A rematch years in the making: DWG KIA reignite rivalry with G2 with lopsided victory at Worlds 2022
Although Cloud9 and Fnatic kicked off the first day of the Worlds 2022 group stage with...
Imperial edges out Complexity in a nailbiting finish and qualifies for IEM Rio Major
The last matchup of the Americas RMR saw two favorite Counter-Strike teams from the region battle it out to make their way into the IEM Rio Major 2022 Challengers Stage. Imperial took the first map, Inferno (16-13), off the American squad. The incredibly close first map featured a stellar performance from IGL Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, with the Brazilian AWPer bringing back hints of his former self to take down Complexity with ease.
Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter part 73 brings details for new Manderville weapons, Beast Tribes, and more
As part of a larger 14-hour livestream, Final Fantasy XIV put on a Live Letter focused on Patch 6.25, which will house content like new relic weapons, new Beast Tribes, and some new dungeon content. Fans can expect to hear about and see more of the content in the patch....
JD Gaming’s lethal teamfighting completes NA’s misery on the first day of groups at Worlds 2022
To round out a brutal day for North American fans, Evil Geniuses might have done the...
Bjergsen reportedly leaving Team Liquid
After a single year with Team Liquid, LCS superstar Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg is leaving the team and becoming a free agent for 2023, according to League of Legends reporter Brieuc Seeger. Seeger also reported that the 26-year-old veteran is fielding offers from both the LCS and LEC.
Not-so-warm welcome: Top Esports spoil GAM Esports’ return to League’s World Championship
For three years, the VCS has been unable to take part in the League of Legends...
Fnatic’s coach ‘not allowed on stage in America’ for Worlds 2022 main event
Fnatic's League of Legends division is now facing some visa issues. The team's head coach,...
9z become first South American CS:GO team to qualify for IEM Rio Major
9z, a CS:GO team featuring Chilean, Uruguayan, Argentinian, and Brazilian players, have booked their spot in the IEM Rio Major Challengers Stage following a 2-0 victory against ATK in the Americas Regional Major Ranking (RMR) 2-1 pool. The South American mix dominated the North Americans in both maps of the...
No LED signs at Worlds 2022? Riot clarifies policy after fans are denied entry into Hulu Theater
While many esports encourage as much loud and raucous support from fans for teams as possible,...
Sodapoppin stuns TwitchCon hosts with brutal comment about San Diego event live on air
Twitch streamer Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris might be a One True King co-owner now, but that hasn’t stopped him from being his usual blunt self, which is something fans love about him. The forthright star took part in the TwitchCon San Diego Ultimate Challenge Gauntlet on Sunday, Oct....
Team gap: Gen.G on the board at Worlds 2022 after slippery start in Group D battle
Gen.G have grabbed their first victory at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, confidently storming...
Fnatic extinguish Eternal Fire to keep their IEM Major hopes alive
Fnatic prolonged their chances of qualifying for the IEM CS:GO Major 2022 today at the cost of Eternal Fire in the 1-2 bracket of the Europe RMR A. The international team didn’t find much opposition from the Turkish side today, beating them 16-10 and 16-11 on Vertigo and Overpass, respectively. Moreover, all of Fnatic’s players posted positive K/D ratios in the series, according to HLTV.
EQ Cerise disqualified from VCT Game Changers for allegedly cheating, IGL calls out opponents while denying ruling
The result of a lower bracket closed qualifier VALORANT match at NA VCT Game Changers Three has been overruled following Riot’s detection of prohibited third-party tool usage by a player on EQ Cerise. Both the discovery and announcement were made by Riot following EQ Cerise’s 2-1 victory over CLG...
When does the Overwatch 2 drop event end?
Blizzard and Twitch are teaming up to celebrate the launch of Overwatch 2 with—you guessed it—a Twitch drop event that will allow players to get a handful of in-game cosmetics. With the new version of the game, Overwatch is introducing a new support hero named Kiriko to the...
Riot responds after EG’s support Vulcan says players are dealing with headset issues at Worlds 2022
The League of Legends World Championship is one of the biggest esports events in the world,...
Welcome to the Hulu Library: G2 Esports silences NA in Worlds 2022 group stage
Look away, North American League of Legends fans. Things are getting a little unfortunate at the...
When does the Twitch Rivals Fortnite Finale start?
TwitchCon San Diego 2022 will play host to the largest Fortnite Zero Build LAN competition ever held, bringing together some of the game’s most well-known creators to square off in the quickly popularized battle royale game mode. Released on Mar. 29, Fortnite’s no build mode stripped players of one...
LPL, LCS fans nearly blow the roof off Hulu Theater as EDG topples C9 at Worlds 2022
The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden had been just about ready to erupt all night,...
Nathan Steuer blitzes through Magic Online Champions Showcase to earn MTG Worlds invitation
For the second time in four appearances, Nathan Steuer won the Magic Online Champions Showcase, expertly piloting Izzet Phoenix through the Pioneer rounds to secure his victory. The 2022 Magic Online Champions Showcase Season 2 is a key part of the digital premier play system that leads into the Magic...
Vitality, OG, and Heroic punch their tickets to Rio Major
After a stunning day of results yesterday that saw both G2 and Astralis fall short of qualifying for the IEM Rio Major, three more teams loaded with talent, including the reigning ESL Pro League champions, have secured spots at the upcoming Major via Road to Rio Europe RMR B. Team...
