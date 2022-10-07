Nearly 40 men and women from Hawaii Island were among the more than 5,000 athletes from around the world to compete in the VinFast Ironman World Championship this week in Kailua-Kona. After a two-year hiatus, the grueling 140.6-mile triathlon returned to the Big Island in an expanded two-day race format with women competing on Thursday and men taking to the course on Saturday.

KAILUA-KONA, HI ・ 18 HOURS AGO