DALLAS, Texas — Texas is back on top in the Red River Showdown rivalry series against Oklahoma for the first time since 2018 after the Longhorns blew out the Sooners in record-setting fashion, 49-0. It was Texas' largest margin of victory against the Sooners in series history as the Longhorns became the first team to shut out Oklahoma since 1998. By the fourth quarter, the sea of crimson and burnt orange — split near perfectly at midfield as tradition goes — became largely a sea of solely burnt orange as Sooners fans headed for the exits and Texas fans took over at the Cotton Bowl Stadium.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO