Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man accused of strangling woman, city's north side

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man faces multiple charges for allegedly strangling a woman on the city's north side in early October. The accused is Lavincent Moore – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Strangulation & suffocation. Bail jumping (felony) Misdemeanor battery. Bail jumping (misdemeanor) According to the criminal...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

12-year-old Milwaukee girl fatally shot, woman hurt

MILWAUKEE - A 12-year-old was fatally shot Monday evening, Oct. 10 near 37th and Rohr. Police said the child, a girl, died at the hospital. A Milwaukee woman, 46, was also shot. She is expected to survive. Part of the police investigation focused on 37th Street while other officers investigated...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

53rd and Villard fatal shooting: Milwaukee man charged

MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in connection with a fatal shooting that happened near 53rd and Villard on Sunday, Sept. 25. The accused is Prarie Kelly – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless homicide. Possession of a firearm by a felon. According to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mother stabbed, Milwaukee man gets 30 years in prison

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Fredrick Ramsey on Oct. 7 to 30 years in prison and another 12 years of extended supervision in the fatal stabbing of the mother of his kids in 2016. A jury found Fredrick Ramsey guilty of first-degree reckless homicide for the death of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Wauwatosa, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls fatal stabbing; man found not guilty

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha County jury on Thursday, Oct. 6, found Hasani Monroe not guilty in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Menomonee Falls on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to an apartment in Menomonee Falls shortly before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 1, to investigate a possible domestic abuse incident in progress. While headed to the scene, the 911 caller, later identified as Monroe, told the dispatcher that the victim had "picked up a knife and stabbed me."
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

6th and Burleigh shooting; suspect fired into residence

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near 6th and Burleigh on Sunday night, Oct. 9. Police say an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The victim and suspect are acquaintances and fought...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee suspicious death near 22nd and Locust

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to a death investigation Monday night, Oct. 10 near 22nd and Locust. The medical examiner called this a suspicious death involving a woman. Milwaukee police said the victim was 40. She was discovered shortly before 5 p.m. and pronounced dead at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 stabbed outside Waukesha bar

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two people were stabbed outside a Waukesha bar late Saturday, Oct. 8. The stabbing happened outside Las Palmas de Waukesha on The Strand near Perkins Avenue. Police said a fight started inside the bar, and bar staff moved everyone outside. The victims told police they were outside...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield police pursuit ends in Milwaukee, 2 arrested

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Two people were arrested Monday morning, Oct. 10 after leading Brookfield police on a pursuit. According to police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Moorland Road and I-94. The vehicle fled from officers on I-94. Eventually, the vehicle stopped on 35th Street in...
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting outside Milwaukee James Madison High School

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee fire officials were called to a report of a shooting Monday, Oct. 10 outside James Madison High School near 83rd and Florist. MFD officials said the person injured refused transport to the hospital. A Milwaukee Public Schools' spokeswoman issued this statement to FOX6 News:. "This afternoon some...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2019 infant death, Milwaukee man sentenced to 18 months in prison

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, convicted in connection to the 2019 death of infant. A jury found Devion Hughes, 30, guilty of neglecting a child-consequence death on Sept. 2. The jury found him not guilty of first-degree reckless homicide. Milwaukee police were...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee Police Identify Three People Who Died After Driving Off a Viaduct

Three people died last week in Milwaukee following a short police chase. The Milwaukee Police Department reports that an officer had attempted o pull over a vehicle after witnessing a drug transaction. The vehicle, containing 28-year-old Corey Owens, 34-year-old Johnny Brown-Witherspoon, and 44-year-old Kendrick L. Miller took off. During a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Iron Horse Hotel OWI arrest

MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody for OWI Sunday morning, Oct. 9 following a report of a crash near 6th Street and Florida Street in Milwaukee – located near the Iron Horse Hotel. Police responded to the scene shortly after 2 a.m. They found a parked black...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee infant nearly drowns at residence near 30th and Mitchell

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded on Monday, Oct. 10 to a near-drowning that happened near 30th and Mitchell on the city's south side. Officials tell FOX6 News the victim is an 11-month-old Milwaukee boy. He was taken to a hospital for treatment shortly after noon. Police are investigating what led...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman killed, family waiting on answers 1 year later

MILWAUKEE - The last time one Milwaukee mother says she spoke to her 19-year-old daughter was one year ago Saturday, Oct. 8 – before she was shot and killed. It's also the last time the mother said she heard from police. Tanija Turner's family held a vigil for her...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Oxygen

New York City, NY
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

