Pullman, WA

247Sports

Tunnel Vision: Recapping the Trojans 30-14 victory over Washington State (replay)

Sunday night Tunnel Vision is back with USCFootball.com's Shotgun Spratling and Austin Green along with intern Jack Smith breaking down the Trojans 30-14 win over the Cougars. With half of the regular college football season in the books the guys talk about USC's 6-0 start under head coach Lincoln Riley including 4-0 in the Pac-12 after sweeping the "state" schools in Oregon State, Arizona State and Washington State.
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

USC football drops in latest Associated Press Top 25 poll

USC football suffered its first loss of the season in the college football rankings, moving down a spot to No. 7 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll on Sunday. The Tennessee Volunteers moved ahead of the Trojans to No. 6. The Trojans did remain at No. 6 in the USA Today Coaches' Poll.
KNOXVILLE, TN

