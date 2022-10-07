Read full article on original website
Related
South Carolina Shows Signs Of Improvement
South Carolina had been poor in several faucets into the Kentucky game, but turned in their best performance in all regards Saturday night.
Recruits React To South Carolina's Win
South Carolina's monumental win was met with resounding approval from Gamecock recruits.
Where Does South Carolina Go?
Following a big win, many are pondering South Carolina's season outlook. The Gamecocks are building momentum and hope to continue their hot streak.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Shane Beamer said after South Carolina upset Kentucky
Shane Beamer and South Carolina went into Lexington, Kentucky, and took down the No. 13 Wildcats 24-14. Yes, Cats quarterback Will Levis was out due to an injury, but it was still a nice win for the Gamecocks. The Gamecocks came alive in the second half, too, outscoring the Cats...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commercial Dispatch
How to watch, prediction, more for Mississippi State, Ole Miss football games
Mississippi State remains home this week, while Ole Miss hits the road. The 23rd-ranked Bulldogs take on Arkansas at Davis Wade Stadium, while the No. 9 Rebels visit Vanderbilt. Here’s how to watch each game, plus our staff predictions for MSU and Ole Miss. Arkansas (3-2, 1-2 SEC) at...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Spencer Rattler struggles continue as Gamecocks search for answers, fans call for Luke Doty
Spencer Rattler is off to another rough start for South Carolina as the quarterback lost a fumble on a sack in the first quarter, and struggled to find ways to move the offense. The Gamecocks were 2-for-6 on third down conversions in the first half, and fans quickly clamored for...
CBS Sports
Kentucky vs. South Carolina: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
The South Carolina Gamecocks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. USC and the Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kroger Field. The Gamecocks have some work to do to even out the 1-6 series between these two since September of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.
WLTX.com
South Carolina's NIL agreement looks to make a dent in type 2 diabetes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina women's basketball team has a national championship brand that has put it at the forefront of the NIL arena with the first-of-its-kind agreement with Rewind, a venture on the front lines of the battle against Type 2 diabetes. Rewind has a goal of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Staff Predictions: South Carolina vs. Kentucky
South Carolina travels to Kentucky on Saturday evening, and we here at Gamecocks Digest see the potential for a big upset.
Commercial Dispatch
Dispatch to begin charging for Starkville edition Oct. 16
The Dispatch will begin charging for single copies of its Starkville edition beginning Oct. 16, Publisher Peter Imes announced. Prices will be the same as the company charges for The Commercial Dispatch – 75 cents Monday through Friday and $1.25 on Sunday. The Dispatch established an office in Starkville...
Commercial Dispatch
Levi Walker Sr.
WEST POINT — Levi Walker Sr., 63, died Sept. 27, 2022, in Memphis, Tennessee. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Jesus of Nazareth C.O.G.I.C. in Starkville, with Phillip Lee Allen officiating. Burial will follow Gospel Temple Cemetery in West Point. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Philanthropist leaves legacy of statewide impact in death
Mention the name Bob Gilbert in Columbus and most thoughts turn to the much-beloved Mississippi University for Women professor and department head of 40 years, who passed away in 2017 at age 102. His son, Bob Jr., lived in Columbus for only eight years, moving with parents to Columbus at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Commercial Dispatch
Joyce Westbrooks
Joyce Camille Westbrooks, 76, formally of Columbus Mississippi, passed away in her Athens, Alabama home on October 4, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on August 24, 1946, to Mr. and Mrs John Perkins. She is a graduate of Lee High School class of 1964, and a graduate of Mississippi University of Women class of 1968. After graduating from “The W” with a degree in Nutrition, she went on to intern at The Children’s Hospital at the University of Alabama Birmingham in the field of Dietetics. She remained a Registered Dietitian for her 40 year career until her retirement from Baptist Memorial Hospital where she was loved by all who worked with her.
Flames on the Enoree: The Cherokee War of 1760 in Newberry County
The Cherokee War of 1760 is a misleading name for a war within a war. The French & Indian War, which lasted from 1754 to 1763, exasperated tensions between Native American tribes and European settlers in the frontier regions of Virginia and the Carolinas. Particularly amongst the Cherokee, these tensions were especially noticeable. Smallpox and increasing hostility with encroaching settlers ravaged the Cherokee population, and in 1758, these tensions exploded into outright war between the Cherokee and the colony of Virginia. Within a year, the Cherokees began launching raids up and down the frontier from the valleys of western Virginia to South Carolina’s backcountry.
Commercial Dispatch
Roger Short
Roger Leon Short, 72, of Columbus, MS, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle. Visitation will be from 2:00 – 4:00 PM, Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 PM in Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Breck Ladd officiating.
Commercial Dispatch
Latorsha Shelton
WEST POINT — Latorsha Roshell Shelton, 46, died Sept. 22, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services were at 4 p.m. Saturday, at Mt. Zion M.B. Church in West Point, with the Rev. Robert Avant officiating. Burial followed at the church cemetery. Visitation was from noon-1 p.m. Saturday at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Army General Joins Boyer Construction
Columbia, SC – Boyer Commercial Construction, Inc. announced today that Brigadier General (Retired) Charles J. Masaracchia has joined Boyer Construction as Director of Organizational Development. Masaracchia, 52, retired from the United States Army on October 1, 2022 after 30 years of distinguished service as an officer in the United...
Commercial Dispatch
Our View: New life for an old railroad line
The impact of the arrival of trains in the mid-19th Century cannot be underestimated, although it can certainly be forgotten: everything from building a national economy to promoting settlement in vast uninhabited regions of the country, thereby dispersing the population outside the urban areas of the time. In Mississippi, the...
WLTX.com
Fort Jackson confirms investigation underway following death
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A soldier trainee has died after being found unresponsive at Fort Jackson, leading to a 48-hour training stand-down. A media relations spokesperson for Fort Jackson said that the 18-year-old basic combat training soldier was found unresponsive in her barracks area. Authorities said emergency personnel performed live-saving measures and took her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead at 11 p.m.
Commercial Dispatch
Richard Dease
COLUMBUS — Richard Sterling Dease, 78, died Oct. 6, 2022, at the State Veterans Home in Kosciusko. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
Comments / 0