ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 2

Surf Turf
2d ago

Hard to believe we are at a time where US engineering cannot be trusted. With all these rail mishaps from wrong measurements, track errors, and unknowns, it will all lead to eventual failure and nobody will use the transit. The is no insurance for safety. A great example of government mismanagement and lack of accountability. What a waste.

Reply
4
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Here’s why ‘frogs’ are causing headaches for Honolulu’s rail project

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Concerns are being raised about “frogs” on Honolulu’s rail project, Honolulu Civil Beat reports. Not the animal, but track crossings made especially for HART. On Thursday, board members discussed an internal city Department of Transportation Services memo about the so-called frogs. The memo elaborates...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Traffic
Honolulu, HI
Government
Hawaii State
Hawaii Traffic
Local
Hawaii Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hitachi Rail
hawaiinewsnow.com

Family-friendly block party closes portion of Nuuanu Avenue until sundown

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A family-friendly block party has closed a portion of Nuuanu Avenue for the majority of Saturday. That’s according to the City and County of Honolulu.Officials said Nuuana Avenue is closed between Beretania Street and Pauahi Street/ N. King Street to Beretania Street between Smith and Bethel Street.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Place
Oahu
bigislandnow.com

Ironman results: Several Big Island residents finish iconic triathlon

Nearly 40 men and women from Hawaii Island were among the more than 5,000 athletes from around the world to compete in the VinFast Ironman World Championship this week in Kailua-Kona. After a two-year hiatus, the grueling 140.6-mile triathlon returned to the Big Island in an expanded two-day race format with women competing on Thursday and men taking to the course on Saturday.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

WATCH: Neighbors use garden hoses to help HFD battle Kaneohe house fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Neighbors jumped into action with garden hoses to help the Honolulu Fire Department battle a house fire in Kaneohe Friday afternoon. Flames sparked around 2:30 p.m. on Nawahine Loop. HFD said the fire was fully extinguished at 3:30 p.m. and no one was injured. A damage estimate...
KANEOHE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD officer arrested in Waipahu, accused of domestic violence

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu police officer was arrested after being accused of domestic violence. Police confirmed 44-year-old Antonio Mendoza was taken into custody on Awanei Street in Waipahu Saturday. Sources said the victim is another HPD officer and it allegedly happened in a Waipahu home. Mendoza is assigned to...
WAIPAHU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu, HI
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

 https://www.civilbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy