election Day is November 8. Tuesday, October 11 - Last day to register to vote. Friday, October 28 - Last day to apply for ballot by mail (Must be received, not postmarked by this date.) Friday, November...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'most wanted' FURever Home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Most Wanted FURever Home" program will feature animals in need of home each week, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office release. "All MOST WANTED" pets will come with their spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and registration. Pets will also be sent...
cbs4local.com
Boxing coach says there is a lack of activities made available to Las Cruces youth
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Cross town Boxing, a boxing school in Las Cruces, expressed to city council that there was a large drug problem near their location and they would like to see something done about it by Las Cruces city council. CBS4 on your side spoke with Michael...
RELATED PEOPLE
cbs4local.com
Person suffers serious injuries after motorcycle crash in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcycle crash was reported in central El Paso on Friday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Piedras Street and Louisville Avenue. Officers the crash involves a motorcycle. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Sign up...
cbs4local.com
Non-profit awarded grant to give Las Cruces more accessibility to mental health resources
Families and Youth Innovation Plus building. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, awarded Families and Youth Innovations Plus, a Las Cruces Health Agency, with $4 million to become New Mexico's first Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic. CBS4...
cbs4local.com
University Medical Center to hold mammogram, vaccine clinic Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — University Medical Center will be hosting a mammogram and COVID-19 vaccination clinic at its westside clinic Saturday. The clinic, located at 6600 N. Desert Boulevard, will offer free 3D mammograms for those with insurance. Those without insurance will have to pay $50. UMC will...
cbs4local.com
Flex of the Night: Canutillo running back dodges tackles on third touchdown drive
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week seven of high school football's Flex of the Night goes Canutillo running back LJ Martin. Martin received the pitch and then dodged multiple tackle attempts on his third touchdown drive of the night. The Standford commit pinballed his way through and refused to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4local.com
El Paso Chihuahuas unveil new 2023 season logo designed by Marvel
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Chihuahuas will be donning a new logo next season that was created by Marvel. The new logo is part of “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond” program. All 96 participating Major League Baseball teams will wear full uniforms featuring...
cbs4local.com
Game of the Week: Del Valle makes comeback to secure win at home against Parkland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Game of the Week for week seven of high school football was Del Valle vs. Parkland. Del Valle came out on top 20 to 14 over Parkland. Early on Jesse Ramos with Del Valle rushed through Parkland's defense and into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game.
Comments / 0