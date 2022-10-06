Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man accused of strangling woman, city's north side
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man faces multiple charges for allegedly strangling a woman on the city's north side in early October. The accused is Lavincent Moore – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Strangulation & suffocation. Bail jumping (felony) Misdemeanor battery. Bail jumping (misdemeanor) According to the criminal...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
12-year-old Milwaukee girl fatally shot, woman hurt
MILWAUKEE - A 12-year-old was fatally shot Monday evening, Oct. 10 near 37th and Rohr. Police said the child, a girl, died at the hospital. A Milwaukee woman, 46, was also shot. She is expected to survive. Part of the police investigation focused on 37th Street while other officers investigated...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
53rd and Villard fatal shooting: Milwaukee man charged
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in connection with a fatal shooting that happened near 53rd and Villard on Sunday, Sept. 25. The accused is Prarie Kelly – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless homicide. Possession of a firearm by a felon. According to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mother stabbed, Milwaukee man gets 30 years in prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Fredrick Ramsey on Oct. 7 to 30 years in prison and another 12 years of extended supervision in the fatal stabbing of the mother of his kids in 2016. A jury found Fredrick Ramsey guilty of first-degree reckless homicide for the death of...
Pre-trial hearing for former MPD officer charged with homicide postponed
A former Milwaukee police officer charged with first-degree reckless homicide returned to court on Monday. Michael Mattioli is charged in the 2020 death of 25-year-old Joel Acevedo.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls fatal stabbing; man found not guilty
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha County jury on Thursday, Oct. 6, found Hasani Monroe not guilty in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Menomonee Falls on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to an apartment in Menomonee Falls shortly before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 1, to investigate a possible domestic abuse incident in progress. While headed to the scene, the 911 caller, later identified as Monroe, told the dispatcher that the victim had "picked up a knife and stabbed me."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
6th and Burleigh shooting; suspect fired into residence
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near 6th and Burleigh on Sunday night, Oct. 9. Police say an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The victim and suspect are acquaintances and fought...
WISN
EXCLUSIVE: Father grieves death of 10-year-old daughter, mother charged with homicide
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother accused of killing her 10-year-old daughter is out on bail. Police arrested Henrietta Rogers in February for the first-degree reckless homicide of Jada Clay, who investigators said died of asphyxia in her mother's home. "I just call my mother, my sister, and I told...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee suspicious death near 22nd and Locust
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to a death investigation Monday night, Oct. 10 near 22nd and Locust. The medical examiner called this a suspicious death involving a woman. Milwaukee police said the victim was 40. She was discovered shortly before 5 p.m. and pronounced dead at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 stabbed outside Waukesha bar
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two people were stabbed outside a Waukesha bar late Saturday, Oct. 8. The stabbing happened outside Las Palmas de Waukesha on The Strand near Perkins Avenue. Police said a fight started inside the bar, and bar staff moved everyone outside. The victims told police they were outside...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield police pursuit ends in Milwaukee, 2 arrested
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Two people were arrested Monday morning, Oct. 10 after leading Brookfield police on a pursuit. According to police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Moorland Road and I-94. The vehicle fled from officers on I-94. Eventually, the vehicle stopped on 35th Street in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting outside Milwaukee James Madison High School
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee fire officials were called to a report of a shooting Monday, Oct. 10 outside James Madison High School near 83rd and Florist. MFD officials said the person injured refused transport to the hospital. A Milwaukee Public Schools' spokeswoman issued this statement to FOX6 News:. "This afternoon some...
Suspect dies in North Chicago PD jail cell: Lake County Sheriff
An investigation is underway after a suspect was found dead in a North Chicago jail cell, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. A Lake County Sheriff’s spokesman said the suspect suffered severe blood loss from a removed dialysis port.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2019 infant death, Milwaukee man sentenced to 18 months in prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, convicted in connection to the 2019 death of infant. A jury found Devion Hughes, 30, guilty of neglecting a child-consequence death on Sept. 2. The jury found him not guilty of first-degree reckless homicide. Milwaukee police were...
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Police Identify Three People Who Died After Driving Off a Viaduct
Three people died last week in Milwaukee following a short police chase. The Milwaukee Police Department reports that an officer had attempted o pull over a vehicle after witnessing a drug transaction. The vehicle, containing 28-year-old Corey Owens, 34-year-old Johnny Brown-Witherspoon, and 44-year-old Kendrick L. Miller took off. During a...
8 cars stolen from same two-block stretch in the last two months in Milwaukee
Eights cars were stolen from the same two-block stretch in the last two months in Milwaukee, according to police. The thefts happened on the 6000-6200 blocks of W. Port Ave. on the city's north side.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Iron Horse Hotel OWI arrest
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody for OWI Sunday morning, Oct. 9 following a report of a crash near 6th Street and Florida Street in Milwaukee – located near the Iron Horse Hotel. Police responded to the scene shortly after 2 a.m. They found a parked black...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee infant nearly drowns at residence near 30th and Mitchell
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded on Monday, Oct. 10 to a near-drowning that happened near 30th and Mitchell on the city's south side. Officials tell FOX6 News the victim is an 11-month-old Milwaukee boy. He was taken to a hospital for treatment shortly after noon. Police are investigating what led...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman killed, family waiting on answers 1 year later
MILWAUKEE - The last time one Milwaukee mother says she spoke to her 19-year-old daughter was one year ago Saturday, Oct. 8 – before she was shot and killed. It's also the last time the mother said she heard from police. Tanija Turner's family held a vigil for her...
CBS 58
'She was a good person:' Vigil held for West Allis woman who was hit, killed by suspected impaired driver
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Sitting by a metal statue in Shorewood's Atwater Park are the initials "SK", spelled out with small, white candles. It stands for Stephanie Kruse, a 38-year-old West Allis woman, who died on Oct. 2 after a suspected impaired driver hit her while she was biking by 65th and Greenfield.
