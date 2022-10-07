ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial edges out Complexity in a nailbiting finish and qualifies for IEM Rio Major

The last matchup of the Americas RMR saw two favorite Counter-Strike teams from the region battle it out to make their way into the IEM Rio Major 2022 Challengers Stage. Imperial took the first map, Inferno (16-13), off the American squad. The incredibly close first map featured a stellar performance from IGL Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, with the Brazilian AWPer bringing back hints of his former self to take down Complexity with ease.
Bjergsen reportedly leaving Team Liquid

After a single year with Team Liquid, LCS superstar Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg is leaving the team and becoming a free agent for 2023, according to League of Legends reporter Brieuc Seeger. Seeger also reported that the 26-year-old veteran is fielding offers from both the LCS and LEC.
9z become first South American CS:GO team to qualify for IEM Rio Major

9z, a CS:GO team featuring Chilean, Uruguayan, Argentinian, and Brazilian players, have booked their spot in the IEM Rio Major Challengers Stage following a 2-0 victory against ATK in the Americas Regional Major Ranking (RMR) 2-1 pool. The South American mix dominated the North Americans in both maps of the...
Team gap: Gen.G on the board at Worlds 2022 after slippery start in Group D battle

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Gen.G have grabbed their first victory at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, confidently storming...
Fnatic extinguish Eternal Fire to keep their IEM Major hopes alive

Fnatic prolonged their chances of qualifying for the IEM CS:GO Major 2022 today at the cost of Eternal Fire in the 1-2 bracket of the Europe RMR A. The international team didn’t find much opposition from the Turkish side today, beating them 16-10 and 16-11 on Vertigo and Overpass, respectively. Moreover, all of Fnatic’s players posted positive K/D ratios in the series, according to HLTV.
When does the Overwatch 2 drop event end?

Blizzard and Twitch are teaming up to celebrate the launch of Overwatch 2 with—you guessed it—a Twitch drop event that will allow players to get a handful of in-game cosmetics. With the new version of the game, Overwatch is introducing a new support hero named Kiriko to the...
Welcome to the Hulu Library: G2 Esports silences NA in Worlds 2022 group stage

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Look away, North American League of Legends fans. Things are getting a little unfortunate at the...
When does the Twitch Rivals Fortnite Finale start?

TwitchCon San Diego 2022 will play host to the largest Fortnite Zero Build LAN competition ever held, bringing together some of the game’s most well-known creators to square off in the quickly popularized battle royale game mode. Released on Mar. 29, Fortnite’s no build mode stripped players of one...
Vitality, OG, and Heroic punch their tickets to Rio Major

After a stunning day of results yesterday that saw both G2 and Astralis fall short of qualifying for the IEM Rio Major, three more teams loaded with talent, including the reigning ESL Pro League champions, have secured spots at the upcoming Major via Road to Rio Europe RMR B. Team...
