Joyce Camille Westbrooks, 76, formally of Columbus Mississippi, passed away in her Athens, Alabama home on October 4, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on August 24, 1946, to Mr. and Mrs John Perkins. She is a graduate of Lee High School class of 1964, and a graduate of Mississippi University of Women class of 1968. After graduating from “The W” with a degree in Nutrition, she went on to intern at The Children’s Hospital at the University of Alabama Birmingham in the field of Dietetics. She remained a Registered Dietitian for her 40 year career until her retirement from Baptist Memorial Hospital where she was loved by all who worked with her.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO