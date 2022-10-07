Read full article on original website
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
247Sports
Oklahoma, Brent Venables trashed as Texas, TCU climb in Big 12, media says
Venables confronted harsh realities after his team's 49-0 loss, saying his team didn't meet their "standard of performance" after a litany of defensive breakdowns and failed execution on the other side of the football. Getting to bowl eligibility now for the Sooners (3-3) is a shaky projection given the rest of the slate.
247Sports
What Brent Venables had to say after the Sooners' 49-0 shutout loss to Texas: Part I
DALLAS — The Sooners hit a new low-of-lows in 2022 and were blown out 49-0 by the Texas Longhorns Saturday afternoon at the Cotton Bowl in the annual Red River Showdown. For the first time since the final year of the John Blake era in 1998, the Sooners have dropped their first three league contests, as they’re now 3-3 overall in the opening season of the Brent Venables era. And to be quite frank, this looked like a John Blake team performance.
247Sports
PostGame Podcast: When will the embarrassments stop after Texas STOMPS Oklahoma? | Recruiting fallout? | MORE
When will the embarrassment stop for Sooners after Texas STOMPS Oklahoma 49-0|Can it be fixed in 2022 season?| Three things that need fixed for OU to win| Recruiting fallout?| MORE. ANDROID:. SPOTIFY:. STITCHER:. APPLE:. Topic Timestamps:. 00:00 - Podcast intro before Brandon Drumm and Parker Thune go scorched earth on...
247Sports
Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown on Oklahoma fans leaving early in blowout victory: 'Oh yeah, I noticed'
DALLAS, Texas — Texas is back on top in the Red River Showdown rivalry series against Oklahoma for the first time since 2018 after the Longhorns blew out the Sooners in record-setting fashion, 49-0. It was Texas' largest margin of victory against the Sooners in series history as the Longhorns became the first team to shut out Oklahoma since 1998. By the fourth quarter, the sea of crimson and burnt orange — split near perfectly at midfield as tradition goes — became largely a sea of solely burnt orange as Sooners fans headed for the exits and Texas fans took over at the Cotton Bowl Stadium.
247Sports
Playing the blame game: Where the fault truly lies for Oklahoma’s struggles
After two consecutive blowout losses, the Sooners’ season is at a crossroads — and answers are difficult to come by.
